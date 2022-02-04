Log in
Daifuku : Presentation Consolidated Financial Results

02/04/2022
Consolidated Financial Results

First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

February 4, 2022

DAIFUKU CO., LTD.

Contents

1

Financial Highlights

p. 2

Earnings Forecast

p. 15

Topics

p. 18

© 2022 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

2

Back to contents

Financial Highlights

© 2022 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Fiscal 2021 3Qs Highlights (April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(Billion yen)

FY2020 3Qs

FY2021 3Qs

Y/Y change

Y/Y rate

Orders

338.7

441.4

+102.6

+30.3

Sales

346.7

369.4

+22.7

+6.5

Operating income

30.0

32.9

+2.9

+9.7

Ordinary income

30.9

33.9

+3.0

+9.7

Net income attributable to

22.0

23.8

+1.7

+8.0

shareholders of the parent company

Comprehensive income

21.5

30.5

+9.0

+41.9

Net income per share

175.33 yen

189.30 yen

+13.97 yen

3

  • Orders and sales reached new record highs for the first three quarters of the fiscal year.
  • Income remained favorable, reflecting increased sales and steady improvements in the operating margin.

© 2022 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Increase/Decrease in Operating Income

4

(Billion yen) [Reference] Effect of exchange Sales: +8.7 billion yen

Increase in sales Decrease in gross Decrease in SG&A Effect of exchange

margin ratio

expenses

rate changes

0.56

2.52

-1.40

1.24

Exchange rate

FY2020 3Qs

FY2021 3Qs

32.9

30.0

US dollar

107.26 yen

109.13 yen

Euro

121.13 yen

130.28 yen

Chinese yuan

15.31 yen

16.87 yen

Won

0.0893 yen

0.0961 yen

FY2020 3Qs

FY2021 3Qs

© 2022 Daifuku Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daifuku Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
