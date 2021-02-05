Log in
Daifuku : and Germany's AFT Industries Conclude Partnership Agreement

02/05/2021 | 02:44am EST
Leveraging material handling expertise in the automotive industry to expand business

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (“Daifuku”)(TOKYO:6383) and Germany-based AFT Industries AG (“AFT”) concluded an agreement to form a business partnership aimed at leveraging the material handling expertise of both companies in the automotive industry.

Daifuku and AFT will use this mutually beneficial business partnership as a way globally to open channels and secure growing demand and investment from automotive manufacturers for material handling systems.

Specifically, both companies will collaborate on a project-by-project basis by leveraging AFT Industries’ European automotive customer base, product standards and technologies, and procurement knowledge and knowhow, and Daifuku’s extensive global network encompassing sales, production and service to increase the level of our offerings to customers in the global automotive industry.

Of the partnership, Daifuku’s Automotive Global Business Head, Toshiaki Hayashi, commented, “With the rise of Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (CASE) vehicles, and Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), the automobile industry is said to be in the midst of a once-in-a-century period of major change, resulting in automotive manufacturers increasingly shifting the direction of their businesses. Viewing this change as a business opportunity, the partnership with AFT Industries will enable us to expand our Automotive business and global network to bring about continued growth.”

Heiko Hofmann, CEO of AFT Industries said, “The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation across the globe. On the one hand, Automotive manufacturers are changing into mobility providers, on the other hand, transportation must become CO2 neutral for environmental reasons. To successfully master this radical change our customers need reliable support. Together with Daifuku we have created a strong strategic alliance to provide this service worldwide and to position our business for the challenges of the future.”

Corporate Profiles

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Headquarters:

3-2-11 Mitejima, Nishiyodogawa-ku, Osaka, Japan

Representative:

Hiroshi Geshiro (President and CEO)

Established:

May 20, 1937

Business:

Comprehensive manufacturer and integrator, including consulting, engineering, design, production, installation and after-sales service, of material handling systems

Paid-in capital:

31,865.3 million yen (as of the end of March, 2020)

Net sales:

443,694 million yen (as of the end of March, 2020)

Employees:

10,863 (consolidated, as of the end of March, 2020)

Website:

https://www.daifuku.com/

About Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1937, Daifuku Co., Ltd. is the world's leading provider of material handling systems to the factory and distribution, cleanroom, automotive, airport, and general industry markets. We have established a total support system ranging from consulting to after-sales services. Daifuku is headquartered in Osaka, Japan, with production and sales bases in 26 countries and regions.

AFT Industries AG

Headquarters:

79650, Schopfheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany

Representative:

Heiko Hofmann (CEO)

Established:

1985

Business:

Manufacturer and seller of material handling systems to a variety of industries, including automotive manufacturers.

Paid-in capital:

1 million euros

Net sales:

122.1 million euros (as of December 2019)

Employees:

301 (consolidated, as of the end of April, 2020)

Website:

https://www.aft-group.de/

About AFT Industries AG

AFT Group was founded in 1985 and is a successful system partner for material handling solutions in the international environment. Our customers include renowned automotive manufacturers, hospitals and industry. The product portfolio ranges from floor conveyor technology to storage systems and overhead conveyor technology. 301 employees plan, design, manufacture and install new plants or extensions of existing plants worldwide, each project tailored to our customers’ individual needs. By developing innovative technologies we have been a valued partner for our customers for more than 35 years.


© Business Wire 2021
