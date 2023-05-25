Daiichi Sankyo : Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA(248.5KB

Press Release Daiichi Sankyo Showcases Latest Research Towards Creating New Standards of Care for Patients with Cancer with Data at ASCO and EHA DESTINY-PanTumor02 late-breaking interim data and DESTINY-CRC02 primary results further support potential of ENHERTU across multiple HER2 expressing cancers

TROPION-Lung02 updated results continue to demonstrate promising clinical activity of datopotamab deruxtecan-based combinations in patients with non-small cell lung cancer

updated results continue to demonstrate promising clinical activity of datopotamab deruxtecan-based combinations in patients with non-small cell lung cancer Investor meeting to discuss ASCO presentations and oncology development updates Basking Ridge, NJ - (May 25, 2023) - Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) will present new clinical research across its oncology portfolio at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Scientific Program (#ASCO23) and the European Hematology Association Congress (#EHA23). Presentations at ASCO showcasing the company's leadership in developing multiple innovative medicines for patients with cancer will include the DESTINY-PanTumor02 late-breaking(LBA #3000) and DESTINY-CRC02 oral presentations (#3501) evaluating ENHERTU® (trastuzumab deruxtecan) across multiple HER2 expressing cancers. Data from DESTINY-PanTumor02 will be featured in an ASCO press briefing. Additional data from Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) portfolio at ASCO include oral presentations featuring TROPION-Lung02 updated results of datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd)-based combinations in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the first results from BRE-354,a collaborative trial with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, evaluating patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Two analyses from the QuANTUM-First trial evaluating the addition of quizartinib to standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy followed by continuation monotherapy for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML) will be highlighted at EHA. "Our data at ASCO and EHA represent another step forward in realizing our vision to create new standards of care for patients with cancer. Data from our ENHERTU clinical development program will be presented at ASCO showcasing how this medicine potentially may change the way HER2 targetable solid tumors are treated beyond breast, gastric and lung cancer," said Ken Takeshita, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. "New datopotamab deruxtecan-based combination data from our TROPION-Lung02 trial will be reported at ASCO 1

along with analyses from our QuANTUM-First trial of quizartinib in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia at EHA." ENHERTU Redefining HER2 Targetable Cancers Data from an interim analysis of the DESTINY-PanTumor02 phase 2 trial evaluating ENHERTU in patients with pre-treated metastatic HER2 expressing solid tumors, including biliary tract, bladder, cervical, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic and other rare cancers will be presented as a late-breaking presentation and included in an ASCO press briefing on Sunday, June 4. In topline results from DESTINY-PanTumor02, ENHERTU demonstrated clinically meaningful and durable responses across many of these HER2 expressing cancers, potentially redefining how these tumors may be treated. The safety profile observed in the DESTINY-PanTumor02 trial was consistent with that seen in other trials of ENHERTU with no new safety signals identified. Other ENHERTU data being presented include two oral presentations featuring the primary results from the DESTINY-CRC02 phase 2 trial evaluating ENHERTU in patients with previously treated HER2 overexpressing metastatic colorectal cancer and age-specific pooled analysis of ENHERTU from three global breast cancer trials (DESTINY-Breast01,DESTINY-Breast02 and DESTINY-Breast03). Datopotamab Deruxtecan-Based Combinations Continuing to Show Promise in NSCLC Updated results from the TROPION-Lung02 phase 1b trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in combination with pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated or pretreated advanced or metastatic NSCLC without actionable genomic alterations will be featured in an ASCO oral presentation. Trials-in-progress presentations also will be featured including the TROPION-Lung04 phase 1b trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in various immunotherapy combinations with or without carboplatin in patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC, and the TROPION-PanTumor03 phase 2 trial evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan monotherapy as well as combination therapy with other anticancer treatments (immunotherapy, PARP inhibitor, VEGF inhibitor or chemotherapy) in patients with advanced/metastatic endometrial, gastric, ovarian, colorectal and castration-resistant prostate cancer. Daiichi Sankyo will hold a hybrid investor meeting/conference call for investors on Monday, June 5, 2023 from 7:30 to 9:00 pm CDT / Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 9:30 to 11:00 am JST. Executives from Daiichi Sankyo will provide an overview of the ASCO research data and address questions. 2

