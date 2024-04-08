8th April 2024

LNG bunkering vessel " KEYS Azalea " equipped with our products entered service.

On March 28, the LNG bunkering vessel KEYS Azalea, built by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd and equipped with our dual-fuel engine 6DE23DF, entered service.

As the first LNG bunkering vessel in Japan, KEYS Azalea is equipped with our dual-fuel engine for electric propulsion, and has excellent environmental performance that significantly reduces CO2, NOx (nitrogen oxides), SOx (sulfur oxides), and PM (particulate matter) emissions during gas mode operation.

This will be the third bunkering base in Japan, following Ise Bay and Tokyo Bay, and is highly anticipated as a new vessel that will play a key role in supplying fuel for LNG-fueled vessels, which are expected to increase in number in the future.

KEYS Bunkering West Japan Co., Ltd, the owner of the vessel, is a joint venture established on February 2, 2022, by Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc, NYK Line, ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD, and Saibu Gas Co., Ltd.

It was established to set up broad supply system in the Seto Inland Sea area. Against the background of compliance with emission regulations by the International Maritime Organization and the global trend toward carbon neutrality, the company is a coastal shipping company that supplies and sells LNG as marine fuel on a ship-to-ship basis using supply ships it owns and operates.

Our Group is committed to supporting safe ship operations by providing high quality products and advanced technologies cultivated over a long history, and through this business of handling LNG fuel with low environmental impact, we will work toward our major goal of "zero environmental impact" and contribute to the development of a sustainable society.

[For inquires contact] Corporate Planning Office e-mail : soumu.info@dhtd.co.jp