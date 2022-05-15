Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Daifuku Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6383   JP3497400006

DAIFUKU CO., LTD.

(6383)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/15 11:50:04 pm EDT
8040.00 JPY   +9.54%
05/15Daifuku Shares Soar as Net Profit Rises on E-Commerce, Chip-Factory Demand
DJ
04/11DAIFUKU : Corporate Governance Report
PU
03/30DAIFUKU CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Daifuku Shares Soar as Net Profit Rises on E-Commerce, Chip-Factory Demand

05/15/2022 | 10:41pm EDT
By Kosaku Narioka


Daifuku Co. shares rose sharply Monday morning after the warehouse-equipment maker posted a 11% rise in its fiscal-year net profit thanks to growing demand related to e-commerce and semiconductor production.

The shares were recently 10% higher at 8,080 yen after rising as much as 12% earlier.

Daifuku said after the market closed on Friday that net profit rose to Y35.88 billion ($277.7 million) for the fiscal year ended March. Revenue increased 8.1% to a record Y512.27 billion as increased demand for equipment used in semiconductor factories and a rise in e-commerce boosted sales of equipment for warehouses in Japan.

Daifuku expects both revenue and net profit to rise 10% this fiscal year.

The Topix subindex for machinery makers was recently 1.0% higher and the Nikkei Stock Average was up 0.4%.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-22 2240ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIFUKU CO., LTD. 9.40% 8040 Delayed Quote.-21.91%
NIKKEI 225 2.64% 26427.65 Real-time Quote.-8.21%
TOPIX INDEX 0.15% 1867.35 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
Financials
Sales 2022 506 B 3 916 M 3 916 M
Net income 2022 35 536 M 275 M 275 M
Net cash 2022 57 559 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 925 B 7 158 M 7 158 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 697
Free-Float 90,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Geshiro Executive President & Representative Director
Tsukasa Saito General Manager-Finance
Yoshiaki Ozawa Independent Outside Director
Mineo Sakai Independent Outside Director
Kaku Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-21.91%7 158
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-13.74%31 756
KONE OYJ-29.89%23 840
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-24.22%19 878
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-29.72%2 362
SHANGHAI MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-25.75%1 639