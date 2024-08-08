Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

August 5, 2024

Company name: DAIHEN Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange

Stock exchange code: 6622

URL: https://www.daihen.co.jp/

Representative: Shoichiro Minomo, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Shigeo Ozawa, Vice President, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department, Planning Division

Phone: +81-6-6390-5506

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on financial results: No

Schedule of financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(% indicates changes from the previouscorresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2024

43,306

22.7

897

16.3

1,490

11.7

636

(7.5)

June 30, 2023

35,290

(3.8)

772

(57.6)

1,334

(43.6)

688

(57.8)

(Note) Comprehensive

income: Three months

ended June 30, 2024:

4,019 million yen [25.2%]

Three months ended June 30, 2023: 3,210 million yen [(40.6)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted

earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

26.17

-

June 30, 2023

28.05

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of June 30, 2024

271,386

150,034

49.9

As of March 31, 2024

276,624

148,595

48.5

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2024: 135,495 million yen As of March 31, 2024: 134,136 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

-

82.50

-

82.50

165.00

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2025

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2025

82.50

-

82.50

165.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

90,000

14.0

4,500

(11.3)

5,000

(13.6)

3,500

(14.4)

143.35

Full year

205,000

8.7

16,000

5.6

16,800

4.5

12,000

(27.2)

491.47

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None

* Notes:

(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: Yes

Newly included: 1 (OTC DAIHEN INDIA Pvt. Ltd.), Excluded: - (

)

  1. Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to

  2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements)" on page 8 of the attachments.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2024:

25,603,291 shares

March 31, 2024:

25,603,291 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2024:

1,300,708 shares

March 31, 2024:

1,186,740 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

24,340,550 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

24,538,757 shares

  • Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
    The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available to the Company on the date of this report's release and certain premises that the Company deems to be reasonable. Actual financial results, etc. may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors. For details on the earnings forecasts of the Company, please see "1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the attachments.

Table of Contents - Attachments

1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. ........................................................................................................2

(1)

Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results

2

(2)

Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

8

(Notes on going concern assumption)

8

(Notes in case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)

8

(Changes in scope of consolidation or application of equity method)

8

(Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial

statements)

8

(Additional information)

8

(Segment information, etc.)

9

(Notes to the statements of cash flows)

11

1

1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.

  1. Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
    The performance of DAIHEN Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "DAIHEN Group") for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was orders received of 53,292 million yen (up 21.5% year- on-year) and net sales of 43,306 million yen (up 22.7% year-on-year) due to strong replacement demand for power distribution products and the impact of newly consolidated subsidiaries acquired after the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. As a result, operating profit was 897 million yen (up 125 million yen year-on-year), ordinary profit was 1,490 million yen (up 155 million yen year-on-year), while profit attributable to owners of parent was 636 million yen (down 51 million yen year-on-year) due to an increase in profit attributable to non- controlling interests.
    The performance of each segment is as follows.
  1. Energy Management
    Investment in the replacement of power distribution products in Japan and large-class transformers abroad has been strong. In addition, as Tohoku Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and SHIHEN TECHNICAL Corporation have been added to the scope of consolidation, net sales were 24,032 million yen (up 45.4% year-on-year) and operating profit was 1,313 million yen (up 480.8% year-on-year).
  2. Factory Automation
    Although demand for production automation remained firm, investments were postponed due to continued high interest rates in Europe and the U.S. and uncertainty over domestic and overseas economic trends. As a result, net sales were 5,542 million yen (down 8.3% year-on-year). Meanwhile operating loss was 497 million yen (operating profit of 99 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous year) partly due to the advanced expenses for business expansion.
  3. Material Processing
    Although investment in welding and joining machines for construction and automotive-related industries in Japan declined, net sales were 13,682 million yen (up 8.0% year-on-year) partly due to the addition of Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH as a consolidated subsidiary. Operating profit was 1,174 million yen (down 23.4% year- on-year) due to the decrease in net sales in Japan and recording of the amortization of goodwill resulting from acquisitions. However, since demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment has been recovering on the back of the expanded use of generative AI, orders received for the segment as a whole increased (up 33.9% year- on-year).
  4. Other
    Net sales were 50 million yen and operating profit was 12 million yen. There were no significant changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.

