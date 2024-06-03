Prior CDK4/6i use (yes vs no)

*Study enrollment was based on central HER2 testing. HER2 status was determined based on the most recent evaluable HER2 IHC sample prior to randomization. HER2-ultralow was defined as faint, partial membrane staining in ≤10% of tumor cells (also known as IHC >0<1+); † HER2-ultralow status as determined per IRT data (note: efficacy analyses in the HER2-ultralow subgroup were based on n=152 as determined per central laboratory testing data); ‡to be presented separately

BICR, blinded independent central review; CDK4/6i, cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor; DOR, duration of response; ET, endocrine therapy; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HR+, hormone receptor-positive;IHC, immunohistochemistry; INV, investigator assessed; IRT, interactive response technology; ISH, in situ hybridization; ITT, intent-to-treat;mBC, metastatic breast cancer; ORR, objective response rate; OS, overall survival; PD, progressive disease; PFS, progression-freesurvival; Q3W, every 3 weeks; R, randomization; T-DXd,trastuzumab deruxtecan; TPC, chemotherapy treatment of physician's choice

NCT04494425. Updated. April 12, 2024. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04494425 (Accessed May 13, 2024)

6