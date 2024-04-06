Press Release

ENHERTU® Approved in the U.S. as First Tumor Agnostic HER2 Directed Therapy for Previously Treated Patients with Metastatic HER2 Positive Solid Tumors

Based on three phase 2 trials of Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca's ENHERTU that showed clinically meaningful responses across a broad range of tumors

ENHERTU now has five approved indications with the latest in HER2 expressing (IHC 3+) metastatic cancers

Tokyo and Basking Ridge, NJ - (April 5, 2024) - Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) and AstraZeneca's

(LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumabderuxtecan-nxki) has been approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (immunohistochemistry [IHC] 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.

The first tumor agnostic approval of a HER2 directed therapy and ADC was based on efficacy data in 192 adult patients with previously treated unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who were enrolled in one of three multicenter phase 2 trials from the DESTINY clinical development program, including DESTINY-PanTumor02,DESTINY-Lung01 or DESTINY-CRC02.The major efficacy outcome measure in all three of the studies was confirmed ORR and an additional efficacy outcome measure was DOR.

In DESTINY-PanTumor02, efficacy was assessed in a subgroup of previously treated patients (n=111) with centrally or locally assessed HER2 positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors including either biliary tract, bladder, cervical, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic or other tumors. Confirmed ORR was 51.4% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 41.7-61.0) and median DOR range was 19.4 months (range: 1.3, 27.9+ ['+' denotes ongoing responses at data cutoff]). In DESTINY-Lung01, efficacy was assessed in a subgroup of patients (n=17) with centrally confirmed HER2 positive (IHC 3+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A confirmed ORR of