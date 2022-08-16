Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiichikosho Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7458   JP3475200006

DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD.

(7458)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:56 2022-08-16 pm EDT
4145.00 JPY   +0.85%
08/16DAIICHIKOSHO : Flash Report on the Consolidated Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
PU
05/24Daiichikosho Turns to Black in FY22
MT
05/23DAIICHIKOSHO : Consolidated Results for the Year Ended March 31,2022
PU
Daiichikosho : Flash Report on the Consolidated Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

08/16/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
(Percentage figures indicate increase/decrease from a year earlier.)

D A I I C H I K O S H O C O . , L T D .

Translation

This report is a translation of excerpts from original Japanese Flash Report and for reference purpose only. In case of discrepancy between this report and original Japanese Flash Report, the latter shall prevail.

FY2022, the year ending March 31, 2023

Flash Report on the Consolidated Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 [JGAAP]

August 8, 2022

Company Name:

DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD.

Stock Exchange Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code Number:

7458

URL:

https://www.dkkaraoke.co.jp/

Representative:

Tadahiro Hoshi, President

Contact:

Yasuhisa Nishihara, General Manager, Accounting Department

Phone:

+81-3-3280-2151

Date to Submit the Quarterly Securities Report: August 12, 2022

Start Date for Dividend Payment:

Availability of Supplementary Briefing Material on Quarterly Financial Results: None

Schedule of Quarterly Financial Results Briefing Session: None

(Amounts below one million yen are truncated.)

1. Consolidated Performance for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (From April 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

30,276

48.4

3,021

3,237

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

20,397

22.5

(1,149)

(602)

June 30, 2021

Net income attributable to

Basic earnings per share

Fully diluted net income

owners of parent

per share

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

3,390

62.11

62.02

June 30, 2022

Three months ended

(324)

(5.95)

June 30, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

3,458 million yen %

Three months ended June 30, 2021: (82) million yen %

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

181,175

105,518

57.3

As of March 31, 2022

180,389

105,160

57.4

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of June 30, 2022:

103,880 million yen

As of March 31, 2022:

103,543 million yen

1

D A I I C H I K O S H O C O . , L T D .

2. Dividend

Annual dividend

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

56.00

57.00

113.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

Year ending March 31, 2023

56.00

57.00

113.00

(forecast)

(Note) Changes in dividends

forecast from most recently announced figures: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Performance for FY2022, the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures indicate increase/decrease from a year earlier.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

59,000

49.3

4,400

4,800

September 30, 2022

Year ending March 31,

126,500

33.5

12,000

12,800

2023 (full year)

Net income attributable to

Basic earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Yen

5,200

95.25

September 30, 2022

Year ending March 31,

10,000

92.4

183.17

2023 (full year)

figures: Yes

(Note) Changes in forecast

of consolidated

performance

from most recently announced

For the revision of the forecast of consolidated performance, please refer to "Notice on the Revision of

Performance Forecast," which was announced today (August 8, 2022).

2

D A I I C H I K O S H O C O . , L T D .

*Notes

(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period under review (changes to specific subsidiaries resulting in

changes in scope of consolidation): None

(2) Adoption of special accounting policies for quarterly financial statements: None

(3) Changes in accounting standard, accounting estimation change and error correction

1)

Changes due to changes in accounting standard: None

2)

Changes due to changes in accounting standard except (3) 1): None

3)

Changes due to accounting estimation change: None

4)

Error correction: None

(4) Number of common shares issued

1)

Number of shares issued

As of

54,734,200

As of

54,734,200

(including treasury shares)

June 30, 2022

shares

March 31, 2022

shares

2)

Number of treasury shares

As of

141,260

As of

141,260

3)

Average number of shares

June 30, 2022

shares

March 31, 2022

Shares

during the period

Three months ended

54,592,940

Three months ended

54,523,771

June 30, 2022

shares

June 30, 2021

shares

3

D A I I C H I K O S H O C O . , L T D .

Table of Contents - Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Performance .........................................................................................

5

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results ................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position ................................................................................................................

7

(3)

Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Performance and Other Forward-looking Information ...............

7

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ...................................................................

8

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .......................................................................................................

8

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................................

10

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ....................................................................................

10

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) ..........................................................

11

(3)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .............................................................................

12

(Notes on Going Concern Assumption) .................................................................................................

12

(Notes in Case of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity) ...........................................................

12

(Segment Information) ...........................................................................................................................

12

(Additional Information) ........................................................................................................................

13

(Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income) ....................................................................................

13

4

D A I I C H I K O S H O C O . , L T D .

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Performance

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

In the three months ended June 30, 2022 ( the "three months under review"), due to the gradual mitigation of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activities, Japan's economy saw signs of consumer spending and other matters back to normal. The economic outlook, however, remains unclear as it is still not certain when the pandemic will end and due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and surging prices of energy resources and raw materials.

In the karaoke industry, where DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD. (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") operates, amid the lifting of quasi-emergency measures and related requests, many karaoke cabins and restaurants both in the night business and the karaoke cabin markets resumed normal operation, and the markets were in a recovery trend as a whole, although there were still impacts of the pandemic on business locations, attracting customers late at night and some other affairs.

As a result of taking a series of measures in our businesses amid such a situation, in the three months under review, net sales amounted to 30,276 million yen (up 48.4% year on year), operating income was recorded of 3,021 million yen (a loss of 1,149 million yen in the previous corresponding period), ordinary income was 3,237 million yen (a loss of 602 million yen in the previous corresponding period), and net income attributable to owners of parent amounted to 3,390 million yen (a loss of 324 million yen in the previous corresponding period).

The Group posted 1,675 million yen of subsidies income covering the previous fiscal year (2,913 million yen in the previous corresponding period) in extraordinary income from various subsidies, such as employment adjustment subsidies

and subsidies for shorter business hours.

The Group also plans to record approximately 1.2 billion yen from subsidies on the financial statements for the second quarter and beyond of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-year change

% change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

20,397

30,276

9,878

48.4%

Operating income

(1,149)

3,021

4,170

Ordinary income

(602)

3,237

3,840

Net income attributable to

(324)

3,390

3,715

owners of parent

Operating results by segment are as follows.

(Commercial karaoke business)

In the commercial karaoke business, due to the lifting of various requests followed by the resumption of operation of our customers' facilities and an increase in new store openings, the business environment was in the recovery trend primarily in stores operating at night, such as snack bars, which are our main market.

In such an environment, in order to recover the number of DAM units in operation, which is the key challenge in the three months under review, we opened a website to help owners of stores operating at night introduce karaoke equipment "Karaoke no Madoguchi (Consultation desk for karaoke)" in the previous fiscal year and a website providing property information "Yorumise Navi (Search navigation for properties for night entertainment)" in April. In addition to face-to-face sales that is our strength, we also strived to build a sales system online by holding online events at nursing facilities in the seniors' market and taking other steps.

In addition, we strived to improve our Karaoke DAM products by further expanding our visual contents such as live videos, animated videos and music videos including "Liview!," which was released in October last year and with which users can enjoy the atmosphere of live performances in karaoke cabins.

As a result, net sales and operating income increased by 10.8% and 19.9%, respectively, year on year.

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-year change

% change

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

12,944

14,336

1,392

10.8

Operating income

3,147

3,773

625

19.9

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Daiichikosho Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 03:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
