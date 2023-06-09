Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6023   JP3497000004

DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD.

(6023)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
646.00 JPY   +0.47%
08:53aDaihatsu Diesel Mfg : FY 2023 Earning Release Presentation
PU
08:53aDaihatsu Diesel Mfg : FY 2023 Earning Release Presentation
PU
06/08Daihatsu Diesel Mfg : Notice of Convocation of the 63th Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg : FY 2023 Earning Release Presentation

06/09/2023 | 08:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial

Results Briefing

FY2023

1 May 2023

FY2023

Summary of Earnings

DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD.

2

Summary

  • Sales and profit increased significantly compared with the previous year

POINT

Engine sales, SCR (selective catalytic reduction equipment) and maintenance-

related business were strong

(Million yen)

YoY difference

FY2022 results

FY2023 results

Increase / Decrease

(%)

Net sales

57,599

72,113

14,513

25.2

Operating income

2,092

3,601

1,509

72.1

Ordinary income

2,506

3,660

1,153

46.0

Net income

1,968

2,948

979

49.8

Basic earnings

62.01

93.37

31.36

50.6

per share

Total assets

89,268

95,377

6,108

6.8

Equity ratio

48.2%

47.9%

-

-

3

Copyright © 2023 DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO.,LTD. All rights Reserved

Net Sales and Earnings for the Internal

Combustion Engine Section

  • Revenue increased due to an increase in the composition ratio of high-priced large and dual-fuel engines and strong sales POINT The ratio of marine engines for overseas increased
  • Section profit increased due to the recovery of maintenance demand with the easing of movement restrictions post-COVID-19

(Million yen)

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

4

Net sales * Including maintenance related

Marine-use (Japan)

Marine-use (overseas)

Land-use (Japan)

Land-use(overseas)

67,851

583

53,140

53,877

10,414

687

475

7,880

9,717

36,427

22,214

25,490

22,359

18,195

20,427

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Earnings for the internal Combustion engine section

* Including maintenance related

(Million yen)

6,000

5,420

4,500

3,906

3,000

2,561

1,500

0

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Copyright © 2023 DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO.,LTD. All rights Reserved

Unit Sales and Maintenance-related Net Sales

  • Unit sales increased due to increased demand centered on container ships

POINT

Maintenance-related revenue and profit increased, mainly in Europe, the United

States and Southeast Asia.

Units sold

Maintenance-related net sales

(Unit: Units)

1000

900

800

700

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Marine-use (Japan)

Marine-use (overseas)

Land-use (Japan)

Land-use(overseas)

745

749

87

658

80

67

221

217

216

438

375

446

(Million yen)

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

24,592

30,217

26,389

FY2021FY2022FY2023

FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

5

Copyright © 2023 DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO.,LTD. All rights Reserved

Disclaimer

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 12:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD.
08:53aDaihatsu Diesel Mfg : FY 2023 Earning Release Presentation
PU
08:53aDaihatsu Diesel Mfg : FY 2023 Earning Release Presentation
PU
06/08Daihatsu Diesel Mfg : Notice of Convocation of the 63th Annual General Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
04/28Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2023, Pa..
CI
04/28Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Forecast for the Year Ending March 31..
CI
04/28Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Half Yea..
CI
03/30DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for fina..
FA
2022Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 20, 2022, has expired.
CI
2022Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 292,000 shares, represen..
CI
2022Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 57 599 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2022 1 968 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net cash 2022 12 255 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,19x
Yield 2022 2,95%
Capitalization 20 299 M 146 M 146 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 258
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoshinobu Hotta President & Representative Director
Shigeki Kinoshita Chairman
Takashi Mizushina Director, Senior Head-Administration & Head-Audit
Tamon Tsuda Independent Outside Director
Kazuo Komatsu Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD.26.08%146
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED24.78%17 485
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.9.74%8 712
SEATRIUM LIMITED-10.87%6 247
HD KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.48.51%5 724
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.28.57%4 340
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer