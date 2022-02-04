Daifuku : Presentation Consolidated Financial Results

Consolidated Financial Results
First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
(April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
February 4, 2022
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
Financial Highlights
Fiscal 2021 3Qs Highlights (April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(Billion yen)
FY2020 3Qs
FY2021 3Qs
Y/Y change
Y/Y rate
Orders
338.7
441.4
+102.6
+30.3％
Sales
346.7
369.4
+22.7
+6.5％
Operating income
30.0
32.9
+2.9
+9.7％
Ordinary income
30.9
33.9
+3.0
+9.7％
Net income attributable to
22.0
23.8
+1.7
+8.0％
shareholders of the parent company
Comprehensive income
21.5
30.5
+9.0
+41.9％
Net income per share
175.33 yen
189.30 yen
+13.97 yen
-
Orders and sales reached new record highs for the first three quarters of the fiscal year.
-
Income remained favorable, reflecting increased sales and steady improvements in the operating margin.
Increase/Decrease in Operating Income
(Billion yen) [Reference] Effect of exchange Sales: +8.7 billion yen
Increase in sales Decrease in gross Decrease in SG&A Effect of exchange
margin ratio
|
0.56
2.52
|
1.24
Exchange rate
FY2020 3Qs
32.9
US dollar
|
|
109.13 yen
Euro
|
|
130.28 yen
Chinese yuan
|
|
16.87 yen
Won
|
|
0.0961 yen
FY2020 3Qs
