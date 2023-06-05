DAIHEN : NOTICE OF THE 159TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
06/05/2023
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock Exchange Code 6622) June 6, 2023 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: June 1, 2023)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Shoichiro Minomo
President and Chief Executive Officer
DAIHEN Corporation
2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka,
Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 159TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We are pleased to announce that the 159th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIHEN Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and posted the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision on our website on the Internet as the "NOTICE OF THE 159TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."
Please access the above TSE website, perform a search by entering "DAIHEN" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "6622" in the "Code" field and select "Basic Information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order, and confirm the details in "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in "Filed information available for public inspection."
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights following the instructions provided no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Japan time.
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
The Company's Head Office
2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, Japan
(Please refer to the guide map at the end of this notice.)
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported:1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
159th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Financial Auditor and the Board of Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 159th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors
Proposal 3: Election of Three (3) Auditors
When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
The physical document delivered to shareholders also serves as a document stating the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision to be provided upon request for delivery of physical documents.
ontheTokyoStockExchangewebsite (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show) in accordance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, and are therefore not included in the physical documents delivered to shareholders who requested provision of physical documents.
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Accordingly, the content of the physical document stating the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision is part of the Consolidated and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Auditors and the Financial Auditor in the preparation of the Audit Report.
Should the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision require revisions, the versions before and after revision will be posted on each website on which the matters are posted.
When attending this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, please be aware of your health condition up to the day of the meeting and be sure not to strain yourself.
In particular, shareholders who are elderly, have underlying diseases, or are pregnant, are requested to exercise careful judgment.
If there are any changes to the operation of the General Meeting of Shareholders due to future changes in circumstances, the information will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.daihen.co.jp/).
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Matters concerning the year-end dividend
The year-end dividend for the current fiscal year will be as follows, taking into consideration the business results for the current fiscal year and future business development.
Type of dividend property Cash
Allotment of dividend property and total amount thereof 87.00 yen per share of common stock of the Company Total amount: 2,141,682,567 yen
Effective date of distribution of surplus
June 29, 2023
*Dividends for fiscal 2019 include a "100th Anniversary Commemorative Dividend" of 5 yen.
Proposal 2: Election of Ten (10) Directors
The terms of office of all nine (9) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of ten (10) Directors is proposed in order to further enhance the management structure and governance function.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
No.
Name
Sex
Attributes
Current positions and responsibilities
at the Company
1
[Reappointment]
Tetsuya Tajiri
Male
Chairman
2
[Reappointment] Shoichiro Minomo
Male
President and Chief Executive
Officer
Executive Vice President and
3
[Reappointment]
Kazuo Kamo
Member of the Board
Male
In charge of Power Distribution
System Div. and Power Transformer
Div.
Executive Vice President and
4
[Reappointment]
Keiki Morimoto
Male
Member of the Board
In charge of Welding & Joining Div.
and FA Robot Div.
Executive Vice President and
Member of the Board
5
[Reappointment]
Haruhisa Kimura
Male
In charge of Industrial Electrical
Equipment Div., Energy
Management System Div., and
Charging System Div.
Senior Vice President and Member of
6
[Reappointment]
Shingo Wada
Male
the Board
General Manager of Power Products
Sales Division
Senior Vice President
7
[Reappointment]
Kentaro Kaneko
Male
In charge of Head Office; in charge
of risk management, compliance, and
safety
8
[Reappointment]
Keiichi Ando
Male
[Outside]
Member of the Board
[Independent]
9
[Reappointment]
Emiko Magoshi
Female
[Outside]
Member of the Board
[Independent]
10
[Reappointment]
Yasufumi
Male
[Outside]
Member of the Board
Fujiwara
[Independent]
No.
Name
Career summary, positions, responsibilities
Number of shares
of the Company
(Date of birth)
and significant concurrent positions
held
April 1978
Joined the Company
Tetsuya Tajiri
June 2001
Vice President
(January 2, 1955)
June 2005
Senior Vice President and Member of the Board
19,200
June 2009
President and Chief Executive Officer
[Reappointment]
April 2021
Chairman (to present)
1
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for director]
Mr. Tetsuya Tajiri has served as President and Chief Executive Officer and then Chairman, and has achieved
results that enabled the Company to acquire the fundamental attributes of a development-driven company. The
Company believes that his achievements as well as his deep insight and abundant experience in all aspects of
management are necessary for the further enhancement of its corporate value, and has therefore nominated him
again as a candidate for director.
Shoichiro Minomo
April 1987
Joined the Company
June 2011
Vice President
(January 1, 1963)
June 2013
Vice President and Member of the Board
4,400
[Reappointment]
April 2017
Senior Vice President and Member of the Board
April 2021
President and Chief Executive Officer (to present)
2
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for director]
Mr. Shoichiro Minomo has deep insight as an engineer and has achieved results in managing and promoting the
technological development of the Company. He has led management as President and Chief Executive Officer
since 2021. The Company believes that his insight and experience are necessary for the further enhancement of
its corporate value as it endeavors to become an "R&D-focused company," and has therefore nominated him again
as a candidate for director.
April 1981
Joined the Company
Kazuo Kamo
June 2009
Vice President and Member of the Board
April 2013
Senior Vice President and Member of the Board
(October 19, 1958)
April 2017
Executive Vice President and Member of the Board
11,422
(to present)
[Reappointment]
(Responsibilities)
3
In charge of Power Distribution System Div.; in charge of Power
Transformer Div.
[Reasons for selection as a candidate for director]
Mr. Kazuo Kamo has extensive experience and deep insight in the sales and planning divisions of the Power
Products Business Segment. The Company expects that his experience and insight will strengthen the decision-
making and supervisory functions of its Board of Directors and contribute to the realization of management
strategies, and has therefore nominated him again as a candidate for director.