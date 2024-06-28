This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Press Release Daiichi Sankyo received approximately U.S. $47 million from Seagen as awarded by the arbitrator for attorneys' fees and costs plus interest Tokyo and Basking Ridge, NJ - (June 28, 2024) - A dispute between Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4568) and Seagen Inc. is now concluded and Seagen has paid Daiichi Sankyo approximately U.S. $47 million in connection with attorneys' fees and costs plus interest [...]