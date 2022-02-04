Daifuku : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Scheduled date for filing quarterly financial report: February 7, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payment: -
Quarterly earnings supplementary materials: Yes
Quarterly earnings presentation: Yes (for institutional investors and securities analysts)
Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(1) Operating results
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
shareholders of the
parent company
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal 2021 3Qs
369,480
6.5
32,993
9.7
33,940
9.7
23,855
8.0
Fiscal 2020 3Qs
346,770
8.8
30,067
4.0
30,937
4.8
22,084
1.3
Note: Comprehensive income
Fiscal 2021 3Qs: 30,573 million yen 41.9%
Fiscal 2020 3Qs: 21,550 million yen 13.5%
Net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2021 3Qs
189.30
－
Fiscal 2020 3Qs
175.33
－
1
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
Fiscal 2021 Q3
475,413
281,889
58.1
Fiscal 2020
445,456
262,012
57.7
Reference: Shareholders' equity
Fiscal 2021 Q3: 276,438 million yen
Fiscal 2020: 257,060 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Q1-end
Q2-end
Q3-end
FY-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal 2020
－
30.00
－
50.00
80.00
Fiscal 2021
－
35.00
－
Fiscal 2021
55.00
90.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions to the latest dividend forecast: Yes
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Figures in percentages denote the year-on-year change)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
Net income
shareholders of the
per share
parent company
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full-year
505,000
6.6
48,500
8.8
50,000
9.1
35,500
9.6
281.71
Note: Revisions to the latest consolidated earnings forecast: Yes
2
Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries that affected the scope of consolidation during the period: None
Adoption of specific accounting methods for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of shares issued (Common stock)
Number of shares issued including treasury stock at the end of the period
Fiscal 2021 Q3: 126,610,077 shares
Fiscal 2020: 126,610,077 shares
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Fiscal 2021 Q3: 592,525 shares
Fiscal 2020: 604,068 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Fiscal 2021 3Qs: 126,016,250 shares
Fiscal 2020 3Qs: 125,955,508 shares
Note: The number of treasury stock at the end of the period includes shares owned by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT). The number of treasury stock at the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 includes 106,500 shares owned by the BBT. The number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 included 119,200 shares owned by the BBT.
These quarterly consolidated financial statements are not subject to audit through the certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
Disclaimer
The consolidated earnings forecast contained in this document is based on information available to management at the present time and certain assumptions judged to be rational. As such, actual sales and income may differ from this forecast due to uncertain factors present in the forecast or future changes in business circumstances.
