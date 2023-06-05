DAIHEN : NOTICE OF THE 159TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6622) June 6, 2023 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: June 1, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shoichiro Minomo

President and Chief Executive Officer

DAIHEN Corporation

2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka,

Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 159TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We are pleased to announce that the 159th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIHEN Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and posted the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision on our website on the Internet as the "NOTICE OF THE 159TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website (English) https://www.daihen.co.jp/en/ir/

In addition to the Company's website, matters subject to the measures for electronic provision are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above TSE website, perform a search by entering "DAIHEN" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "6622" in the "Code" field and select "Basic Information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order, and confirm the details in "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in "Filed information available for public inspection."

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights following the instructions provided no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time

2. Place: The Company's Head Office 2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, Japan (Please refer to the guide map at the end of this notice.)

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

159th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Financial Auditor and the Board of Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements

- 1 -