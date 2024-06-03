ASCO Highlights 2024
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
June 3rd (US)/ 4th (JP), 2024
Forward-Looking Statements
Management strategies and plans, financial forecasts, future projections and policies, and R&D information that Daiichi Sankyo discloses in this material are all classified as Daiichi Sankyo's future prospects. These forward looking statements were determined by Daiichi Sankyo based on information obtained as of today with certain assumptions, premises and future forecasts, and thus, there are various inherent risks as well as uncertainties involved. As such, please note that actual results of Daiichi Sankyo may diverge materially from Daiichi Sankyo's outlook or the content of this material. Furthermore, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements in this material will be realized. Regardless of the actual results or facts, Daiichi Sankyo is not obliged and does not have in its policy the duty to update the content of this material from the date of this material onward.
Some of the compounds under discussion are investigational agents and are not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency worldwide as a treatment for indications under investigation. Efficacy and safety have not been established in areas under investigation. There are no guarantee that these compounds will become commercially available in indications under investigation.
Daiichi Sankyo takes reasonable care to ensure the accuracy of the content of this material, but shall not be obliged to guarantee the absolute accuracy, appropriateness, completeness and feasibility, etc. of the information described in this material. Furthermore, any information regarding companies, organizations or any other matters outside the Daiichi Sankyo Group that is described within this material has been compiled or cited using publicly available information or other information, and Daiichi Sankyo has not performed in-house inspection of the accuracy, appropriateness, completeness and feasibility, etc. of such information, and does not guarantee the accuracy thereof.
The information described in this material may be changed hereafter without notice. Accordingly, this material or the information described herein should be used at your own judgment, together with any other information you may otherwise obtain.
This material does not constitute a solicitation of application to acquire or an offer to sell any security in the United States, Japan or elsewhere. This material disclosed here is for reference purposes only. Final investment decisions should be made at your own discretion.
Daiichi Sankyo assumes no responsibility for any damages resulting from the use of this material or its content, including without limitation damages related to the use of erroneous information.
ASCO Highlights 2024: IR conference call
Hiroyuki Okuzawa
Ken Takeshita
Mark Rutstein
President and COO
Head of Global R&D
Head of Global Oncology
Development
Content will be delivered on-demand after the meeting
Agenda
- Welcome message
- R&D strategy
- Highlights from ASCO 2024
- Q&A
ASCO 2024
With over 30 presentations* across 8 assets and multiple tumor types,
Daiichi Sankyo has delivered scientific outcome not limited to but highlighted by;
- Substantial progress in ENHERTU breast cancer development
- Highlights IR call discusses DESTINY-Breast06,DESTINY-Breast03 and DESTINY-Breast07
- Steady progress in lung cancer development among DXd ADCs
- Highlights IR call discusses DESTINY-Lung02 and TROPION-Lung02
* 5 online abstract publications (T-DXd) are included
Establish and expand DXd ADCs to address the broader
spectrum of Breast Cancer
HER2+
20%
Neoadjuvant
DESTINY-Breast11
Adjuvant
DESTINY-Breast05
Residual Disease
1L
DESTINY-Breast09
2L+
DESTINY-Breast01/02/03
Evaluating
TNBC
15%
TROPION-Breast04
TROPIONBreast03
Residual Disease
TROPION -Breast02
CPS<10 or IO ineligible
TROPION -Breast05
CPS≥10
potential
DESTINY-Breast04
HER2 low
Neoadjuvant
Adjuvant
ET
post 1-2L ET
post 1-2L chemotherapy
HER2 low
DESTINY
60%
Evaluating Potential or Preparing Study Plans
DESTINY
-Breast04
HR+
-Breast06
65%
HER2
ultralow
TROPION-Breast01
25%
HER2
null
15%
Launched
On-going
ENHERTU®
Dato-DXd
HER3-DXd
• Box size does not reflect the patient population
Evaluating
potential
Pivotal studies only (not exhaustive). CPS, combined positive score; ET, endocrine therapy; HR, hormone receptor; IHC: immunohistochemistry, pCR: pathological complete response, TNBC, triple-
negative breast cancer
Establish and expand DXd ADCs to address the broader
spectrum of Lung Cancer
Stage I - III
1L
PD-L1 < 50%
PD-L1 > 50%
2L+
EGFRm
HER2m
NSCLC
Others
AGA
~84%
Non
-SQ
SQ
SCLC
~13%
TROPION-Lung14
DESTINY-Lung04
TROPION-Lung10
TROPION-Lung07
TROPION-Lung08
Evaluating Potential or
Capping TROPION-Lung08 SQ
Preparing Study Plans
population
HERTHENA
HERTHENA
-Lung02
-Lung01
Lung01
TROPION-Lung15
DESTINY-Lung01/02
PanTumor02/-DESTINY
3+)
TROPION-Lung01
HER2+(IHC
IDeate-
IDeate-
Lung02
Lung01
Launched
• Pivotal studies and major Ph2 only, not exhaustive
On-going
ENHERTU®
Dato-DXd
HER3-DXd
I-DXd
•
Box size does not reflect the patient population
ADC: antibody-drug conjugate, AGA: actionable genomic alteration, Non-SQ: non- squamous, NSCLC: non-small cell lung cancer, SCLC: small cell lung cancer, SQ: squamous
Dato-DXd TROPION-Lung15 study
New Ph3 study in 2L EGFR mutated NSCLC for Dato-DXd monotherapy and Osimertinib combination comparing to PBC
TROPION-Lung15 study design
Key Eligibility
•
Advanced or metastatic NSCLC who have
R
progressed on prior Osimertinib
1:1:1
• ≤ 2 prior lines of EGFR TKI treatments
•
Sensitizing EGFR mutations
N=630
- Two primary endpoints for Dato-DXd monotherapy and combination were set independently
- Study start planned in FY2024 H1
Dato-DXd 6mg/kg q3w
-
Osimertinib QD
Dato-DXd 6mg/kg q3w
Platinum-based Doublet
Chemotherapy
Primary endpoint
- PFS (assessed by BICR) mono vs CTX
- PFS (assessed by BICR) combo vs CTX Secondary endpoint
- OS, PFS (inv assessed), ORR, DOR, DCR, Safety
BICR: blinded independent central review, CTX: 5-Fluorouracil, folinic acid and cisplatin, DCR: disease control rate, DOR: duration of response, NSCLC: non small cell lung cancer, ORR:
objective response rate, OS: overall survival, PBC: platinum-based chemotherapy, PFS: progression-free survival, QD: quaque die, q3w: every 3 weeks, TKI: tyrosine kinase inhibitor
