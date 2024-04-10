Osaka, Japan and Hsinchu, Taiwan - DAICEL Corporation (President and CEO: Yoshimi Ogawa; Head Office: Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan; hereinafter "DAICEL") and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) (Chairman: Dr. C.K. Lee; Headquarters: Hsinchu County, Taiwan; English name: Industrial Technology Research Institute; hereinafter "ITRI") entered into a Virtual Accelerator Service Agreement on March 26, 2024, to support startups.

ITRI has played a significant role in promoting startup creation and growth in Taiwan by transferring technologies developed within the institute. This is the first time ITRI has signed an accelerator partnership agreement with a Japanese company.

The "DAICEL Cooperate Accelerator Program" (hereinafter "the Program") provided under this agreement focuses on business development support for the commercialization of business seeds of research technologies and innovations that DAICEL possesses, with a focus on collaboration between DAICEL and startups ecosystem in Taiwan by ITRI.

Through the synergy effect, it is expected to benefit technological innovation and industrial cooperation between Japan and Taiwan and become an innovative technology supply chain. This will accelerate our efforts to build a co-creation value chain.

The program provides participating startups with access to the following resources:

・Mentorship:Guidance and support from experienced industry experts and researchers from both DAICEL and ITRI.

・Customers and Markets:Networking with potential customers and partners within DAICEL's global network.

・Technical Expertise:ITRI's cutting-edge research results and DAICEL's advanced chemical materials and production technologies.

In the first year of the cooperation, 2024, we will consider the possibility of collaborating with around 10 partner startups from the fields of AI, smart manufacturing, IoT, semiconductor-related materials, biomedicine, biomass-derived resins, optical lenses, and organic semiconductors.

About DAICEL Corporation

DAICEL is a comprehensive chemical company that has accumulated unique technologies in organic synthetic chemistry, polymer chemistry, cellulose chemistry, and explosives engineering, and operates businesses in Japan and around the world, with its origins in the manufacture of celluloid.

With the basic philosophy of "creating happiness for people through value co-creation," we offer materials that are useful to society and people in a wide range of business fields, with the keywords "health," "safety and security," "convenience and comfort," and "environment."

https://www.daicel.com/en/

About Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

ITRI is one of the world's leading technology research and development organizations, aiming to revolutionize a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a pivotal role in transforming Taiwan's industry from labor-intensive to innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has established the 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap, focusing on innovative development in smart living, quality health, sustainable environment, and resilient society.

ITRI has been instrumental in nurturing renowned startups and spin-offs such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, it has branches in the United States, Europe, and Japan to expand its R&D footprint and promote international collaboration worldwide.

https://www.itri.org.tw/english/

Contact

DAICEL Corporation

Address: JR Shinagawa East Building, 2-18-1 Minami 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo 108-8230, Japan

Inquiries regarding this matter:

Research Center Business Accelerator Group

Contact: Mr. Konuma, Mr. Horimoto; TEL: +81-3-6711-8162