(Reference) Performance by Segment

(Million yen)

Segment

Orders Received

Net Sales

Amount

YoY change

Amount

YoY change

Energy Management

27,517

+17.6%

24,032

+45.4%

Factory Automation

8,384

+12.1%

5,542

-8.3%

Material Processing

17,339

+33.9%

13,682

+8.0%

Other

50

+7.2%

50

+7.2%

Operating Profit

Amount

YoY change

1,313

+480.8%

-497

-

1,174

-23.4%

12

-14.0%

Company Total

53,292

+21.5%

43,306

+22.7%

897

+16.3%

2

  1. Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Position
    Total assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 5,238 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 271,386 million yen. This is primarily attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, while inventories and property, plant and equipment increased.
    Total liabilities at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 6,676 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 121,351 million yen. This is primarily attributable to decreases in notes and accounts payable - trade and electronically recorded obligations - operating.
    Total net assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 1,438 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 150,034 million yen. This is primarily attributable to increases in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and foreign currency translation adjustment. The equity ratio increased by 1.4 percentage points from 48.5% to 49.9%.
  2. Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
    Although the performance for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was sluggish, it was largely in line with the plan at the beginning of the year. Business performance is expected to improve due to firm replacement investment for electric power companies and an upward trend in semiconductor-related investment, although the outlook has been uncertain of late, such as trends in monetary policy in Europe and the U.S.
    In light of these circumstances, no revisions have been made to the consolidated financial results forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2024 or the full year ending March 31, 2025 announced on May 9, 2024. Should a revision of the consolidated financial results forecast become necessary, the Company will promptly disclose it.

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

23,327

21,920

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

57,746

41,188

Merchandise and finished goods

30,679

34,127

Work in process

16,793

18,938

Raw materials and supplies

51,540

54,618

Other

7,666

7,385

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(785)

(787)

Total current assets

186,968

177,392

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

20,640

23,498

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

8,251

9,388

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

2,049

2,141

Land

13,161

13,525

Leased assets, net

345

351

Construction in progress

4,437

1,954

Total property, plant and equipment

48,886

50,859

Intangible assets

Goodwill

2,040

2,114

Software

2,055

2,040

Leased assets

0

0

Other

309

304

Total intangible assets

4,406

4,459

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

14,536

15,539

Investments in capital

700

2,241

Long-term prepaid expenses

393

386

Retirement benefit asset

17,649

17,322

Deferred tax assets

1,370

1,437

Other

1,758

1,791

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(45)

(45)

Total investments and other assets

36,362

38,674

Total non-current assets

89,655

93,993

Total assets

276,624

271,386

4

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2024

As of June 30, 2024

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

Short-term borrowings

Current portion of long-term borrowings

Lease liabilities

Income taxes payable

Provision for bonuses

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

Provision for loss on construction contracts

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Lease liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

Provision for loss on guarantees

Provision for construction expenses related to earthquake resistance renovation Provision for product safety measures

Retirement benefit liability

Asset retirement obligations

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

Foreign currency translation adjustment

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

20,040

18,617

15,410

14,260

30,192

28,777

5,121

6,773

90

87

2,184

908

3,285

1,776

78

18

122

83

10,111

8,870

86,638

80,171

30,850

30,373

197

213

4,279

4,450

109

88

765

902

578

578

3

2

2,954

2,953

108

108

1,542

1,508

41,389

41,180

128,028

121,351

10,596

10,596

10,010

10,010

94,767

93,769

(2,349)

(3,378)

113,025

110,998

6,208

6,924

(0)

-

9,104

11,899

5,798

5,674

21,110

24,497

14,459

14,539

148,595

150,034

276,624

271,386

5

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
    Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Net sales

35,290

43,306

Cost of sales

25,418

30,839

Gross profit

9,872

12,466

Selling, general and administrative expenses

9,100

11,568

Operating profit

772

897

Non-operating income

Interest and dividend income

186

469

Foreign exchange gains

303

264

Other

290

275

Total non-operating income

781

1,008

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

93

203

Compensation expenses for damage

-

118

Other

124

94

Total non-operating expenses

218

416

Ordinary profit

1,334

1,490

Extraordinary income

Reversal of provision for loss on guarantees

109

-

Total extraordinary income

109

-

Extraordinary losses

Provision for loss on guarantees

-

137

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

217

-

Total extraordinary losses

217

137

Profit before income taxes

1,227

1,353

Income taxes

551

593

Profit

676

759

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(12)

122

Profit attributable to owners of parent

688

636

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three Months Ended June 30

(Million yen)

For the three months ended

For the three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

Profit

676

759

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

908

764

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

-

0

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,637

2,626

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(62)

(134)

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

50

2

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

2,534

3,259

Comprehensive income

3,210

4,019

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

3,212

3,848

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

(2)

171

interests

7

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Daihen Corporation published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 01:33:06 UTC.