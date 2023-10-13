Editorial policy

We publish this report to let all of our stakeholders know the kind of business activities we are conducting in the DAIHEN Group and, by doing so, build trust between us. A lot of effort has gone into editing the layout so that people of all walks of life will nd the content easy to read and will gain a proper understanding of what we do.

Going forward, we will continue to upgrade the content of the report by adding information that our stakeholders expect and want.

[Opinions and requests are welcome!]

Your opinions and requests are great sources of information that help us to improve not only this report but also our business activities. Let us know what you think.

DAIHEN Website >> Contact Us >> Other inquiries >> Inquiry form

Reporting period

This report covers scal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022). This report also contains some information from before scal 2020 and after 2022.

Scope of organizations covered

In principle, this report spans the initiatives of the DAIHEN Group, which comprises DAIHEN Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries. The environmental report contained herein presents the environmental initiatives of our Group plants