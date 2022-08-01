Log in
    8059   JP3475800003

DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD.

(8059)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:10 2022-08-01 am EDT
3370.00 JPY   +0.90%
Daiichi Jitsugyo : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/01/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 1, 2022

Company name: DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number: 8059

URL: https://www.djk.co.jp/

Representative: Ichiro Uno, President & CEO

Contact: Yuzo Ueda, General Manager, Accounting Department

Phone: +81-3-6370-8697

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 10, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary explanatory materials on quarterly financial results: None

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

29,616

13.1

545

54.3

890

41.0

519

25.8

June 30, 2021

26,187

-

353

(57.9)

631

(43.7)

412

(40.9)

(Note) Comprehensive

income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: ¥834 million [85.9%]

Three months ended June 30, 2021: ¥448 million [(59.6)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted

earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

48.48

48.29

June 30, 2021

38.59

38.41

    • The Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Accordingly, the percentage change in net sales from the previous corresponding period for the three months ended June 30, 2021, is not presented.
  2. Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of June 30, 2022

Million yen

Million yen

%

129,112

58,614

45.2

As of March 31, 2022

132,235

58,722

44.3

(Reference) Equity: As of June 30, 2022: ¥58,343 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥58,587 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Year-end

Total

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

60.00

85.00

145.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

45.00

65.00

110.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the

forecast for dividends

announced most

recently: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable

Basic

to owners of

earnings

parent

per share

Six months ending

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

66,000

(3.8)

2,300

(24.4)

2,400

(26.2)

1,600

(29.0)

149.41

September 30, 2022

Full year

140,000

(5.5)

5,500

(19.9)

5,800

(25.6)

3,900

(27.3)

364.18

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: None

*Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Accounting methods adopted particularly for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Total number of issued and outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022:

11,086,400 shares

March 31, 2022:

11,086,400 shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2022:

377,274 shares

March 31, 2022:

377,294 shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

10,709,106 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

10,693,206 shares

  • These quarterly consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or an audit firm.
  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
    The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable, and the Company does not promise the achievement of these forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors. For the assumptions underlying the forecasts and the notes on the use of the forecasts, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Forward-looking Information" on page 3 of the Appendix (available in Japanese only).

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

28,422

31,629

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

26,635

assets

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

35,184

Electronically recorded monetary claims

9,486

6,904

Merchandise and finished goods

19,402

21,920

Work in process

1,392

1,787

Raw materials and supplies

550

566

Accounts prepaid

15,938

17,363

Other

4,752

5,955

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(109)

(112)

Total current assets

115,021

112,650

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

3,073

3,075

Intangible fixed assets

1,651

1,564

Investment and other assets

Investment securities

9,858

9,156

Retirement benefit asset

1,270

1,262

Deferred tax assets

484

513

Other

1,017

1,031

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(142)

(141)

Total investment and other assets

12,488

11,822

Total fixed assets

17,213

16,462

Total assets

132,235

129,112

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable

Short-term bank loans

Income taxes payable

Advances received

Provisions

Other

Total current liabilities

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans

Deferred tax liabilities

Provisions

Retirement benefit liability Other

Total long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

28,682

26,627

7,082

5,220

1,375

175

27,362

29,632

1,451

854

5,337

5,594

71,292

68,103

360

330

974

1,122

20

20

463

484

402

436

2,220

2,394

73,512

70,498

1

(Million yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Equity

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

5,105

5,105

Capital surplus

3,812

3,812

Retained earnings

46,683

46,138

Treasury stock

(858)

(858)

Total shareholders' equity

54,742

54,197

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

2,737

2,369

Deferred gain or loss on derivatives under hedge

(414)

(334)

accounting

Foreign currency translation adjustments

1,274

1,864

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

248

247

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,845

4,146

Stock acquisition rights

96

96

Non-controlling interests

38

174

Total equity

58,722

58,614

Total liabilities and equity

132,235

129,112

2

