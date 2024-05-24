Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original, and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Stock Exchange Code 4202

May 30, 2024

Yoshimi Ogawa

President and CEO

Daicel Corporation

3-1,Ofuka-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 158TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 158th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Daicel Corporation (the "Company") will be held for the purposes described below. When convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information in electronic format (the "electronic provision measures") and has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the Company's website.

The Company's website: https://www.daicel.com/en/ir/stockholder.html

In addition to the website shown above, the Company also has posted matters subject to the electronic provision measures on the website of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE). To view the information, please access the following TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search service), input the issue name (Daicel) or securities code (4202), and click "Search," and then click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

The TSE website (TSE Listed Company Search service): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you will not attend the Meeting in person, you may exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday June 20, 2024, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

(Reception begins at 9:00 a.m.)

2. Place:HINOKI, 2F, InterContinental Osaka, Tower C, North Wing of GRAND FRONT OSAKA located at 3-60Ofuka-cho,Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan

3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's