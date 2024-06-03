ASCO Highlights 2024

DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.

June 3rd (US)/ 4th (JP), 2024

Forward-Looking Statements

Management strategies and plans, financial forecasts, future projections and policies, and R&D information that Daiichi Sankyo discloses in this material are all classified as Daiichi Sankyo's future prospects. These forward looking statements were determined by Daiichi Sankyo based on information obtained as of today with certain assumptions, premises and future forecasts, and thus, there are various inherent risks as well as uncertainties involved. As such, please note that actual results of Daiichi Sankyo may diverge materially from Daiichi Sankyo's outlook or the content of this material. Furthermore, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements in this material will be realized. Regardless of the actual results or facts, Daiichi Sankyo is not obliged and does not have in its policy the duty to update the content of this material from the date of this material onward.

Some of the compounds under discussion are investigational agents and are not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency worldwide as a treatment for indications under investigation. Efficacy and safety have not been established in areas under investigation. There are no guarantee that these compounds will become commercially available in indications under investigation.

Daiichi Sankyo takes reasonable care to ensure the accuracy of the content of this material, but shall not be obliged to guarantee the absolute accuracy, appropriateness, completeness and feasibility, etc. of the information described in this material. Furthermore, any information regarding companies, organizations or any other matters outside the Daiichi Sankyo Group that is described within this material has been compiled or cited using publicly available information or other information, and Daiichi Sankyo has not performed in-house inspection of the accuracy, appropriateness, completeness and feasibility, etc. of such information, and does not guarantee the accuracy thereof.

The information described in this material may be changed hereafter without notice. Accordingly, this material or the information described herein should be used at your own judgment, together with any other information you may otherwise obtain.

This material does not constitute a solicitation of application to acquire or an offer to sell any security in the United States, Japan or elsewhere. This material disclosed here is for reference purposes only. Final investment decisions should be made at your own discretion.

Daiichi Sankyo assumes no responsibility for any damages resulting from the use of this material or its content, including without limitation damages related to the use of erroneous information.

2

ASCO Highlights 2024: IR conference call

Hiroyuki Okuzawa

Ken Takeshita

Mark Rutstein

President and COO

Head of Global R&D

Head of Global Oncology

Development

Content will be delivered on-demand after the meeting

3

Agenda

  1. Welcome message
  2. R&D strategy
  3. Highlights from ASCO 2024
  4. Q&A

4

Agenda

  1. Welcome message
  2. R&D strategy
  3. Highlights from ASCO 2024
  4. Q&A

5

Agenda

  1. Welcome message
  2. R&D strategy
  3. Highlights from ASCO 2024
  4. Q&A

6

ASCO 2024

With over 30 presentations* across 8 assets and multiple tumor types,

Daiichi Sankyo has delivered scientific outcome not limited to but highlighted by;

  • Substantial progress in ENHERTU breast cancer development
    • Highlights IR call discusses DESTINY-Breast06,DESTINY-Breast03 and DESTINY-Breast07
  • Steady progress in lung cancer development among DXd ADCs
    • Highlights IR call discusses DESTINY-Lung02 and TROPION-Lung02

* 5 online abstract publications (T-DXd) are included

7

Establish and expand DXd ADCs to address the broader

spectrum of Breast Cancer

HER2+

20%

Neoadjuvant

DESTINY-Breast11

Adjuvant

DESTINY-Breast05

Residual Disease

1L

DESTINY-Breast09

2L+

DESTINY-Breast01/02/03

Evaluating

TNBC

15%

TROPION-Breast04

TROPIONBreast03

Residual Disease

TROPION -Breast02

CPS<10 or IO ineligible

TROPION -Breast05

CPS≥10

potential

DESTINY-Breast04

HER2 low

Neoadjuvant

Adjuvant

ET

post 1-2L ET

post 1-2L chemotherapy

HER2 low

DESTINY

60%

Evaluating Potential or Preparing Study Plans

DESTINY

-Breast04

HR+

-Breast06

65%

HER2

ultralow

TROPION-Breast01

25%

HER2

null

15%

Launched

On-going

ENHERTU®

Dato-DXd

HER3-DXd

Box size does not reflect the patient population

Evaluating

potential

Pivotal studies only (not exhaustive). CPS, combined positive score; ET, endocrine therapy; HR, hormone receptor; IHC: immunohistochemistry, pCR: pathological complete response, TNBC, triple-

8

negative breast cancer

Establish and expand DXd ADCs to address the broader

spectrum of Lung Cancer

Stage I - III

1L

PD-L1 < 50%

PD-L1 > 50%

2L+

EGFRm

HER2m

NSCLC

Others

AGA

~84%

Non

-SQ

SQ

SCLC

~13%

TROPION-Lung14

DESTINY-Lung04

TROPION-Lung10

TROPION-Lung07

TROPION-Lung08

Evaluating Potential or

Capping TROPION-Lung08 SQ

Preparing Study Plans

population

HERTHENA

HERTHENA

-Lung02

-Lung01

Lung01

TROPION-Lung15

DESTINY-Lung01/02

PanTumor02/-DESTINY

3+)

TROPION-Lung01

HER2+(IHC

IDeate-

IDeate-

Lung02

Lung01

Launched

Pivotal studies and major Ph2 only, not exhaustive

On-going

ENHERTU®

Dato-DXd

HER3-DXd

I-DXd

Box size does not reflect the patient population

ADC: antibody-drug conjugate, AGA: actionable genomic alteration, Non-SQ: non- squamous, NSCLC: non-small cell lung cancer, SCLC: small cell lung cancer, SQ: squamous

9

Dato-DXd TROPION-Lung15 study

New Ph3 study in 2L EGFR mutated NSCLC for Dato-DXd monotherapy and Osimertinib combination comparing to PBC

TROPION-Lung15 study design

Key Eligibility

Advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have

R

progressed on prior Osimertinib

1:1:1

• ≤ 2 prior lines of EGFR TKI treatments

Sensitizing EGFR mutations

N=630

  • Two primary endpoints for Dato-DXd monotherapy and combination were set independently
  • Study start planned in FY2024 H1

Dato-DXd 6mg/kg q3w

  • Osimertinib QD
    Dato-DXd 6mg/kg q3w

Platinum-based Doublet

Chemotherapy

Primary endpoint

  • PFS (assessed by BICR) mono vs CTX
  • PFS (assessed by BICR) combo vs CTX Secondary endpoint
  • OS, PFS (inv assessed), ORR, DOR, DCR, Safety

BICR: blinded independent central review, CTX: 5-Fluorouracil, folinic acid and cisplatin, DCR: disease control rate, DOR: duration of response, NSCLC: non small cell lung cancer, ORR:

10

objective response rate, OS: overall survival, PBC: platinum-based chemotherapy, PFS: progression-free survival, QD: quaque die, q3w: every 3 weeks, TKI: tyrosine kinase inhibitor

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 06:11:06 UTC.