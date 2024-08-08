Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
August 5, 2024
Company name: DAIHEN Corporation
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Fukuoka Stock Exchange
Stock exchange code: 6622
URL: https://www.daihen.co.jp/
Representative: Shoichiro Minomo, President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact: Shigeo Ozawa, Vice President, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department, Planning Division
Phone: +81-6-6390-5506
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on financial results: No
Schedule of financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(% indicates changes from the previouscorresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2024
43,306
22.7
897
16.3
1,490
11.7
636
(7.5)
June 30, 2023
35,290
(3.8)
772
(57.6)
1,334
(43.6)
688
(57.8)
(Note) Comprehensive
income: Three months
ended June 30, 2024:
4,019 million yen [25.2%]
Three months ended June 30, 2023: 3,210 million yen [(40.6)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted
earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2024
26.17
-
June 30, 2023
28.05
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Total net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of June 30, 2024
271,386
150,034
49.9
As of March 31, 2024
276,624
148,595
48.5
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2024: 135,495 million yen As of March 31, 2024: 134,136 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
82.50
-
82.50
165.00
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2025
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2025
82.50
-
82.50
165.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025 (April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
90,000
14.0
4,500
(11.3)
5,000
(13.6)
3,500
(14.4)
143.35
Full year
205,000
8.7
16,000
5.6
16,800
4.5
12,000
(27.2)
491.47
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None
* Notes:
(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: Yes
Newly included: 1 (OTC DAIHEN INDIA Pvt. Ltd.), Excluded: - (
)
- Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes (Note) For details, please see "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements)" on page 8 of the attachments.
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
- Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Retrospective restatement: None
- Total number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2024:
25,603,291 shares
March 31, 2024:
25,603,291 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2024:
1,300,708 shares
March 31, 2024:
1,186,740 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
24,340,550 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
24,538,757 shares
- Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached consolidated quarterly financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: None
- Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report are based on information available to the Company on the date of this report's release and certain premises that the Company deems to be reasonable. Actual financial results, etc. may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors. For details on the earnings forecasts of the Company, please see "1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. (3) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the attachments.
Table of Contents - Attachments
1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. ........................................................................................................2
(1)
Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
2
(2)
Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Position
3
(3)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes
4
(1)
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
4
(2)
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
6
(3)
Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
8
(Notes on going concern assumption)
8
(Notes in case of significant changes in shareholders' equity)
8
(Changes in scope of consolidation or application of equity method)
8
(Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial
statements)
8
(Additional information)
8
(Segment information, etc.)
9
(Notes to the statements of cash flows)
11
1
1. Overview of Operating Results, etc.
-
Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Operating Results
The performance of DAIHEN Corporation (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "DAIHEN Group") for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was orders received of 53,292 million yen (up 21.5% year- on-year) and net sales of 43,306 million yen (up 22.7% year-on-year) due to strong replacement demand for power distribution products and the impact of newly consolidated subsidiaries acquired after the third quarter of the previous fiscal year. As a result, operating profit was 897 million yen (up 125 million yen year-on-year), ordinary profit was 1,490 million yen (up 155 million yen year-on-year), while profit attributable to owners of parent was 636 million yen (down 51 million yen year-on-year) due to an increase in profit attributable to non- controlling interests.
The performance of each segment is as follows.
- Energy Management
Investment in the replacement of power distribution products in Japan and large-class transformers abroad has been strong. In addition, as Tohoku Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and SHIHEN TECHNICAL Corporation have been added to the scope of consolidation, net sales were 24,032 million yen (up 45.4% year-on-year) and operating profit was 1,313 million yen (up 480.8% year-on-year).
- Factory Automation
Although demand for production automation remained firm, investments were postponed due to continued high interest rates in Europe and the U.S. and uncertainty over domestic and overseas economic trends. As a result, net sales were 5,542 million yen (down 8.3% year-on-year). Meanwhile operating loss was 497 million yen (operating profit of 99 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous year) partly due to the advanced expenses for business expansion.
- Material Processing
Although investment in welding and joining machines for construction and automotive-related industries in Japan declined, net sales were 13,682 million yen (up 8.0% year-on-year) partly due to the addition of Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH as a consolidated subsidiary. Operating profit was 1,174 million yen (down 23.4% year- on-year) due to the decrease in net sales in Japan and recording of the amortization of goodwill resulting from acquisitions. However, since demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment has been recovering on the back of the expanded use of generative AI, orders received for the segment as a whole increased (up 33.9% year- on-year).
- Other
Net sales were 50 million yen and operating profit was 12 million yen. There were no significant changes from the corresponding period of the previous year.
