Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6023)

June 6, 2024

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Yoshinobu Hotta

President

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd.

1-30 Oyodo Naka 1-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka

NOTICE OF THE 64th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

We are pleased to inform you that the 64th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted on the following website on the internet.

[The Company's website] https://www.dhtd.co.jp/en/ir/shareholders.html

Moreover, the information is also published on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) website. Please access TSE's website (Listed Company Search) and search for the information by entering the issue name (Daihatsu Diesel) or stock exchange code (6023) of the Company. Please select Basic information and Documents for public inspection/PR information to confirm the details.

[TSE website (Listed Company Search)]

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

In lieu of attending the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights through the internet or in writing. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, indicate your vote for or against the proposal on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by 5:30 p.m. Japan time on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place: Space 36 L, 36F, Umeda Sky Building Tower West 1-30 Oyodo Naka 1-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka (Please note that the venue is different from the previous year.)

