March 28, 2024

Please be aware of suspicious emails and documents attempting to deceive recipients by impersonating Daicel executives/employees.

Recently, we have received enquiries from customers regarding e-mails, documents, etc. being sent using names of our executives and employees. Cases that have occurred so far include (but are not limited to) accommodation reservations, sending PO's or RFQ's, and payment requests.

We ask our customers to take extra care, and in all cases of receiving suspicious emails or documents, to please contact us immediately.