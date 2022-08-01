Daiichi Jitsugyo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Contact: Yuzo Ueda, General Manager, Accounting Department
Phone: +81-3-6370-8697
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: None
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
29,616
13.1
545
54.3
890
41.0
519
25.8
June 30, 2021
26,187
-
353
(57.9)
631
(43.7)
412
(40.9)
(Note) Comprehensive
income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥834 million [85.9%]
Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥448 million [(59.6)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted
earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
48.48
48.29
June 30, 2021
38.59
38.41
The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the percentage change in net sales from the previous corresponding period for the three months ended June 30, 2021, is not presented.
Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of June 30, 2022
Million yen
Million yen
%
129,112
58,614
45.2
As of March 31, 2022
132,235
58,722
44.3
(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥58,343 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥58,587 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Year-end
Total
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
－
60.00
－
85.00
145.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
45.00
－
65.00
110.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the
forecast for dividends
announced most
recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Basic
to owners of
earnings
parent
per share
Six months ending
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
66,000
(3.8)
2,300
(24.4)
2,400
(26.2)
1,600
(29.0)
149.41
September 30, 2022
Full year
140,000
(5.5)
5,500
(19.9)
5,800
(25.6)
3,900
(27.3)
364.18
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None
*Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022:
11,086,400 shares
March 31, 2022:
11,086,400 shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2022:
377,274 shares
March 31, 2022:
377,294 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
10,709,106 shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
10,693,206 shares
These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and the Company does not promise the achievement of these forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and the notes on the use of the forecasts, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the Appendix (available in Japanese only).
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
28,422
31,629
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
－
26,635
assets
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
35,184
－
Electronically recorded monetary claims
9,486
6,904
Merchandise and finished goods
19,402
21,920
Work in process
1,392
1,787
Raw materials and supplies
550
566
Accounts prepaid
15,938
17,363
Other
4,752
5,955
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(109)
(112)
Total current assets
115,021
112,650
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
3,073
3,075
Intangible fixed assets
1,651
1,564
Investment and other assets
Investment securities
9,858
9,156
Retirement benefit asset
1,270
1,262
Deferred tax assets
484
513
Other
1,017
1,031
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(142)
(141)
Total investment and other assets
12,488
11,822
Total fixed assets
17,213
16,462
Total assets
132,235
129,112
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable
Short-term bank loans
Income taxes payable
Advances received
Provisions
Other
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities
Long-term loans
Deferred tax liabilities
Provisions
Retirement benefit liability Other
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
28,682
26,627
7,082
5,220
1,375
175
27,362
29,632
1,451
854
5,337
5,594
71,292
68,103
360
330
974
1,122
20
20
463
484
402
436
2,220
2,394
73,512
70,498
1
(Million yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
5,105
5,105
Capital surplus
3,812
3,812
Retained earnings
46,683
46,138
Treasury stock
(858)
(858)
Total shareholders' equity
54,742
54,197
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities
2,737
2,369
Deferred gain or loss on derivatives under hedge
(414)
(334)
accounting
Foreign currency translation adjustments
1,274
1,864
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
248
247
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,845
4,146
Stock acquisition rights
96
96
Non-controlling interests
38
174
Total equity
58,722
58,614
Total liabilities and equity
132,235
129,112
2
