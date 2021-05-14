Daido Metal : FY2020 Consolidated Financial Results Highlights

May 14, 2021

Daido Metal Co., Ltd.

[Sales] (+)Gains (-)Losses (Unit: JPY Million) [Operating profit] (+)Gains (-)Losses (Unit: JPY Million)

Net sales ratio Year-on-year Year-on-year

comparison comparison

Segment Causes of Gains and Losses Causes of Gains and Losses

2021/3 Amount Amount

(%) (%)

① (-)Japan: Especially for the passenger car sales have been on a rapid recovery

trend, but were unable to cover the significant decline in the first half of this year, and

the impact of the delayed recovery in the export truck market.

②(-)Japan/Overseas : Orders decreased due to decreased demand for turbocharger

bearings.

Automotive - 10,072 ③(-)Thailand: In the first half of this year, orders decreased due to sluggish - 993 (-) As sales decreased on the left.

54.7% automotive market in Thailand and the decrease in automotive exports by COVID-19.

engine bearings (-17.6%) (-14.1%) (+) As sales increased on the left.

Currently orders received show the signs of strong recovery.

④(-)North America: In the first half of this year, orders decreased due to slowdown

in automotive production caused by COVID-19.

⑤(+) China: Orders continued increase because of expansion of the commercial

vehicle market, and winning over new customers, recovery in demand for Japanese-

brand vehicles.

Automotive - 1,514 ⑥(-) In the first half of this year, orders decreased due to slowdown in automotive - 917 (-) As sales decreased on the left.

18.6% production caused by COVID-19. Especially in Thailand and China, currently orders

non-engine bearings (-8.6%) (-33.4%) (+) Same as ⑤ above.

received show the signs of recovery.

⑦(-) Mainly impact of a decline in overall demand in the marine industry, despite of

increasing partially in orders for low-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for ships

by the development of new customers and demand in overseas.

Non-automotive 11.9% - 651 ⑧(-) In the first half of this year, orders decrease for construction machinery sector - 234 (-) As sales decreased on the left.

bearings (-6.0%) market in overseas due to weak demand. Currently orders received show the signs of (-13.8%) (+) As sales increased on the left.

recovery gradually.

⑨(+) Energy Sector: Order increase for power-generating steam turbine bearing,

also bearing assembly of hydraulic power generation by winning over new customers.

⑭(+)Formed pipes, Knock pins, NC milled

⑩(-) Formed pipes, Knock pins, NC milled parts, etc.: Orders decreased in parts, etc.: Impact of profit improvement by

productivity improvement and rationalization efforts.

Other automotive 12.4% - 3,027 Japan and Overseas due to COVID-19. Currently orders received show the signs of - 1,040 ⑮(-)Aluminum die cast products : Substantial

parts (-22.0%) recovery. ( - )

decline due to COVID-19 and material cost increase

⑪(-) Aluminum die cast products : Same as ③ above.

due to rising aluminum market. Increased depreciation

of buildings and facilities for new factory for aluminum

die cast parts in Thailand.

Others 2.4% - 383 ⑫(-) Orders decreased for specialty-shaped bearings due to demand slowdown in - 193 (-) As sales decreased on the left.

(-15.8%) industrial machinery by U.S.-China trade war and COVID-19. (-37.7%)

Elimination of 210 524

inter-segment transactions

Total - 15,438 ⑬(-) Fluctuations in exchange rate. Excluding Euro and RMB. - 2,853 (-) As sales decreased on the left.

(-15.4%) (-68.4%)

Japan 57.3% - 9,491 (-) Same as ➀, ②, ⑦ above. - 1,980 (-) As sales decreased on the left.

(-13.6%) (-90.6%)

Asia 23.7% - 3,940 (+) Same as ⑤ above. - 723 (+) Same as ⑤,⑭ above.

(-13.6%) (-) Same as ③,⑩ above. (-58.5%) (-) Same as ③,⑮ above.

North America 9.7% - 2,655 (-) Same as ④,⑧ above. - 520 (-) As sales decreased on the left.

(-20.6%) (-65.9%)

(-) Orders decrease for bearings of automobiles and turbochargers due to slowdown (-) As sales decreased on the left.

Europe - 3,659 117 (+) Effect of progress in collection of accounts

9.2% in the first half of this year due to COVID-19. Currently orders received show the

(including Russia) (-27.4%) (-) receivable recorded as allowance for doubtful

signs of recovery.

accounts.

Elimination of 4,309 254

internal transactions

Total - 15,438 (-) Same as ⑬ above. - 2,853