(Reference) Performance by Segment
(Million yen)
Segment
Orders Received
Net Sales
Amount
YoY change
Amount
YoY change
Energy Management
27,517
+17.6%
24,032
+45.4%
Factory Automation
8,384
+12.1%
5,542
-8.3%
Material Processing
17,339
+33.9%
13,682
+8.0%
Other
50
+7.2%
50
+7.2%
Operating Profit
Amount
YoY change
1,313
+480.8%
-497
-
1,174
-23.4%
12
-14.0%
Company Total
53,292
+21.5%
43,306
+22.7%
897
+16.3%
2
- Explanation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 5,238 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 271,386 million yen. This is primarily attributable to a decrease in notes and accounts receivable - trade, while inventories and property, plant and equipment increased.
Total liabilities at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased by 6,676 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 121,351 million yen. This is primarily attributable to decreases in notes and accounts payable - trade and electronically recorded obligations - operating.
Total net assets at the end of the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased by 1,438 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 150,034 million yen. This is primarily attributable to increases in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and foreign currency translation adjustment. The equity ratio increased by 1.4 percentage points from 48.5% to 49.9%.
- Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information
Although the performance for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was sluggish, it was largely in line with the plan at the beginning of the year. Business performance is expected to improve due to firm replacement investment for electric power companies and an upward trend in semiconductor-related investment, although the outlook has been uncertain of late, such as trends in monetary policy in Europe and the U.S.
In light of these circumstances, no revisions have been made to the consolidated financial results forecast for the six months ending September 30, 2024 or the full year ending March 31, 2025 announced on May 9, 2024. Should a revision of the consolidated financial results forecast become necessary, the Company will promptly disclose it.
3
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
23,327
21,920
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
57,746
41,188
Merchandise and finished goods
30,679
34,127
Work in process
16,793
18,938
Raw materials and supplies
51,540
54,618
Other
7,666
7,385
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(785)
(787)
Total current assets
186,968
177,392
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
20,640
23,498
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
8,251
9,388
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
2,049
2,141
Land
13,161
13,525
Leased assets, net
345
351
Construction in progress
4,437
1,954
Total property, plant and equipment
48,886
50,859
Intangible assets
Goodwill
2,040
2,114
Software
2,055
2,040
Leased assets
0
0
Other
309
304
Total intangible assets
4,406
4,459
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
14,536
15,539
Investments in capital
700
2,241
Long-term prepaid expenses
393
386
Retirement benefit asset
17,649
17,322
Deferred tax assets
1,370
1,437
Other
1,758
1,791
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(45)
(45)
Total investments and other assets
36,362
38,674
Total non-current assets
89,655
93,993
Total assets
276,624
271,386
4
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2024
As of June 30, 2024
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Income taxes payable
Provision for bonuses
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
Provision for loss on construction contracts
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Lease liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
Provision for loss on guarantees
Provision for construction expenses related to earthquake resistance renovation Provision for product safety measures
Retirement benefit liability
Asset retirement obligations
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
Foreign currency translation adjustment
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
Total liabilities and net assets
20,040
18,617
15,410
14,260
30,192
28,777
5,121
6,773
90
87
2,184
908
3,285
1,776
78
18
122
83
10,111
8,870
86,638
80,171
30,850
30,373
197
213
4,279
4,450
109
88
765
902
578
578
3
2
2,954
2,953
108
108
1,542
1,508
41,389
41,180
128,028
121,351
10,596
10,596
10,010
10,010
94,767
93,769
(2,349)
(3,378)
113,025
110,998
6,208
6,924
(0)
-
9,104
11,899
5,798
5,674
21,110
24,497
14,459
14,539
148,595
150,034
276,624
271,386
5
- Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Net sales
35,290
43,306
Cost of sales
25,418
30,839
Gross profit
9,872
12,466
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9,100
11,568
Operating profit
772
897
Non-operating income
Interest and dividend income
186
469
Foreign exchange gains
303
264
Other
290
275
Total non-operating income
781
1,008
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
93
203
Compensation expenses for damage
-
118
Other
124
94
Total non-operating expenses
218
416
Ordinary profit
1,334
1,490
Extraordinary income
Reversal of provision for loss on guarantees
109
-
Total extraordinary income
109
-
Extraordinary losses
Provision for loss on guarantees
-
137
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
217
-
Total extraordinary losses
217
137
Profit before income taxes
1,227
1,353
Income taxes
551
593
Profit
676
759
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(12)
122
Profit attributable to owners of parent
688
636
6
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Three Months Ended June 30
(Million yen)
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
Profit
676
759
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
908
764
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
-
0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,637
2,626
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(62)
(134)
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
50
2
accounted for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
2,534
3,259
Comprehensive income
3,210
4,019
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
3,212
3,848
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
(2)
171
interests
7
Attachments
Disclaimer
Daihen Corporation published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 01:33:06 UTC.