Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daifuku Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6383   JP3497400006

DAIFUKU CO., LTD.

(6383)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daifuku : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

02/04/2022 | 05:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

[Japan GAAP]

Prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan

Translated from the original Japanese-language document

February 4, 2022

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Stock code: 6383, First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL: www.daifuku.com/jp

Representative: Hiroshi Geshiro, President and CEO

Contact: Tetsuya Hibi, Corporate Officer, Finance and Accounting Division Manager Tel: +81-6-6472-1261

Scheduled date for filing quarterly financial report: February 7, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payment: -

Quarterly earnings supplementary materials: Yes

Quarterly earnings presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)

Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(1) Operating results

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

shareholders of the

parent company

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal 2021 3Qs

369,480

6.5

32,993

9.7

33,940

9.7

23,855

8.0

Fiscal 2020 3Qs

346,770

8.8

30,067

4.0

30,937

4.8

22,084

1.3

Note: Comprehensive income

Fiscal 2021 3Qs: 30,573 million yen 41.9%

Fiscal 2020 3Qs: 21,550 million yen 13.5%

Net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2021 3Qs

189.30

Fiscal 2020 3Qs

175.33

1

(2) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

Fiscal 2021 Q3

475,413

281,889

58.1

Fiscal 2020

445,456

262,012

57.7

Reference: Shareholders' equity

Fiscal 2021 Q3: 276,438 million yen

Fiscal 2020: 257,060 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Q1-end

Q2-end

Q3-end

FY-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal 2020

30.00

50.00

80.00

Fiscal 2021

35.00

Fiscal 2021

55.00

90.00

(forecast)

Note: Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: Yes

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

Net income

shareholders of the

per share

parent company

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full-year

505,000

6.6

48,500

8.8

50,000

9.1

35,500

9.6

281.71

Note: Revisions to the latest consolidated earnings forecast: Yes

2

Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries that affected the scope of consolidation during the period: None
  2. Adoption of specific accounting methods for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of shares issued (Common stock)
    1. Number of shares issued including treasury stock at the end of the period

Fiscal 2021 Q3: 126,610,077 shares

Fiscal 2020: 126,610,077 shares

  1. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
    Fiscal 2021 Q3: 592,525 shares

Fiscal 2020: 604,068 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
    Fiscal 2021 3Qs: 126,016,250 shares
    Fiscal 2020 3Qs: 125,955,508 shares

Note: The number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes shares owned by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT). The number of treasury stock at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 includes 106,500 shares owned by the BBT. The number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 included 119,200 shares owned by the BBT.

These quarterly consolidated financial statements are not subject to audit through the certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

Disclaimer

The consolidated earnings forecast contained in this document is based on information available to management at the present time and certain assumptions judged to be rational. As such, actual sales and income may differ from this forecast due to uncertain factors present in the forecast or future changes in business circumstances.

Earnings supplementary materials are available at the TDnetand our website: www.daifuku.com/ir.

3

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheets

(Million yen)

FY2020

FY2021 Q3

(ended March 31, 2021)

(ended December 31, 2021)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash on hand and in banks

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other

Notes receivable, accounts receivable from completed construction contracts and other, and contract assets Merchandise and finished goods Costs incurred on uncompleted construction contracts and other

94,167

110,312

211,906

211,524

6,355

6,655

13,670

15,241

Raw materials and supplies

16,325

22,298

Other current assets

8,749

12,328

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(571)

(588)

Total current assets

350,604

377,771

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

49,547

53,040

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4,212

4,015

Other

5,803

5,950

Total intangible assets

10,015

9,966

Investments and other assets

Other

35,454

34,697

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(165)

(63)

Total investments and other assets

35,289

34,634

Total non-current assets

94,852

97,641

Total assets

445,456

475,413

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities:

Notes and accounts payable and construction contracts payable Electronically recorded obligations - operating

Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings

43,77851,425

20,16925,505

15,54319,885

Income taxes payable

9,907

2,625

Advances received on uncompleted

34,263

construction contracts and other

Contract liabilities

Provision for losses on construction contracts

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

44,350

343

1,088

25,17224,450

149,178169,331

4

(Million yen)

FY2020

FY2021 Q3

(ended March 31, 2021)

(ended December 31, 2021)

Non-current liabilities:

Long-term borrowings

19,600

10,412

Liabilities for retirement benefits

7,674

7,389

Other reserves

351

412

Other non-current liabilities

6,639

5,977

Total non-current liabilities

34,265

24,192

Total liabilities

183,443

193,523

NET ASSETS

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock

31,865

31,865

Capital surplus

21,980

21,974

Retained earnings

202,377

215,586

Treasury stock

(941)

(898)

Total shareholders' equity

255,282

268,528

Accumulated other comprehensive

income:

Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities

4,376

4,297

Deferred gain (loss) on hedges

(260)

(212)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(1,425)

4,725

Accumulated adjustments on retirement

(912)

(900)

benefits

Total accumulated other comprehensive

1,778

7,910

income

Non-controlling interests

4,952

5,451

Total net assets

262,012

281,889

Total liabilities and net assets

445,456

475,413

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daifuku Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
05:46aDAIFUKU : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fi..
PU
05:46aDAIFUKU : Presentation Consolidated Financial Results
PU
2021DAIFUKU : Notice of Disclosure of "Corporate Governance Report"and Formulation of "Daifuku..
PU
2021Japanese Shares Close with Mild Losses, Investors Eye Earnings
MT
2021Daifuku Clocks Nearly 6% Drop in Attributable Net Income in Fiscal H1
MT
2021Nikkei slips ahead of earnings as investors see resistance at 30,000
RE
2021Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending ..
PU
2021Presentation Consolidated Financial Results
PU
2021Daifuku Co., Ltd Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2021
CI
2021Daifuku Co.,Ltd Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Marc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 503 B 4 383 M 4 383 M
Net income 2022 34 175 M 298 M 298 M
Net cash 2022 59 389 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 973 B 8 473 M 8 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 697
Free-Float -
Chart DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daifuku Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 7 720,00 JPY
Average target price 11 195,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Geshiro Executive President & Representative Director
Tsukasa Saito General Manager-Finance
Yoshiaki Ozawa Independent Outside Director
Mineo Sakai Independent Outside Director
Kaku Kato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.-17.87%8 473
OTIS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION-4.36%35 381
KONE OYJ-9.90%33 236
SCHINDLER HOLDING AG-4.50%27 339
ZARDOYA OTIS, S.A.-0.84%3 743
INTERROLL HOLDING AG-4.26%3 531