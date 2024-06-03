ASCO 2024 Presentation Materials

  • DESTINY-Breast06
    • Curigliano, G. et al., ASCO 2024 #LBA1000 Oral
  • DESTINY-Breast03
    • Hamilton, E. et al., ASCO 2024 #1025 Poster
  • DESTINY-Breast07
    • André, F. et al., ASCO 2024, #1009 Oral
  • DESTINY-Lung02
    • Jänne, P. A. et al., ASCO 2024, #8543 Poster
  • TROPION-Lung02
    • Levy, B. et al., ASCO 2024, #8617 Poster

1

Trastuzumab deruxtecan vs physician's choice of chemotherapy in

patients with hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-low or

HER2-ultralow metastatic breast cancer with prior endocrine therapy: primary results from DESTINY-Breast06

Giuseppe Curigliano

European Institute of Oncology, IRCCS, Milan, Italy;

Department of Oncology and Hematology-Oncology, University of Milan, Italy

Additional authors:

Xichun Hu, Rebecca Dent, Kan Yonemori, Carlos H Barrios, Joyce A O'Shaughnessy, Hans Wildiers, Qingyuan Zhang, Seock-Ah Im, Cristina Saura, Laura Biganzoli, Joohyuk Sohn, Christelle Lévy, William Jacot, Natasha Begbie, Jun Ke, Gargi Patel, Aditya Bardia

On behalf of the DESTINY-Breast06 investigators

ASCO 2024 #LBA1000 Oral

2

DESTINY-Breast06: key takeaways

% of HR+, HER2-negative mBC

~20-25%

HER2-ultralow

~60-65%

~60-65%

Potentially

eligible for

HER2-low

HER2-low

T-DXd

DESTINY-Breast04DESTINY-Breast06

  • T-DXddemonstrated efficacy in HER2-lowmBC in an earlier line of treatment to DESTINY-Breast04
  • Including HER2-ultralow, the proportion of patients who could benefit from T-DXd is ~85% of HR+, HER2-negativemBC after DESTINY-Breast06

In DESTINY-Breast06,T-DXd demonstrated a statistically significant and

clinically meaningful PFS benefit vs TPC (chemotherapy) in

HR+, HER2-low mBC after ≥1 endocrine-based therapy,

with consistent results in HER2-ultralow mBC

HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HR+, hormone receptor-positive; mBC, metastatic breast cancer; PFS, progression-free survival; T-DXd, trastuzumab deruxtecan; TPC, chemotherapy treatment of physician's choice

3

Unmet treatment need in HR+, HER2-negative mBC

Current treatment landscape and outcomes: mPFS*

1L ET + CDK4/6i

ET + targeted

therapies

No prior

24.8-28.2mo1-3

CDK4/6i

Prior

5.5 mo4

CDK4/6i

2L+

ET

Prior

1.9-2.6 mo4,5

monotherapy

Single-agent

CDK4/6i

Mostly CT

6.2-7.1mo6-8

3L+

CT

naïve (mBC)

T-DXd

(HER2-low)

Prior ET

10.1 mo9

and CT

*Based on data from Phase 3 registrational studies only

CDK4/6i, cyclin-dependentkinase 4/6 inhibitor; CT, chemotherapy; ET, endocrine therapy; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HR+, hormone receptor -positive; mBC, metastatic breast cancer; mo, months; mPFS, median progression-free survival; T-DXd, trastuzumab deruxtecan

  1. Finn RS, et al. N Engl J Med. 2016;375;1925-1936; 2. Hortobagyi GN, et al. Ann Oncol. 2018;29:1541-1547; 3. Johnston S, et al. NPJ Breast Cancer. 2019;5:5​; 4. Turner NC, et al. N Engl J Med. 2023;388:2058-2070 (Supplementary Appendix);
  1. Bidard FC, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2022;40:3246-3256;6. O'Shaughnessy J, et al. JAMA Netw Open. 2021;4:e214103; 7. O'Shaughnessy J, et al. Cancer Res. 2021;81(Suppl. 4):Abstract GS4-01;8. Robert NJ, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2011;29:1252-1260;
  1. Modi S, et al. N Engl J Med. 2022;387:9-20

