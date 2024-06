Osaka, Japan - Daifuku Co., Ltd. confirmed the following new management structure at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Board of Directors Meeting held June 21, 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroshi Geshiro Director and Senior Managing Officer Seiji Sato President and Chief Executive Officer of Daifuku North America, Inc. Director and Managing Officer Hiroshi Nobuta Intralogistics Global Business Head Director and Managing Officer Hideaki Takubo Chief Human Resources Officer

Corporate Functions Head Director and Managing Officer Tomoaki Terai Cleanroom Global Business Head

Cleanroom Division Manager

General Manager of Production Operations, Cleanroom Division Outside Director Yoshiaki Ozawa Outside Director Mineo Sakai Outside Director Kaku Kato Outside Director Keiko Kaneko Outside Director Gideon Franklin Audit & Supervisory Board Member Tsukasa Saito Audit & Supervisory Board Member (outside) Tsukasa Miyajima Audit & Supervisory Board Member (outside) Nobuo Wada Audit & Supervisory Board Member (outside) Eiko Hakoda Senior Managing Officer Yasuhisa Mishina Chief Production Officer

Chief Information Officer

General Manager of Shiga Works

Production Innovation Division Manager

DX Division Manager Managing Officer Takaya Uemoto Automotive and Airport Global Business Head

Airport Division Manager Managing Officer Takuya Gondoh Chief Technology Officer

Business Innovation Division Manager Managing Officer Akihiko Nishimura Deputy Automotive and Airport Global Business Head

Automotive Division Manager Managing Officer Norihito Toriya Intralogistics Division Manager Managing Officer Tetsuya Hibi Chief Financial Officer

Deputy Corporate Functions Head

Finance and Accounting Division Manager Corporate Officer Hiroaki Kita Deputy General Manager of Airport Operations, Airport Division

Chairman of Daifuku Oceania Limited Corporate Officer Seiji Yamamoto General Manager of Installation and Service Operations, Intralogistics Division

Safety and Health Management Division Manager Corporate Officer Tsutomu Maeda General Manager of Sales and Service Business Operations, Automotive Division

Deputy Safety and Health Management Division Manager Corporate Officer Atsushi Sonoda Deputy Cleanroom Division Manager

General Manager of Sales Operations, Cleanroom Division

General Manager of Komaki Works Corporate Officer Hirobumi Akiba Corporate Communications Division Manager Corporate Officer Masayuki Izutsu General Manager of Airport Operations, Airport Division Corporate Officer Takafumi Tanaka Auto Wash Global Business Head

Auto Wash Division Manager

General Manager of Production Operations, Auto Wash Division

President of Daifuku Plusmore Co., Ltd. Corporate Officer Junji Yano General Manager of Production Operations, Intralogistics Division Corporate Officer Kazuyoshi Nishiyama Electronics Global Business Head

President and Chief Executive Officer of Contec Co., Ltd. Audit Officer Toshikatsu Takahashi

In addition, Toshiaki Hayashi retired from the position of Advisor to the Board of Directors, and Ryosuke Aihara retired from the position of Outside Corporate Auditor.