The Daibiru Group Business Performance For Fiscal 2021 2nd Quarter
The Daibiru Group
Business Performance
For Fiscal 2021 2
nd Quarter
November 1, 2021
DAIBIRU CORPORATION
1.
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 2
nd Quarter P.2
2.
Forecast for Fiscal 2021 P.7
3.
References P.14
Consolidated Operating Results, Forecasts, Dividend Policy Summary
Consolidated Operating Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
The fourth year of the medium-term management plan "Design 100" Project Phase - II (fiscal year 2018 through
2022)
➢ Operating revenue and profit decreased year on year, mainly due to a decrease in revenue resulting from
tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for reconstruction.
Revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates and reduction of costs in the facility management business.
[By segment] ・Leasing:
1)Revenue decreased due to the closure of and tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for
reconstruction (Midosuji Daibiru Building and Yaesu Daibiru Building)
2)A high occupancy rate above the market average was maintained, and revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates, etc.
3)Deferred or reduced rent in individual cases for certain commercial tenants who refrained from business activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
・Facility Management:
Revenue decreased due to cancellation of contracts for certain commissioned properties, while profit
increased due to a reduction in operating expenses. [Extraordinary income and losses]
Gain on sales of investment securities of ¥618 million (proceeded with sales of cross shareholdings)
Loss on building reconstructions of ¥403 million (loss on reconstructions of buildings scheduled for reconstruction)
Forecasts for Fiscal 2021
➢ No change from the forecasts published on April 30, 2021.
➢ Despite stable revenue expected from existing buildings, operating revenue and profit are expected to
decrease year on year due to a decrease in revenue resulting from the closure of office buildings scheduled for reconstruction, etc.
Dividend Policy
➢ Interim dividend of ¥10.5 per share (no change from the initial forecasts)
2
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 2Q - Highlight -
➢ Operating revenue and profit decreased year on year, mainly due to a decrease in revenue
resulting from tenants moving out of buildings scheduled for reconstruction.
Revenue was supported by optimization of the office rent rates and reduction of costs in
the facility management business.
Results
Results
Difference
Key points
Q1+2/20
Q1+2/21
Operating
21,245
20,923
△ 322 (△1.5 ％ ) ➡Please refer to Key points on page 4.
Revenue
Operating
6,403
6,284
△ 119 (△1.9 ％ ) ➡Please refer to Key points on page 4.
Profit
Ordinary
6,202
6,124
△ 77 (△1.3 ％ ) ・Decreases in interest expenses, etc.
Profit
Extraordinary income and loss
＜Q1+2/Fiscal 2021＞
・Extraordinary income: ¥618 million in total
Profit
(Gain on sales of investment securities)
・Extraordinary loss:：¥412 million in total
attributable
(Loss on building reconstructions,
to owners
4,644
4,350
△ 293 (△6.3 ％)
Loss on retirement of non-current assets)
＜Q1+2/Fiscal 2020＞
of the
・Extraordinary income: ¥599million in total
Parent
(Gain on sales of investment securities)
・Extraordinary loss: ¥119 million in total
(Loss on building reconstructions,
Loss on retirement of non-current assets)
（Millions of yen）
Achieve
Forecasts
ment
FY/21
Rate
41,500
(50.4 ％ )
10,500
(59.8 ％ )
10,000
(61.2 ％ )
7,000
(62.2 ％ )
3
Consolidated Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 2Q - By Segment -
（Millions of yen）
Results
Results
Difference
Key points
Q1+2/20
Q1+2/21
Operating
21,245 20,923
△ 322 (△1.5 ％)
Revenue
・Decrease in revenue resulting form the closure
16,983
16,554
△ 429 (△2.5 ％)
of Midosuji Daibiru Building and Yaesu Daibiru
Leasing
Building.
・Deferring or reducing rents for some commercial
tenants, etc.
Facility
5,258
5,239
△ 19 (△0.4 ％)
・cancellation of contracts for certain commissioned
properties
Management
・Contributions to income from Nowatec Co., Ltd., etc.
Other
257
387
130
(50.7
％)
・Increase in construction subcontracting values,
Businesses
etc.
Adjustment
△ 1,253
△ 1,257
△
4
ー
Operating Profit
6,403
6,284
△ 119 (△1.9 ％)
Leasing
7,018
6,834
△ 183 (△2.6 ％ ) ・Decreases in repair cost and utilities expenses, etc.
Facility
150
279
129
(86.0 ％ ) ・Decreases in operating expenses, etc.
Management
Other
62
70
7
(12.8
％)
Businesses
Adjustment
△ 827
△ 900
△73
ー
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