4

Targeting 'low' and 'ultralow' HER2-expressing tumors in mBC

HER2 IHC categories within HR+, HER2-negative (HER2−) mBC (per ASCO/CAP1)

DESTINY-Breast06

HER2-low

HER2-ultralow

patient population:

~60-65%2,3

~20-25%2-4

~85% of HR+, HER2− mBC

IHC 2+/ISH−

IHC 1+

Weak-to-moderate complete

Faint, incomplete

membrane staining

membrane staining

in >10% tumor cells

in >10% tumor cells

IHC 0

Faint, incomplete

Absent / no

membrane staining

observable

membrane

in ≤10% tumor cells

staining

ASCO/CAP, American Society of Clinical Oncology / College of American Pathologists; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HR+, hormone receptor-positive; IHC, immunohistochemistry; ISH, in situ hybridization; mBC, metastatic breast cancer; T-DXd, trastuzumab deruxtecan

Images adapted from Venetis K, et al. Front Mol Biosci. 2022;9:834651. CC BY 4.0 license available from: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

1. Wolff AC, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2023;41:3867-3872; 2. Denkert C, et al. Lancet Oncol. 2021;22:1151-1161; 3. Chen Z, et al. Breast Cancer Res Treat. 2023;202:313-323; 4. Mehta S, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2024;42(Suppl. 16):Abstract e13156

5

Study design

DESTINY-Breast06: a Phase 3, randomized, multicenter, open-label study (NCT04494425)

PATIENT POPULATION

  • HR+ mBC
  • HER2-low(IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH−) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining)*
  • Chemotherapy naïve in the mBC setting

Prior lines of therapy

R

≥2 lines of ET ± targeted therapy for mBC

1:1

OR

  • 1 line for mBC AND
    • Progression ≤6 months of starting first-line ET + CDK4/6i
      OR
    • Recurrence ≤24 months of starting adjuvant ET

Stratification factors

  • Prior CDK4/6i use (yes vs no)
  • HER2 expression (IHC 1+ vs IHC 2+/ISH− vs IHC 0 with membrane staining)
  • Prior taxane in the non-metastatic setting (yes vs no)

T-DXd

5.4 mg/kg Q3W

(n=436)

HER2-low = 713 HER2-ultralow = 153

TPC

(n=430)

Options:

capecitabine, nab-paclitaxel, paclitaxel

ENDPOINTS

Primary

  • PFS (BICR) in HER2-low

Key secondary

  • PFS (BICR) in ITT (HER2-low + ultralow)
  • OS in HER2-low
  • OS in ITT (HER2-low + ultralow)

Other secondary

  • PFS (INV) in HER2-low
  • ORR (BICR/INV) and DOR (BICR/INV) in HER2-low and ITT (HER2-low + ultralow)
  • Safety and tolerability
  • Patient-reportedoutcomes

*Study enrollment was based on central HER2 testing. HER2 status was determined based on the most recent evaluable HER2 IHC sample prior to randomization. HER2-ultralow was defined as faint, partial membrane staining in ≤10% of tumor cells (also known as IHC >0<1+); HER2-ultralow status as determined per IRT data (note: efficacy analyses in the HER2-ultralow subgroup were based on n=152 as determined per central laboratory testing data); to be presented separately

BICR, blinded independent central review; CDK4/6i, cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor; DOR, duration of response; ET, endocrine therapy; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; HR+, hormone receptor-positive;IHC, immunohistochemistry; INV, investigator assessed; IRT, interactive response technology; ISH, in situ hybridization; ITT, intent-to-treat;mBC, metastatic breast cancer; ORR, objective response rate; OS, overall survival; PD, progressive disease; PFS, progression-freesurvival; Q3W, every 3 weeks; R, randomization; T-DXd,trastuzumab deruxtecan; TPC, chemotherapy treatment of physician's choice

