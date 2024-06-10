Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock Exchange Code 6622) June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: May 30, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Shoichiro Minomo
President and Chief Executive Officer
DAIHEN Corporation
2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka,
Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 160TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We are pleased to announce that the 160th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIHEN Corporation (the "Company") will be held as described below.
In convening this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and posted the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision on our website on the Internet as the "NOTICE OF THE 160TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS."
The Company's website (English) https://www.daihen.co.jp/en/ir/
In addition to the Company's website, matters subject to the measures for electronic provision are also posted on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).
TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please access the above TSE website, perform a search by entering "DAIHEN" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or the Company's securities code "6622" in the "Code" field and select "Basic Information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order, and confirm the details in "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in "Filed information available for public inspection."
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights following the instructions provided no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Japan time.
1. Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
The Company's Head Office
2-1-11 Tagawa, Yodogawa-ku, Osaka, Japan
(Please refer to the guide map at the end of this notice.)
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
160th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits by the Financial Auditor and the Board of Auditors of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 160th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal: Appropriation of Surplus
- When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
- The physical document delivered to shareholders also serves as a document stating the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision to be provided upon request for delivery of physical documents. Of the items to be included in the physical document stating the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision, the following items are posted on the Company's website (https://www.daihen.co.jp/en/ir/) and on the Tokyo Stock Exchange website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show) in accordance with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, and are therefore not included in the physical documents delivered to shareholders who requested provision of physical documents.
- Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
- Notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Accordingly, the content of the physical document stating the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision is part of the Consolidated and Non-consolidated Financial Statements audited by the Auditors and the Financial Auditor in the preparation of the Audit Report.
- Should the matters subject to the measures for electronic provision require revisions, the versions before and after revision will be posted on each website on which the matters are posted.
- If there are any changes to the operation of the General Meeting of Shareholders due to future changes in circumstances, the information will be posted on the Company's website (https://www.daihen.co.jp/).
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal: Appropriation of Surplus
Matters concerning the year-end dividend
The year-end dividend for the current fiscal year will be as follows, taking into consideration the business results for the current fiscal year and future business development.
- Type of dividend property Cash
- Allotment of dividend property and total amount thereof 82.50 yen per share of common stock of the Company Total amount: 2,014,365,458 yen
- Effective date of distribution of surplus June 27, 2024