Highlights of data from Daiichi Sankyo's DXd ADC portfolio at 2023 ASCO include: Presentation Title Author Abstract # Presentation ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan; T-DXd) Pan- Tumor Efficacy and safety of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) F. Meric- LBA 3000 Oral Presentation in patients with HER2 expressing solid tumors: Bernstam Monday, June 5 DESTINY-PanTumor02(DP-02) interim results 8:00 - 11:00 am CDT Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients with HER2 K. Raghav 3501 Oral Presentation GI overexpressing/amplified (HER2+) metastatic colorectal Sunday, June 4 cancer: primary results from the multicenter, randomized, 8:00 - 11:00 am CDT phase 2 DESTINY-CRC02 study An age-specific pooled analysis of trastuzumab I. Krop 1006 Oral Presentation deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients with HER2 positive Monday, June 5 metastatic breast cancer from DESTINY-Breast01, 02, 11:30 am - 2:30 pm CDT and 03 Breast Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) versus treatment of S. Modi 1020 Poster Presentation physician's choice in patients with HER2 low, hormone Sunday, June 4 receptor-positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast 11:30 am - 1:00 pm CDT cancer: exploratory biomarker analysis of DESTINY- Breast04 Interim real-world treatment patterns in patients with S. Lee 1047 Poster Presentation HER2+ unresectable or metastatic breast cancer: interim Sunday, June 4 results from HER2 REAL Asia cohort 8:00 - 11:00 am CDT Analytical and clinical validation of Oncomine Dx Target B. Li 9033 Poster Presentation Lung (ODxT) test and local testing for identifying patients with Sunday, June 4 HER2 (ERBB2) mutant non-small cell lung cancer for 8:00 - 11:00 am CDT treatment with trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in DESTINY-Lung01/02(DL-01/02) Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) TROPION-Lung02: datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato- Y. Goto 9004 Oral Presentation DXd) plus pembrolizumab with or without platinum Tuesday, June 6 Lung chemotherapy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer 9:45 am - 12:45 pm CDT TROPION-Lung04: phase 1b, multicenter study of H. Borghaei TPS3158 Poster Presentation datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) in combination Saturday, June 3 with immunotherapy ± carboplatin in 8:00 - 11:00 am CDT advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer Pan- Tumor TROPION-PanTumor03: phase 2, multicenter study of Y. Janjigian TPS3153 Poster Presentation datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) as monotherapy Saturday, June 3 and in combination with anticancer agents in patients 8:00 - 11:00 am CDT with advanced/metastatic solid tumors Patritumab Deruxtecan (HER3-DXd) Breast A phase 2 study of HER3-DXd in patients with E. Hamilton 1004 Oral Presentation metastatic breast cancer Monday, June 5 11:30 am - 2:30 pm CDT Quizartinib Analyses in Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Positive AML Two analyses of data from the QuANTUM-First phase 3 trial of quizartinib in combination with standard induction and consolidation chemotherapy and as continuation monotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed FLT3-ITD positive AML will be presented at EHA. An oral presentation will feature data reporting the impact of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) following first complete remission followed by up to three years of quizartinib monotherapy. An analysis of FLT3-ITD-specific measurable residual disease (MRD) and how it 3

impacted patient outcomes in QuANTUM-First will be reported in a poster presentation. The primary manuscript of the QuANTUM-First trial was recently published online in The Lancet along with approval received in Japan today for use in this AML patient population. Highlights of data from Daiichi Sankyo at 2023 EHA include: Presentation Title Author Abstract # Presentation Quizartinib Impact of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in R. Schlenk S137 Oral Presentation first complete remission plus FLT3 inhibition with Sunday, June 11 AML quizartinib in acute myeloid leukemia with FLT3-ITD: 12:00 - 12:15 pm CEST results from QuANTUM-First QuANTUM-First trial: FLT3-ITD-specific measurable M. Levis P483 Poster Presentation residual disease (MRD) clearance is associated with Friday, June 9 improved overall survival 6:00 - 7:00 pm CEST About the DXd ADC Portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo The DXd ADC portfolio of Daiichi Sankyo currently consists of five ADCs in clinical development across multiple types of cancer. The company's clinical trial stage DXd ADCs include ENHERTU, a HER2 directed ADC and datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), a TROP2 directed ADC, which are being jointly developed and commercialized globally with AstraZeneca; and patritumab deruxtecan (HER3-DXd), a HER3 directed ADC. Two additional ADCs including ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd;DS-7300), a B7-H3 directed ADC, and raludotatug deruxtecan (R-DXd;DS-6000), a CDH6 directed ADC, are being developed through a strategic early- stage research collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC technology to target and deliver a cytotoxic payload inside cancer cells that express a specific cell surface antigen, each ADC consists of a monoclonal antibody attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers. Datopotamab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan, patritumab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan are investigational medicines that have not been approved for any indication in any country. Safety and efficacy have not been established. ENHERTU U.S. Important Safety Information Indications ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with: 4