NCT04494425. Updated. April 12, 2024. Available from: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04494425 (Accessed May 13, 2024)

6

Statistical analysis

PFS primary analysis by BICR (HER2-low)

(planned after approximately 456 events)

  • At DCO (March 18, 2024), there were 457 BICR-assessed PFS events in HER2-low
    - 540 events occurred in the ITT (HER2-low + -ultralow)

First interim OS analysis

(at time of primary analysis)

  • At DCO, there were 282 events in the HER2-low and 335 events in the ITT (HER2-low + -ultralow)
    (maturity: ~40% of total N)
  • Second interim and final OS analyses will be performed in HER2-low at ~56% and ~74% maturity, respectively

Multiple testing procedure*

5% alpha

PFS

HER2-low

1.5% alpha

Alpha

3.5% alpha

PFS

OS

recycling

ITT

HER2-low

5% alpha

OS

ITT

*Updated significance levels were determined using a Lan-DeMetsalpha-spending function with an O'Brien-Fleming boundary

BICR, blinded independent central review; DCO, data cutoff; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; ITT, intent-to-treat; OS, overall survival; PFS, progression-free survival

7

Patient disposition

Screened (N=1349)

Randomized 1:1 (N=866)

T-DXd (n=436)

Treated (99.5%)

  • Discontinued study treatment (79.5%)
    • PD (57.1%)
    • Adverse event (14.1%)
    • Patient decision (4.4%)
    • Other (3.9%)
      Death (1.2%)

TPC (n=430)

Treated (97.0%)

  • Discontinued study treatment (92.8%)
    • PD (70.0%)
    • Adverse event (9.4%)
    • Patient decision (8.2%)
    • Protocol non-compliance (0.2%)
    • Other (5.0%)
      Death (1.0%)

n (%)

Capecitabine

257 (59.8)

Nab-paclitaxel

105 (24.4)

Paclitaxel

68 (15.8)

At DCO, 119 patients (14.0%) remained on treatment: 89 (20.5%) T-DXd and 30 (7.2%) TPC

Median duration of follow up: 18.2 months (ITT)

DCO, data cutoff; ITT, intent-to-treat; PD, progressive disease; T-DXd, trastuzumab deruxtecan; TPC, chemotherapy treatment of physician's choice

8

Patient demographics and key baseline characteristics

*HER2-low status defined at randomization per IRT data, and HER2-ultralow status defined per central laboratory testing data. With mis-stratification, the combined sample size of these two populations may not match the ITT total; n=14 patients had missing ECOG PS status at baseline; n=2 patients in the ITT (1 per treatment group) were found to have HER2 IHC 0 with absent membrane staining per central laboratory testing; §patients with ER−/PR− status were excluded from the study; however, n=1 patient with ER-/PR- status was randomized in error; defined as relapse while on the first 2 years of adjuvant endocrine therapy, or progressive disease within the first 6 months of first-line endocrine therapy for metastatic breast cancer; ECOG PS, Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status; ER, estrogen receptor; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; IHC, immunohistochemistry; IRT, interactive response technology;

ISH, in situ hybridization; ITT, intent-to-treat; PR, progesterone receptor; T-DXd, trastuzumab deruxtecan; TPC, chemotherapy treatment of physician's choice

9

Prior therapies

*HER2-low status defined at randomization per IRT data, and HER2-ultralow status defined per central laboratory testing data; other targeted therapies were mTORi (23.8%), PI3Ki (4.2%), or PARPi (0.9%) in the ITT;approximately 30% of the patient population had de-novometastatic disease and were not included in this category

CDK4/6i, cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor; ET, endocrine therapy; HER2, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2; IRT, interactive response technology; ISH, in situ hybridization; ITT, intent-to-treat; mTORi, mammalian target of rapamycin inhibitor; PARPi, poly-adenosine diphosphate ribose polymerase inhibitor; PI3Ki, phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate3-kinase catalytic subunit alpha inhibitor; T-DXd, trastuzumab deruxtecan; TPC, chemotherapy treatment of physician's choice

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 06:11:06 UTC.