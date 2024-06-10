Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6622) June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shoichiro Minomo

President and Chief Executive Officer

DAIHEN Corporation

2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka,

Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 160TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We are pleased to announce that the 160th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIHEN Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.

In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and posted the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision on our website on the Internet as the "NOTICE OF THE 160TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."

The Company's website (English) https://www.daihen.co.jp/en/ir/

In addition to the Company's website, matters subject to the measures for electronic provision are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above TSE website, perform a search by entering "DAIHEN" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "6622" in the "Code" field and select "Basic Information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order, and confirm the details in "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in "Filed information available for public inspection."

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights following the instructions provided no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Japan time.

