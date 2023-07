Daiichi Sankyo Company specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of medicines (99.8%): prescription medicines (92.8% of net sales) and OTC medicines (7.2%) primarily for the treatment of thrombotic disorders, tumors, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis; - other (0.2%): primarily real estate activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (64.1%), North America (17.2%), Europe (9.7%) and other (9%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals