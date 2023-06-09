Daihatsu Diesel Mfg : FY 2023 Earning Release Presentation
FY2023
Summary of Earnings
DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG. CO., LTD.
Summary
Sales and profit increased significantly compared with the previous year
POINT
⚫ Engine sales, SCR (selective catalytic reduction equipment) and maintenance-
related business were strong
(Million yen)
YoY difference
FY2022
results
FY2023
results
Increase / Decrease
(%)
Net sales
57,599
72,113
14,513
25.2
Operating income
2,092
3,601
1,509
72.1
Ordinary income
2,506
3,660
1,153
46.0
Net income
1,968
2,948
979
49.8
Basic earnings
62.01
93.37
31.36
50.6
per share
Total assets
89,268
95,377
6,108
6.8
Equity ratio
48.2%
47.9%
-
-
3
Copyright © 2023 DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO.,LTD. All rights Reserved
Net Sales and Earnings for the Internal
Combustion Engine Section
Revenue increased due to an increase in the composition ratio of high-priced large and dual-fuel engines and strong sales POINT ⚫ The ratio of marine engines for overseas increased
Section profit increased due to the recovery of maintenance demand with the easing of movement restrictions post-COVID-19
(Million yen)
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
4
Net sales * Including maintenance related
Marine-use (Japan)
Marine-use (overseas)
Land-use (Japan)
Land-use(overseas)
67,851
583
53,140
53,877
10,414
687
475
7,880
9,717
36,427
22,214
25,490
Earnings for the internal Combustion engine section
* Including maintenance related
(Million yen)
6,000
5,420
4,500
3,906
3,000
2,561
1,500
0
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Copyright © 2023 DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO.,LTD. All rights Reserved
Unit Sales and Maintenance-related Net Sales
Unit sales increased due to increased demand centered on container ships
POINT
⚫ Maintenance-related revenue and profit increased, mainly in Europe, the United
States and Southeast Asia.
Maintenance-related net sales
(Unit: Units)
1000
900
800
700
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Marine-use (Japan)
Marine-use (overseas)
Land-use (Japan)
Land-use(overseas)
745
749
87
658
80
67
221
217
216
(Million yen)
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Copyright © 2023 DAIHATSU DIESEL MFG.CO.,LTD. All rights Reserved
