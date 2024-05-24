Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original, and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

You are hereby notified that the 158th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Daicel Corporation (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below. When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the Company's website.

The Company's website: https://www.daicel.com/en/ir/stockholder.html

In addition to the website shown above, the Company also has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). To view the information, please access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search service), input the issue name (Daicel) or securities code (4202), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

The TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search service): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you will not attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday June 20, 2024, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

(Reception begins at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place:HINOKI, 2F, InterContinental Osaka, Tower C, North Wing of GRAND FRONT OSAKA located at 3-60Ofuka-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan

3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

158th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024) and results of audits by

the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board of the

Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 158th Fiscal Year

Proposals to be resolved:

(April 1, 2023-March 31, 2024)

Proposal 1:

Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2:

Election of 11 Directors

Proposal 3:

Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Proposal 4:

Revision of Amount of Director Compensation

Proposal 5:

Revision of Amount of Compensation for Audit & Supervisory Board

Proposal 6:

Members

Revision of Restricted Stock Compensation Plan for Directors

  • Should the matters subject to the electronic provision measures require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on the respective websites mentioned in this convocation notice.
  • Following the implementation of the electronic information provision system for materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders in accordance with the revised Companies Act, the Company, as a rule, provides the materials on its website rather than as printed media. The Company, therefore, sends a simplified convocation notice to shareholders except those who have requested delivery of the documents. The complete set of the materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders is available on the websites mentioned in this convocation notice.
  • We are considering delivering a more simplified notice to shareholders regarding the materials for the next General Meeting of Shareholders.
  • The following matters are available only on the websites in accordance with relevant laws and regulations as well as provisions of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company and are not included in the documents delivered to shareholders who requested for delivery of documents.
    1. "Matters Regarding Accounting Auditors" and "Matters Regarding Establishment of a System to Ensure the Appropriateness of Business Activities and the Operating Status of the System" in the Business Report

(2)"Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements" of the Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. "Non-consolidatedStatement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements" of the non-Consolidated Financial Statements

Please note that (1) (2) (3) are included in the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members and (2) (3) are included in the documents audited by the Accounting Auditors.

Notes to the shareholders who will attend the meeting

  • When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
  • Our officers and operation staff will be in light clothing ("cool biz") at the meeting. Shareholders may also attend the meeting in light clothing.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Concerning the appropriation of surplus, the Company proposes as follows: Matters concerning the year-end dividends

The Company's basic dividend policy is to distribute profits in a balanced manner, taking into comprehensive consideration maximizing asset efficiency and realizing optimal capital structure, ensuring financial soundness in order to maintain fund raising capacity, and stable dividends reflecting the consolidated business performance.

Internal reserves will be applied to investment in business expansion and reinforcement of highly profitable business structures, such as R&D for new business development and strengthening of existing businesses, new construction and extension of facilities, and efficiency improvement measures. Through future business development, we will strive for a growing benefit to our shareholders.

In the Company's mid-term management strategy, "Accelerate 2025," which started in FY2020, we have targeted a shareholder return ratio of 40% or more for each fiscal year, combining the amount of dividends with the amount of flexible acquisition of the Company's own shares, with the annual dividend per share of 32 yen set upon the announcement of the mid-term management strategy as the lower limit.

Based on the policy mentioned above, the year-end dividend for the fiscal year under review will be 25 yen per share.

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount thereof 25 yen per share of common stock of the Company
    Total amount: 6,895,403,825 yen
    (Note) The annual dividends for the fiscal year under review will be increased by 12 yen from the previous fiscal year to 50 yen per share including the interim dividends.
  3. Effective date of distribution of surplus June 24, 2024

Proposal 2: Election of 11 Directors

The terms of office of all 10 Directors will expire at the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the Company proposes the election of 11 Directors, increasing the number of Directors by one, to further strengthen the management structure.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

No.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Attendance

Rate at the

Name

Current Positions and Responsibilities at the Company

Board of

Directors

meetings

President and CEO, President, Member of the

Nomination and Compensation Committee,

93%

Yoshimi Ogawa

Responsible for Institute of Human-oriented

Reappointment

(14 out of 15

Management, and Executive Consultant of Polyplastics

meetings)

Co., Ltd.

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive

Officer, Member of the Nomination and Compensation

100%

Committee, General Manager of Corporate Support

Kotaro Sugimoto

Reappointment

(15 out of 15

Headquarters, Responsible for Corporate Compliance

meetings)

Program, Responsible for Corporate Sustainability, and

Responsible for Digital Strategy Center

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General

Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy

Headquarters, General Manager of SCM Headquarters,

100%

Yasuhiro Sakaki

Responsible for Safety SBU, Responsible for

Reappointment

(15 out of 15

Healthcare SBU, Responsible for Material SBU,

meetings)

Responsible for Smart SBU, and Responsible for Life

Sciences SBU

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager

Toshio Shiwaku

of Assessment Headquarters, General Manager of R&D

New

-

Headquarters, Responsible for Safety and Quality

Appointment

Assurance Headquarters, and Responsible for

Intellectual Property Center

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager

Naotaka Kawaguchi

of Production Management Headquarters, Responsible

New

-

for Engineering Center, and Responsible for

Appointment

Monozukuri Production Innovation Center

Director and Member of the Nomination and

Reappointment

100%

Teisuke Kitayama

Outside

(15 out of 15

Compensation Committee

Independent

meetings)

Director and Chairman of the Nomination and

Reappointment

100%

Toshio Asano

Outside

(15 out of 15

Compensation Committee

Independent

meetings)

Director and Member of the Nomination and

Reappointment

100%

Takeshi Furuichi

Outside

(15 out of 15

Compensation Committee

Independent

meetings)

Director and Member of the Nomination and

Reappointment

100%

Yuriya Komatsu

Outside

(15 out of 15

Compensation Committee

Independent

meetings)

Director and Member of the Nomination and

Reappointment

100%

Mari Okajima

Outside

(12 out of 12

Compensation Committee

Independent

meetings)

Director and Member of the Nomination and

Reappointment

100%

Keita Nishiyama

Outside

(12 out of 12

Compensation Committee

Independent

meetings)

(Note) The attendance of Ms. Mari Okajima and Mr. Keita Nishiyama at Board of Directors meetings covers only their attendance at the meetings held after their appointment on June 23, 2023.

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1983

Joined the Company

June 2000

Head of Production Innovation Center, Production Technology

Headquarters of the Company

April 2002

Head of Business Process Innovation of the Company

June 2006

Executive Officer of the Company

Vice President of Aerospace & Defense Systems/Safety Systems

Company of the Company

General Manager of Harima Plant, Aerospace & Defense

Systems/Safety Systems Company of the Company

Yoshimi Ogawa (January 8, 1960)

Reappointment

June 2009

Head of Production Technology of the Company

Responsible for Responsible Care of the Company

Responsible for Engineering Center of the Company

June 2011

Director of the Company

June 2013

Managing Executive Officer of the Company

April 2014

General Manager of Production Technology Headquarters of the

Company

April 2015

Responsible for Quality Management Division of the Company

June 2016

Responsible for Organic Chemical Products Company of the

Company

Responsible for Aerospace & Defense Systems/Safety Systems

Company of the Company

1

Tenure as Director

13 years

(as of the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)

June 2017

Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

June 2019

President and CEO of the Company

President of the Company

April 2021

Responsible for Research Center of the Company

Executive Consultant of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

April 2022

Responsible for Advanced Materials & Packaging Institute of the

Company

Responsible for Life Science Business Division of the Company

158,432

April 2024 Responsible for Institute of Human-oriented Management of the Company

(Positions and responsibilities)

President and CEO, President, Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, Responsible for Institute of Human- oriented Management, and Executive Consultant of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Yoshimi Ogawa has served as President and CEO of the Company since June 2019, and has achievements in leading the Group toward improving corporate value through his strong leadership. Based on his wealth of experience, achievements and insights in overall management of the Company, the Company has determined that he is an appropriate person to promote the Company's group management and global business management, and thus requests his election as Director.

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1984

Joined the Company

June 2011

Head of Raw Material Purchasing Center of the Company

June 2014

Executive Officer of the Company

Representative Director and President of Daicel Logistics Service

Co., Ltd.

2

Kotaro Sugimoto (October 10, 1960)

Reappointment

Tenure as Director

Five years

(as of the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)

June 2017

Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Responsible for Business Process Innovation of the Company

June 2019

Representative Director of the Company

General Manager of Corporate Support Center of the Company

Responsible for Corporate Compliance Program of the Company

Responsible for Corporate Sustainability of the Company

October 2019

General Manager of Corporate Support Headquarters of the

Company

June 2020

Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

April 2021

Responsible for Corporate Sustainability of the Company

April 2022

Responsible for Digital Strategy Division of the Company

April 2024

Responsible for Digital Strategy Center of the Company

(Positions and responsibilities)

Representative Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, General Manager of Corporate Support Headquarters, Responsible for Corporate Compliance Program, Responsible for Corporate Sustainability, and Responsible for Digital Strategy Center

[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Kotaro Sugimoto has served as the person responsible for administrative divisions including finance and accounting and compliance, as well as the person responsible for the Raw Material Purchasing Center of the Company, and has a wealth of experience, achievements and insights in the management of the Company. The Company has determined that he is an appropriate person to promote the Company's group management and global business management, and thus requests his election as Director.

78,922

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1984

Joined the Company

June 2012

President of Organic Chemical Products Company of the

Company

June 2014

Executive Officer of the Company

June 2016

President of Aerospace & Defense Systems/Safety Systems

Company of the Company

President of Daicel Safety Systems (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

June 2017

Managing Executive Officer of the Company

President & CEO of Daicel Safety Systems America Holdings,

Inc.

President & CEO of Daicel Safety Systems America Arizona,

Inc.

President & CEO of Special Devices, Inc.

3

Yasuhiro Sakaki (March 17, 1962)

Reappointment

Tenure as Director

Four years

(as of the conclusion of this year's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders)

April 2019

Chairman of Daicel Safety Systems Americas, Inc.

June 2019

Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Responsible for Aerospace & Defense Systems/Safety Systems

Company of the Company

October 2019

General Manager of Strategic Planning Headquarters of the

Company

April 2020

Responsible for Safety SBU of the Company

Responsible for Healthcare SBU of the Company

June 2020

Director of the Company

Responsible for Raw Material Purchasing Center of the Company

April 2021

General Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy Headquarters

of the Company

April 2022

Responsible for Customer Center of the Company

August 2022

General Manager of SCM Headquarters of the Company

April 2023

Responsible for Material SBU of the Company

April 2024

Responsible for Smart SBU of the Company

Responsible for Life Sciences SBU of the Company

(Positions and responsibilities)

Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy Headquarters, General Manager of SCM Headquarters, Responsible for Safety SBU, Responsible for Healthcare SBU, Responsible for Material SBU, Responsible for Smart SBU, and Responsible for Life Sciences

SBU

[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Yasuhiro Sakaki has served as the person responsible for Safety segment of the Company, President of overseas subsidiaries, as well as the person responsible for the divisions involved in the promotion of management strategies of the Company, and has a wealth of experience, achievements and insights in the management of the Company. The Company has determined that he is an appropriate person to promote the Company's group management and global business management, and thus requests his election as Director.

77,014

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1987

Joined Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

April 2007

Chief of Research and Development Center of Polyplastics Co.,

Ltd.

March 2011

Executive Officer of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Chief of Business Strategies Department, Corporate Strategy

Division of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Chief of POM Business Strategies Department of Polyplastics

Co., Ltd.

Chief of New Business Development Department of Polyplastics

Co., Ltd.

June 2014

Director of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Responsible for Legal Department of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Responsible for LCP Leuna Carboxylation Plant GmbH of

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

4

Toshio Shiwaku

(February 20, 1963)

New Appointment

Tenure as Director

-

June 2015

Managing Executive Officer of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

General Manager of Corporate Strategy Division of Polyplastics

Co., Ltd.

General Manager of Corporate Planning Department of

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

June 2016

Representative Director of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

June 2017

Representative Director and President of Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

April 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

General Manager of Performance Materials Headquarters of the

Company

April 2023

Responsible for Innovation and Business Development

Headquarters of the Company

April 2024

General Manager for Assessment Headquarters of the Company

General Manager of R&D Headquarters of the Company

Responsible for Safety and Quality Assurance Headquarters of

the Company

Responsible for Intellectual Property Center of the Company

(Positions and responsibilities)

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Assessment Headquarters, General Manager of R&D Headquarters, Responsible for Safety and Quality Assurance Headquarters, and Responsible for Intellectual Property Center

[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Toshio Shiwaku has taken on roles such as person in charge of research and development, corporate strategy, and new business development as well as Representative Director and President of Polyplastics Co., Ltd., the Company's key subsidiary, and has a wealth of experience, achievements and insights in corporate management and overseas business of the Group. The Company has determined that he is an appropriate person to promote the Company's group management and global business management, and thus requests his election as Director.

40,699

Name

Past experience, positions, responsibilities

Number of

No.

shares of the

(Date of birth)

and significant concurrent positions

Company held

April 1986

Joined the Company

April 2002

General Manager of Manufacturing Technology Department,

Ohtake Production Company of the Company

June 2006

Head of Production Innovation Center, Production Technology of

the Company

June 2009

Representative Director and President of Daicel Safety Systems

Inc.

April 2011

Vice President of Aerospace & Defense Systems/Safety Systems

Company of the Company

June 2013

President of Daicel Safety Systems Korea, Inc.

June 2014

General Manager of Harima Plant, Aerospace & Defense

Systems/Safety Systems Company of the Company

June 2015

Executive Officer of the Company

June 2019

President of Aerospace & Defense Systems/Safety Systems

Company of the Company

President of Daicel Safety Systems (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

President of Daicel Safety Technologies (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

5

Naotaka Kawaguchi (December 25, 1961)

New Appointment

Tenure as Director

-

April 2020

Head of Safety SBU of the Company

June 2020

Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Chairperson of Daicel Safety Systems Americas, Inc.

April 2022

General Manager of Production Management Headquarters of the

Company

Responsible for Innovation and Business Development

Headquarters of the Company

Responsible for Biomass Innovation Center of the Company

Responsible for Monozukuri Production Innovation Center of the

Company

Responsible for Chain Production Company and Multiple

Production Company of the Company

April 2023

Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company

Responsible for Engineering Center of the Company

(Positions and responsibilities)

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Production Management Headquarters, Responsible for Engineering Center, and Responsible for Monozukuri Production Innovation Center

[Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Naotaka Kawaguchi has served as the person responsible for Safety segment of the Company, President of overseas subsidiaries, as well as the person responsible for the divisions involved in the improvement of production technology, and the formulation and implementation of measures for solving problems of the Company, and has a wealth of experience, achievements and insights in the management and production technology of the Company. The Company has determined that he is an appropriate person to promote the Company's group management and global business management, and thus requests his election as Director.

52,664

