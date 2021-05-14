Daido Metal : FY2020 Consolidated Financial Results Highlights
05/14/2021 | 10:49am EDT
Note: This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy
between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
May 14, 2021
Daido Metal Co., Ltd.
FY2020 Consolidated Financial Results Highlights
1．Overview 2021/3 Financial Results Net sales Operating profit (Operating margin) Ordinary profit (Ordinary income margin) Profit attributable to owners of parent (Net profit margin) Return on Equity (ROE) Net assets to total assets Net interest bearing debt Capital Expenditure Depreciation R&D expenses Number of consolidated subsidiaries Exchange rate (USD) Exchange rate (EUR)
①(-)Japan: Especially for the passenger car sales have been on a rapid recovery
trend, but were unable to cover the significant decline in the first half of this year, and
the impact of the delayed recovery in the export truck market.
②(-)Japan/Overseas : Orders decreased due to decreased demand for turbocharger
bearings.
Automotive
- 10,072
③(-)Thailand: In the first half of this year, orders decreased due to sluggish
- 993
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
54.7%
automotive market in Thailand and the decrease in automotive exports by COVID-19.
engine bearings
(-17.6%)
(-14.1%)
(+) As sales increased on the left.
Currently orders received show the signs of strong recovery.
④(-)North America: In the first half of this year, orders decreased due to slowdown
in automotive production caused by COVID-19.
⑤(+) China: Orders continued increase because of expansion of the commercial
vehicle market, and winning over new customers, recovery in demand for Japanese-
brand vehicles.
Automotive
- 1,514
⑥(-) In the first half of this year, orders decreased due to slowdown in automotive
- 917
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
18.6%
production caused by COVID-19. Especially in Thailand and China, currently orders
non-engine bearings
(-8.6%)
(-33.4%)
(+) Same as ⑤ above.
received show the signs of recovery.
⑦(-) Mainly impact of a decline in overall demand in the marine industry, despite of
increasing partially in orders for low-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for ships
by the development of new customers and demand in overseas.
Non-automotive
11.9%
- 651
⑧(-) In the first half of this year, orders decrease for construction machinery sector
- 234
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
bearings
(-6.0%)
market in overseas due to weak demand. Currently orders received show the signs of
(-13.8%)
(+) As sales increased on the left.
recovery gradually.
⑨(+) Energy Sector: Order increase for power-generating steam turbine bearing,
also bearing assembly of hydraulic power generation by winning over new customers.
⑭(+)Formed pipes, Knock pins, NC milled
⑩(-) Formed pipes, Knock pins, NC milled parts, etc.: Orders decreased in
parts, etc.: Impact of profit improvement by
productivity improvement and rationalization efforts.
Other automotive
12.4%
- 3,027
Japan and Overseas due to COVID-19. Currently orders received show the signs of
- 1,040
⑮(-)Aluminum die cast products : Substantial
parts
(-22.0%)
recovery.
( - )
decline due to COVID-19 and material cost increase
⑪(-) Aluminum die cast products : Same as③above.
due to rising aluminum market. Increased depreciation
of buildings and facilities for new factory for aluminum
die cast parts in Thailand.
Others
2.4%
- 383
⑫(-) Orders decreased for specialty-shaped bearings due to demand slowdown in
- 193
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
(-15.8%)
industrial machinery by U.S.-China trade war and COVID-19.
(-37.7%)
Elimination of
210
524
inter-segment transactions
Total
- 15,438
⑬(-) Fluctuations in exchange rate. Excluding Euro and RMB.
- 2,853
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
(-15.4%)
(-68.4%)
[Sales]
(+)Gains (-)Losses (Unit: JPY Million)
[Operating profit] (+)Gains(-)Losses
(Unit: JPY Million)
Net sales ratio
Year-on-year
Year-on-year
comparison
comparison
Region
Causes of Gains and Losses
Causes of Gains and Losses
2021/3
Amount
Amount
(%)
(%)
Japan
57.3%
- 9,491
(-) Same as ➀,②,⑦ above.
- 1,980
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
(-13.6%)
(-90.6%)
Asia
23.7%
- 3,940
(+) Same as ⑤ above.
- 723
(+) Same as ⑤,⑭ above.
(-13.6%)
(-) Same as ③,⑩ above.
(-58.5%)
(-) Same as ③,⑮ above.
North America
9.7%
- 2,655
(-) Same as ④,⑧ above.
- 520
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
(-20.6%)
(-65.9%)
(-) Orders decrease for bearings of automobiles and turbochargers due to slowdown
(-) As sales decreased on the left.
Europe
- 3,659
117
(+) Effect of progress in collection of accounts
9.2%
in the first half of this year due to COVID-19. Currently orders received show the
(including Russia)
(-27.4%)
(-)
receivable recorded as allowance for doubtful
signs of recovery.
accounts.
Elimination of
4,309
254
internal transactions
Total
- 15,438
(-) Same as ⑬ above.
- 2,853
(-15.4%)
(-68.4%)
Future prospects are prepared as information purpose only, based on the information available to us at this moment, and are under certain condition which we assumed reasonable. We will not guarantee the realization of such prospects, and actual performance fluctuates due to various factors.