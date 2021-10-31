Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Daibiru Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8806   JP3497200000

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

(8806)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Daibiru Group Business Performance For Fiscal 2021 2nd Quarter

10/31/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
The Daibiru Group

Business Performance

For Fiscal 2021 2nd Quarter

November 1, 2021

DAIBIRU CORPORATION

Table of Contents

1.

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 2nd Quarter P.2

2.

Forecast for Fiscal 2021 P.7

3.

References P.14

1

Consolidated Operating Results, Forecasts, Dividend Policy Summary

Consolidated Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

The fourth year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase - II (fiscal year 2018 through

2022)

Operating revenue and profit decreased year on year, mainly due to a decrease in revenue resulting from

tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for reconstruction.

Revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates and reduction of costs in the facility management business.

[By segment] ・Leasing:

1)Revenue decreased due to the closure of and tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for

reconstruction (Midosuji Daibiru Building and Yaesu Daibiru Building)

2)A high occupancy rate above the market average was maintained, and revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates, etc.

3)Deferred or reduced rent in individual cases for certain commercial tenants who refrained from business activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Facility Management:

Revenue decreased due to cancellation of contracts for certain commissioned properties, while profit

increased due to a reduction in operating expenses. [Extraordinary income and losses]

  • Gain on sales of investment securities of ¥618 million (proceeded with sales of cross shareholdings)
  • Loss on building reconstructions of ¥403 million (loss on reconstructions of buildings scheduled for reconstruction)

Forecasts for Fiscal 2021

No change from the forecasts published on April 30, 2021.

Despite stable revenue expected from existing buildings, operating revenue and profit are expected to

decrease year on year due to a decrease in revenue resulting from the closure of office buildings scheduled for reconstruction, etc.

Dividend Policy

Interim dividend of ¥10.5 per share (no change from the initial forecasts)

2

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 2Q - Highlight -

Operating revenue and profit decreased year on year, mainly due to a decrease in revenue

resulting from tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for reconstruction.

Revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates and reduction of costs in

the facility management business.

Results

Results

Difference

Key points

Q1+2/20

Q1+2/21

Operating

21,245

20,923

322 (△1.5) ➡Please refer to Key points on page 4.

Revenue

Operating

6,403

6,284

119 (△1.9) ➡Please refer to Key points on page 4.

Profit

Ordinary

6,202

6,124

77 (△1.3) ・Decreases in interest expenses, etc.

Profit

Extraordinary income and loss

＜Q1+2/Fiscal 2021＞

・Extraordinary income: ¥618 million in total

Profit

(Gain on sales of investment securities)

・Extraordinary loss:：¥412 million in total

attributable

(Loss on building reconstructions,

to owners

4,644

4,350

293 (△6.3)

Loss on retirement of non-current assets)

＜Q1+2/Fiscal 2020＞

of the

・Extraordinary income: ¥599million in total

Parent

(Gain on sales of investment securities)

・Extraordinary loss: ¥119 million in total

(Loss on building reconstructions,

Loss on retirement of non-current assets)

（Millions of yen）

Achieve

Forecasts

ment

FY/21

Rate

41,500 (50.4)

10,500 (59.8)

10,000 (61.2)

7,000 (62.2)

3

Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 2Q - By Segment -

（Millions of yen）

Results

Results

Difference

Key points

Q1+2/20

Q1+2/21

Operating

21,245 20,923

322 (△1.5)

Revenue

・Decrease in revenue resulting form the closure

16,983

16,554

429 (△2.5)

of Midosuji Daibiru Building and Yaesu Daibiru

Leasing

Building.

・Deferring or reducing rents for some commercial

tenants, etc.

Facility

5,258

5,239

19 (△0.4)

・cancellation of contracts for certain commissioned

properties

Management

・Contributions to income from Nowatec Co., Ltd., etc.

Other

257

387

130

(50.7)

・Increase in construction subcontracting values,

Businesses

etc.

Adjustment

1,253

1,257

4

Operating Profit

6,403

6,284

119 (△1.9)

Leasing

7,018

6,834

183 (△2.6) ・Decreases in repair cost and utilities expenses, etc.

Facility

150

279

129

(86.0) ・Decreases in operating expenses, etc.

Management

Other

62

70

7

(12.8)

Businesses

Adjustment

827

900

73

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daibiru Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 03:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 42 000 M 368 M 368 M
Net income 2022 7 000 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,33%
Capitalization 181 B 1 587 M 1 585 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 457
Free-Float 41,2%
