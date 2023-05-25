Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4568   JP3475350009

DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.

(4568)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
4581.00 JPY   -4.38%
05:57pDaiichi Sankyo : Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA(248.5KB
PU
05:00pDaiichi Sankyo Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA
BU
06:59aUS Debt Ceiling Outlook, China-US Friction Undercut Asian Exchanges
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiichi Sankyo : Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA(248.5KB

05/25/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

Daiichi Sankyo Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA

  • DESTINY-PanTumor02late-breaking interim data and DESTINY-CRC02 primary results further support potential of ENHERTU across multiple HER2 expressing cancers
  • TROPION-Lung02updated results continue to demonstrate promising clinical activity of datopotamab deruxtecan-based combinations in patients with non-small cell lung cancer
  • Investor meeting to discuss ASCO presentations and oncology development updates

Basking Ridge, NJ - (May 25, 2023) - Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) will present new clinical research across its oncology portfolio at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Scientific Program (#ASCO23) and the European Hematology Association Congress (#EHA23).

Presentations at ASCO showcasing the company's leadership in developing multiple innovative medicines for patients with cancer will include the DESTINY-PanTumor02 late-breaking(LBA #3000) and DESTINY-CRC02 oral presentations (#3501) evaluating ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) across multiple HER2 expressing cancers. Data from DESTINY-PanTumor02 will be featured in an ASCO press briefing.

Additional data from Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio at ASCO include oral presentations featuring TROPION-Lung02 updated results of datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)-based combinations in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the first results from BRE-354,a collaborative trial with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, evaluating patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) in patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Two analyses from the QuANTUM-First trial evaluating the addition of quizartinib to standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy followed by continuation monotherapy for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be highlighted at EHA.

"Our data at ASCO and EHA represent another step forward in realizing our vision to create new standards of care for patients with cancer. Data from our ENHERTU clinical development program will be presented at ASCO showcasing how this medicine potentially may change the way HER2 targetable solid tumors are treated beyond breast, gastric and lung cancer," said Ken Takeshita, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. "New datopotamab deruxtecan-based combination data from our TROPION-Lung02 trial will be reported at ASCO

1

along with analyses from our QuANTUM-First trial of quizartinib in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia at

EHA."

ENHERTU Redefining HER2 Targetable Cancers

Data from an interim analysis of the DESTINY-PanTumor02 phase 2 trial evaluating ENHERTU in patients with pre-treated metastatic HER2 expressing solid tumors, including biliary tract, bladder, cervical, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic and other rare cancers will be presented as a late-breaking presentation and included in an ASCO press briefing on Sunday, June 4.

In topline results from DESTINY-PanTumor02, ENHERTU demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses across many of these HER2 expressing cancers, potentially redefining how these tumors may be treated. The safety profile observed in the DESTINY-PanTumor02 trial was consistent with that seen in other trials of ENHERTU with no new safety signals identified.

Other ENHERTU data being presented include two oral presentations featuring the primary results from the DESTINY-CRC02 phase 2 trial evaluating ENHERTU in patients with previously treated HER2 overexpressing metastatic colorectal cancer and age-specific pooled analysis of ENHERTU from three global breast cancer trials (DESTINY-Breast01,DESTINY-Breast02 and DESTINY-Breast03).

Datopotamab Deruxtecan-Based Combinations Continuing to Show Promise in NSCLC

Updated results from the TROPION-Lung02 phase 1b trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in combination with pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated or pretreated advanced or metastatic NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations will be featured in an ASCO oral presentation.

Trials-in-progress presentations also will be featured including the TROPION-Lung04 phase 1b trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in various immunotherapy combinations with or without carboplatin in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC, and the TROPION-PanTumor03 phase 2 trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan monotherapy as well as combination therapy with other anticancer treatments (immunotherapy, PARP inhibitor, VEGF inhibitor or chemotherapy) in patients with advanced/metastatic endometrial, gastric, ovarian, colorectal and castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Daiichi Sankyo will hold a hybrid investor meeting/conference call for investors on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 7:30 to 9:00 pm CDT / Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 9:30 to 11:00 am JST. Executives from Daiichi Sankyo will provide an overview of the ASCO research data and address questions.

2

Highlights of data from Daiichi Sankyo's DXd ADC portfolio at 2023 ASCO include:

Presentation Title

Author

Abstract #

Presentation

ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan; T-DXd)

Pan-

Tumor

Efficacy and safety of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd)

F. Meric-

LBA 3000

Oral Presentation

in patients with HER2 expressing solid tumors:

Bernstam

Monday, June 5

DESTINY-PanTumor02(DP-02) interim results

8:00 - 11:00 am CDT

Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients with HER2

K. Raghav

3501

Oral Presentation

GI

overexpressing/amplified (HER2+) metastatic colorectal

Sunday, June 4

cancer: primary results from the multicenter, randomized,

8:00 - 11:00 am CDT

phase 2 DESTINY-CRC02 study

An age-specific pooled analysis of trastuzumab

I. Krop

1006

Oral Presentation

deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients with HER2 positive

Monday, June 5

metastatic breast cancer from DESTINY-Breast01, 02,

11:30 am - 2:30 pm CDT

and 03

Breast

Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) versus treatment of

S. Modi

1020

Poster Presentation

physician's choice in patients with HER2 low, hormone

Sunday, June 4

receptor-positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast

11:30 am - 1:00 pm CDT

cancer: exploratory biomarker analysis of DESTINY-

Breast04

Interim real-world treatment patterns in patients with

S. Lee

1047

Poster Presentation

HER2+ unresectable or metastatic breast cancer: interim

Sunday, June 4

results from HER2 REAL Asia cohort

8:00 - 11:00 am CDT

Analytical and clinical validation of Oncomine Dx Target

B. Li

9033

Poster Presentation

Lung

(ODxT) test and local testing for identifying patients with

Sunday, June 4

HER2 (ERBB2) mutant non-small cell lung cancer for

8:00 - 11:00 am CDT

treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in

DESTINY-Lung01/02(DL-01/02)

Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)

TROPION-Lung02: datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-

Y. Goto

9004

Oral Presentation

DXd) plus pembrolizumab with or without platinum

Tuesday, June 6

Lung

chemotherapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer

9:45 am - 12:45 pm CDT

TROPION-Lung04: phase 1b, multicenter study of

H. Borghaei

TPS3158

Poster Presentation

datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in combination

Saturday, June 3

with immunotherapy ± carboplatin in

8:00 - 11:00 am CDT

advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer

Pan-

Tumor

TROPION-PanTumor03: phase 2, multicenter study of

Y. Janjigian

TPS3153

Poster Presentation

datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) as monotherapy

Saturday, June 3

and in combination with anticancer agents in patients

8:00 - 11:00 am CDT

with advanced/metastatic solid tumors

Patritumab Deruxtecan (HER3-DXd)

Breast

A phase 2 study of HER3-DXd in patients with

E. Hamilton

1004

Oral Presentation

metastatic breast cancer

Monday, June 5

11:30 am - 2:30 pm CDT

Quizartinib Analyses in Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Positive AML

Two analyses of data from the QuANTUM-First phase 3 trial of quizartinib in combination with standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy and as continuation monotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive AML will be presented at EHA. An oral presentation will feature data reporting the impact of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) following first complete remission followed by up to three years of quizartinib monotherapy. An analysis of FLT3-ITD-specific measurable residual disease (MRD) and how it

3

impacted patient outcomes in QuANTUM-First will be reported in a poster presentation. The primary manuscript of the QuANTUM-First trial was recently published online in The Lancet along with approval received in Japan today for use in this AML patient population.

Highlights of data from Daiichi Sankyo at 2023 EHA include:

Presentation Title

Author

Abstract #

Presentation

Quizartinib

Impact of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in

R. Schlenk

S137

Oral Presentation

first complete remission plus FLT3 inhibition with

Sunday, June 11

AML

quizartinib in acute myeloid leukemia with FLT3-ITD:

12:00 - 12:15 pm CEST

results from QuANTUM-First

QuANTUM-First trial: FLT3-ITD-specific measurable

M. Levis

P483

Poster Presentation

residual disease (MRD) clearance is associated with

Friday, June 9

improved overall survival

6:00 - 7:00 pm CEST

About the DXd ADC Portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo

The DXd ADC portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo currently consists of five ADCs in clinical development across multiple types of cancer. The company's clinical trial stage DXd ADCs include ENHERTU, a HER2 directed ADC and datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), a TROP2 directed ADC, which are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with AstraZeneca; and patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), a HER3 directed ADC. Two additional ADCs including ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd;DS-7300), a B7-H3 directed ADC, and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd;DS-6000), a CDH6 directed ADC, are being developed through a strategic early- stage research collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

Designed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC technology to target and deliver a cytotoxic payload inside cancer cells that express a specific cell surface antigen, each ADC consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.

Datopotamab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, patritumab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan are investigational medicines that have not been approved for any indication in any country. Safety and efficacy have not been established.

ENHERTU U.S. Important Safety Information

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

4

  • Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either:
  • In the metastatic setting, or
  • In the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy
  • Unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA- approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy
  • Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy
    This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
  • Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY

  • Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.
  • Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose one level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

Metastatic Breast Cancer and HER2-Mutant NSCLC (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer and HER2-mutant NSCLC treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 1.0% of patients treated with ENHERTU. Median time to first onset was 5 months (range: 0.9 to 23).

5

Disclaimer

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:56:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
05:57pDaiichi Sankyo : Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Pati..
PU
05:00pDaiichi Sankyo Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Pat..
BU
06:59aUS Debt Ceiling Outlook, China-US Friction Undercut Asian Exchanges
MT
05/22Japan's Daiichi Sankyo invests $80 million to expand Brazilian plant
RE
05/22Debt Ceiling, China-US Outlooks Lift Asian Stock Markets
MT
05/22Japan's Nikkei rises for 8th day on optimism for better returns to investors
RE
05/21Japan's Nikkei flat on profit-booking after recent rally
RE
05/19Daiichi Sankyo : Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Mutant Strain COVID-19 Vaccine (DS-56..
PU
05/17Strong Economic Reports Give Major Lift to Japanese Stocks; Rakuten Plans Up to 332 Bil..
MT
05/17Daiichi Sankyo to Sell Pharmaceutical Subsidiary to Qol for 25 Billion Yen; Qol Ups Fis..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 267 B 9 062 M 9 062 M
Net income 2023 102 B 732 M 732 M
Net cash 2023 558 B 3 991 M 3 991 M
P/E ratio 2023 86,3x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 8 783 B 62 804 M 62 804 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,49x
EV / Sales 2024 5,64x
Nbr of Employees 16 458
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4 581,00 JPY
Average target price 5 603,13 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunao Manabe President, CEO & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Okuzawa General Manager-Administration
Noritaka Uji Chairman
Masahiko Ohtsuki Manager-Research & Development Planning
Wataru Takasaki General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.12.73%66 035
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.23%438 251
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.38%404 172
NOVO NORDISK A/S19.55%363 460
MERCK & CO., INC.2.39%288 253
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.59%258 034
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer