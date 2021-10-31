The Daibiru Group Business Performance For Fiscal 2021 2nd Quarter

Consolidated Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

The fourth year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase - II (fiscal year 2018 through

2022)

➢ Operating revenue and profit decreased year on year, mainly due to a decrease in revenue resulting from

tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for reconstruction.

Revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates and reduction of costs in the facility management business.

[By segment] ・Leasing:

1)Revenue decreased due to the closure of and tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for

reconstruction (Midosuji Daibiru Building and Yaesu Daibiru Building)

2)A high occupancy rate above the market average was maintained, and revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates, etc.

3)Deferred or reduced rent in individual cases for certain commercial tenants who refrained from business activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

・Facility Management:

Revenue decreased due to cancellation of contracts for certain commissioned properties, while profit

increased due to a reduction in operating expenses. [Extraordinary income and losses]

Gain on sales of investment securities of ¥618 million (proceeded with sales of cross shareholdings)

Loss on building reconstructions of ¥403 million (loss on reconstructions of buildings scheduled for reconstruction)

Forecasts for Fiscal 2021

➢ No change from the forecasts published on April 30, 2021.

➢ Despite stable revenue expected from existing buildings, operating revenue and profit are expected to

decrease year on year due to a decrease in revenue resulting from the closure of office buildings scheduled for reconstruction, etc.