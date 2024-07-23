Delayed
Japan Exchange
08:47:34 2024-07-22 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2,826
JPY
+1.44%
-5.38%
-0.96%
Daifuku : Fake Websites Warning
July 22, 2024 at 08:39 pm EDT
A number of fake websites that closely resemble Daifuku Co., Ltd.'s corporate website have been discovered online.
Daifuku has absolutely no connection with such websites, and any pictures and content replicated on the fake sites are being used without permission.
Do not access any of the fake sites due to the potential harm they may cause.
The official address (URL) for Daifuku's global corporate website is shown below.
https://www.daifuku.com
The fake websites, while looking almost identical to Daifuku's corporate website, have different URLs.
Disclaimer Daifuku Co. Ltd. published this content on
23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
23 July 2024 00:38:04 UTC.
Jefferies Adjusts Daifuku’s Price Target to 3,800 Yen From 4,100 Yen, Keeps at Buy
Jun. 04
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Daifuku’s Price Target to 4,100 Yen From 3,500 Yen, Keeps at Buy
Mar. 18
MT
Toyota becomes Asia's most shorted large-cap stock - Hazeltree
Mar. 12
RE
Daifuku's Emission Reduction Targets Win Approval from Corporate Climate NGO
Jan. 08
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Daifuku’s Price Target to 3,500 Yen From 3,200 Yen, Keeps at Buy
Nov. 27
MT
Daifuku to Add Treasury Shares Worth 713 Million Yen into Stock Compensation Plan
Nov. 09
MT
Daifuku Co Completes 20 Billion Yen Buyback Program
23-10-11
MT
Tranche Update on Daifuku Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 29, 2023.
23-10-10
CI
Daifuku Repurchases 1.31 Million Shares for 3.6 Billion Yen in September
23-10-04
MT
Daifuku Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 29, 2023, has closed with 7,439,800 shares, representing 1.97% for ¥19,999.92 million.
23-10-04
CI
Tranche Update on Daifuku Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 29, 2023.
23-10-04
CI
Daifuku Repurchased 5.84 Million Shares for 15.6 Billion Yen in August
23-09-06
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Daifuku’s Price Target to 3,200 Yen From 3,600 Yen, Keeps at Buy
23-08-30
MT
Daifuku to Repurchase 5.73 Million Shares for 15.31 Billion Yen
23-08-29
MT
Daifuku Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 10,000,000 shares, representing 2.64% for ¥20,000 million.
23-08-29
CI
Daifuku Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
23-08-28
CI
Daifuku’s Attributable Net Income Up 23% in Fiscal Q1 on Absence of Value-added Taxes
23-08-09
MT
Jefferies Adjusts Daifuku’s Price Target to 3,600 Yen From 2,900 Yen, Keeps at Buy
23-07-25
MT
Daifuku Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-12
CI
Jefferies Adjusts Daifuku's Price Target to 9,000 Yen From 8,100 Yen, Keeps at Buy
23-02-13
MT
Daifuku Posts 21% Gain in Fiscal Nine-month Attributable Income, Ups FY22 Sales Guidance
23-02-10
MT
Daifuku Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
23-02-09
CI
Daifuku Co., Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
23-02-09
CI
Daifuku Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
23-02-09
CI
Daifuku Boosts Dividend as Fiscal H1 Net Income Climbs 22%
22-11-09
MT
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
DAIFUKU CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, as well as vehicle washers. The Company operates in five segments. The Daifuku segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, as well as vehicle washers. The Contec segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of industrial personal computer (PC), interface boards and others. The DNAHC segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, baggage transportation systems used in airports in North America and other markets. The CFI segment is engaged in the provision of transfer system to Korean semiconductor manufacturer. The Daifuku Plusmore segment is engaged in the sale of vehicle washers and the provision of after-sales services in Japan.
More about the company
Last Close Price
2,786
JPY
Average target price
3,569
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+28.09% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1