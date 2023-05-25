Daiichi Sankyo : Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA(248.5KB
05/25/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
Press Release
Daiichi Sankyo Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA
DESTINY-PanTumor02late-breaking interim data and DESTINY-CRC02 primary results further support potential of ENHERTU across multiple HER2 expressing cancers
TROPION-Lung02updated results continue to demonstrate promising clinical activity of datopotamab deruxtecan-based combinations in patients with non-small cell lung cancer
Investor meeting to discuss ASCO presentations and oncology development updates
Basking Ridge, NJ - (May 25, 2023) - Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) will present new clinical research across its oncology portfolio at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Scientific Program (#ASCO23) and the European Hematology Association Congress (#EHA23).
Presentations at ASCO showcasing the company's leadership in developing multiple innovative medicines for patients with cancer will include the DESTINY-PanTumor02 late-breaking(LBA #3000) and DESTINY-CRC02 oral presentations (#3501) evaluating ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) across multiple HER2 expressing cancers. Data from DESTINY-PanTumor02 will be featured in an ASCO press briefing.
Additional data from Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio at ASCO include oral presentations featuring TROPION-Lung02 updated results of datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)-based combinations in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the first results from BRE-354,a collaborative trial with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, evaluating patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) in patients with metastatic breast cancer.
Two analyses from the QuANTUM-First trial evaluating the addition of quizartinib to standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy followed by continuation monotherapy for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be highlighted at EHA.
"Our data at ASCO and EHA represent another step forward in realizing our vision to create new standards of care for patients with cancer. Data from our ENHERTU clinical development program will be presented at ASCO showcasing how this medicine potentially may change the way HER2 targetable solid tumors are treated beyond breast, gastric and lung cancer," said Ken Takeshita, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. "New datopotamab deruxtecan-based combination data from our TROPION-Lung02 trial will be reported at ASCO
along with analyses from our QuANTUM-First trial of quizartinib in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia at
EHA."
ENHERTU Redefining HER2 Targetable Cancers
Data from an interim analysis of the DESTINY-PanTumor02 phase 2 trial evaluating ENHERTU in patients with pre-treated metastatic HER2 expressing solid tumors, including biliary tract, bladder, cervical, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic and other rare cancers will be presented as a late-breaking presentation and included in an ASCO press briefing on Sunday, June 4.
In topline results from DESTINY-PanTumor02, ENHERTU demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses across many of these HER2 expressing cancers, potentially redefining how these tumors may be treated. The safety profile observed in the DESTINY-PanTumor02 trial was consistent with that seen in other trials of ENHERTU with no new safety signals identified.
Other ENHERTU data being presented include two oral presentations featuring the primary results from the DESTINY-CRC02 phase 2 trial evaluating ENHERTU in patients with previously treated HER2 overexpressing metastatic colorectal cancer and age-specific pooled analysis of ENHERTU from three global breast cancer trials (DESTINY-Breast01,DESTINY-Breast02 and DESTINY-Breast03).
Datopotamab Deruxtecan-Based Combinations Continuing to Show Promise in NSCLC
Updated results from the TROPION-Lung02 phase 1b trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in combination with pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated or pretreated advanced or metastatic NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations will be featured in an ASCO oral presentation.
Trials-in-progress presentations also will be featured including the TROPION-Lung04 phase 1b trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in various immunotherapy combinations with or without carboplatin in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC, and the TROPION-PanTumor03 phase 2 trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan monotherapy as well as combination therapy with other anticancer treatments (immunotherapy, PARP inhibitor, VEGF inhibitor or chemotherapy) in patients with advanced/metastatic endometrial, gastric, ovarian, colorectal and castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Daiichi Sankyo will hold a hybrid investor meeting/conference call for investors on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 7:30 to 9:00 pm CDT / Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 9:30 to 11:00 am JST. Executives from Daiichi Sankyo will provide an overview of the ASCO research data and address questions.
Highlights of data from Daiichi Sankyo's DXd ADC portfolio at 2023 ASCO include:
Presentation Title
Author
Abstract #
Presentation
ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan; T-DXd)
Pan-
Tumor
Efficacy and safety of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd)
Quizartinib Analyses in Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Positive AML
Two analyses of data from the QuANTUM-First phase 3 trial of quizartinib in combination with standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy and as continuation monotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive AML will be presented at EHA. An oral presentation will feature data reporting the impact of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) following first complete remission followed by up to three years of quizartinib monotherapy. An analysis of FLT3-ITD-specific measurable residual disease (MRD) and how it
impacted patient outcomes in QuANTUM-First will be reported in a poster presentation. The primary manuscript of the QuANTUM-First trial was recently published online in The Lancet along with approval received in Japan today for use in this AML patient population.
Highlights of data from Daiichi Sankyo at 2023 EHA include:
Presentation Title
Author
Abstract #
Presentation
Quizartinib
Impact of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in
residual disease (MRD) clearance is associated with
Friday, June 9
improved overall survival
6:00 - 7:00 pm CEST
About the DXd ADC Portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo
The DXd ADC portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo currently consists of five ADCs in clinical development across multiple types of cancer. The company's clinical trial stage DXd ADCs include ENHERTU, a HER2 directed ADC and datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), a TROP2 directed ADC, which are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with AstraZeneca; and patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), a HER3 directed ADC. Two additional ADCs including ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd;DS-7300), a B7-H3 directed ADC, and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd;DS-6000), a CDH6 directed ADC, are being developed through a strategic early- stage research collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute.
Designed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC technology to target and deliver a cytotoxic payload inside cancer cells that express a specific cell surface antigen, each ADC consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.
Datopotamab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, patritumab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan are investigational medicines that have not been approved for any indication in any country. Safety and efficacy have not been established.
ENHERTU U.S. Important Safety Information
Indications
ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:
Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either:
In the metastatic setting, or
In the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy
Unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA- approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy
Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen
WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY
Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.
Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis
Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose one level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.
Metastatic Breast Cancer and HER2-Mutant NSCLC (5.4 mg/kg)
In patients with metastatic breast cancer and HER2-mutant NSCLC treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 1.0% of patients treated with ENHERTU. Median time to first onset was 5 months (range: 0.9 to 23).
