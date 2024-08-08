Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

August 5, 2024

Company name: DAIHEN Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange

Stock exchange code: 6622

URL: https://www.daihen.co.jp/

Representative: Shoichiro Minomo, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Shigeo Ozawa, Vice President, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department, Planning Division

Phone: +81-6-6390-5506

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on financial results: No

Schedule of financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative) (% indicates changes from the previouscorresponding period.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2024 43,306 22.7 897 16.3 1,490 11.7 636 (7.5) June 30, 2023 35,290 (3.8) 772 (57.6) 1,334 (43.6) 688 (57.8) (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2024: 4,019 million yen [25.2%] Three months ended June 30, 2023: 3,210 million yen [(40.6)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2024 26.17 - June 30, 2023 28.05 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of June 30, 2024 271,386 150,034 49.9 As of March 31, 2024 276,624 148,595 48.5

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2024: 135,495 million yen As of March 31, 2024: 134,136 million yen