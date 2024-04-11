With its simple structure, which combines our Welbee-TIG Series with a controller and a dedicated torch, deployment costs roughly 60% less than laser joining systems, and its running costs such as power consumption costs are significantly lower (approx. 80% lower).

TIG welding, so it is capable of fast, high quality welding of materials with high levels of thermal conductivity, such as copper. Furthermore, it has a wider heat input range, so it has a greater tolerance for unevenness and gaps in joint areas, producing sturdy welds without joining residue.

PJT uses an arc with an even higher energy density than conventional

Motor stator coil manufacturing requires high precision, high efficiency, and high quality welding. Although laser joining systems are known for their precision and high efficiency, their energy density levels are too high, causing problems related to welding residue and cost.

With the expansion of EVs, demand is expected to increase for motors used in them. We have developed PLASMA JET TIG (PJT), a welding system optimized for welding copper motor stator coils, one of the key components of these motors.

of the spot welding that is widely used on conventional

robots to the markets. This system can be used in place

we plan to introduce a gun-type system for use by

In fiscal 2023, in addition to our stationary system,

use in the manufacturing industry for various products.

energy consumption by up to 50% compared to

difficult-to-join materials, but it can also be used to join

Not only does CSJ make it possible to stably join

To solve this problem, we turned our attention to solid phase resistance spot joining, one of the results of research by the Joining and Welding Research Institute Osaka University. Through collaborative research between the industrial and academic sectors, we have developed the Cold Spot Joining (CSJ) system, the world's first system for creating stable joints between materials at low temperatures, while still solid, without melting the material.

As a shift to using EVs accelerates around the world, vehicle cruising ranges (the distance that can be driven on a single charge) need to be extended, and reducing vehicle weight is a key challenge in achieving this. As a solution, lightweight materials such as ultra-high-strength steel and aluminum alloy are increasingly being used to address this issue. However, these materials are considered difficult to join, and the high temperatures reached during welding often causes weakening or quality degradation of the joint, so there are many cases where welding is not an option. In other words, the key to extending cruising ranges is joining at low temperatures.

Joining machines that contributes to the greater adoption of EVs

Value Creation

Special Feature 2

Our Tailored Solutions Initiative

We seek to provide optimal solutions to the challenges faced by those employed in a wide range of manufacturing positions. We are devising solutions to the labor shortage and other societal issues, liberating people from dirty, difficult, and dangerous tasks, and adopting varied work styles for an increasingly diverse workforce. As well, we are developing equipment and systems that contribute to automation in confined spaces, reducing the burdens of facility management, and addressing the shortage of instructional workers.

Industrial equipment and robots that contribute to factory automation

Developing a collaborative robots ideal for arc welding applications

Industrial robots are increasingly being used in a range of fields to address societal issues such as labor shortages and diversifying work styles, as well as to further improve productivity.

However, it is not uncommon for companies considering using industrial robots to abandon those plans because of difficulties in finding the space for them or the cost of installing safety fences. This is why attention is being turned to collaborative robots, which can be used in the same areas as human staff, without the need for safety fences.

Our robots are designed for collaboration in close proximity to people and have safety functions that shut them down if they come in contact with a person, while at the same time offers the high tracking accuracy, sturdiness, and

durability of conventional industrial robots, making them optimal as arc welding robots. They have compact bodies which can be placed on trollies to be transferred and used in a wide range of worksites, such as welding ships and other large objects.

We will continue to expand our lineup, extending

Collaborative robots it to applications other than welding as well.

Developing AMR "AiTran," suitable for a variety of transportation scenarios

Manufacturing sites see a growing need for the automation of not only manufacturing processes but also transport within factories, such as transport between processes of manufacturing. In recent years, in particular, a great deal of attention has been turned to AMRs. Unlike automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated guided forklifts (AGFs), which require guide tape to be installed, AMRs operate without a guide, and their operation routes can be easily configured. However, most conventional AMRs have specifications customized for specific applications, and their scope of automation is limited.

AMR "AiTran" we developed, is the first AMR in the industry that serves as a carrier, a towing AMR, and a forklift AMR, so it can be used in a wide range of applications. It is highly maneuverable and can avoid obstacles in narrow hallways.