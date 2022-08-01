Daiichi Jitsugyo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 1, 2022

Company name: DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 8059

URL: https://www.djk.co.jp/

Representative: Ichiro Uno, President & CEO

Contact: Yuzo Ueda, General Manager, Accounting Department

Phone: +81-3-6370-8697

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: None

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % June 30, 2022 29,616 13.1 545 54.3 890 41.0 519 25.8 June 30, 2021 26,187 - 353 (57.9) 631 (43.7) 412 (40.9) (Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥834 million [85.9%] Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥448 million [(59.6)%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 48.48 48.29 June 30, 2021 38.59 38.41

The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the percentage change in net sales from the previous corresponding period for the three months ended June 30, 2021, is not presented. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of June 30, 2022 Million yen Million yen % 129,112 58,614 45.2 As of March 31, 2022 132,235 58,722 44.3

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥58,343 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥58,587 million