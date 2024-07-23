July 22, 2024

Participation in a project aimed at long-term use of biofuels

We participate in Project LOTUS, which NYK and the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD), a nonprofit organization in Singapore, launch it jointly to assess the risks associated with the long-term use of biofuels in marine engines which are produced our group.

Biofuels are considered to be an effective means of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during the transition period from fuel oil to zero-emission fuels, since existing marine engines and fuel supply facilities can be used without modification.

In this project, a mixture of biofuel (FAME) and low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), which is produced by an ester exchange reaction of vegetable oil, waste cooking oil, and other fats and oils with methanol, was used continuously for about six months in the power generation engine of pure car carrier, and we conduct a technical evaluation of the effects on the engine and confirm appropriate maintenance methods.

Through this project, our group will contribute to the safe operation of ships and the realization of a decarbonized society by providing high quality products and advanced technologies cultivated over its long history.

＊The image of Pure Car Carrier

