A number of fake websites that closely resemble Daifuku Co., Ltd.'s corporate website have been discovered online.

Daifuku has absolutely no connection with such websites, and any pictures and content replicated on the fake sites are being used without permission.

Do not access any of the fake sites due to the potential harm they may cause.

The official address (URL) for Daifuku's global corporate website is shown below.

https://www.daifuku.com

The fake websites, while looking almost identical to Daifuku's corporate website, have different URLs.