Daiichikosho : Flash Report on the Consolidated Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

D A I I C H I K O S H O C O . , L T D .

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Performance

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

In the three months ended June 30, 2022 ( the "three months under review"), due to the gradual mitigation of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activities, Japan's economy saw signs of consumer spending and other matters back to normal. The economic outlook, however, remains unclear as it is still not certain when the pandemic will end and due to the rapid depreciation of the yen and surging prices of energy resources and raw materials.

In the karaoke industry, where DAIICHIKOSHO CO., LTD. (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") operates, amid the lifting of quasi-emergency measures and related requests, many karaoke cabins and restaurants both in the night business and the karaoke cabin markets resumed normal operation, and the markets were in a recovery trend as a whole, although there were still impacts of the pandemic on business locations, attracting customers late at night and some other affairs.

As a result of taking a series of measures in our businesses amid such a situation, in the three months under review, net sales amounted to 30,276 million yen (up 48.4% year on year), operating income was recorded of 3,021 million yen (a loss of 1,149 million yen in the previous corresponding period), ordinary income was 3,237 million yen (a loss of 602 million yen in the previous corresponding period), and net income attributable to owners of parent amounted to 3,390 million yen (a loss of 324 million yen in the previous corresponding period).

The Group posted 1,675 million yen of subsidies income covering the previous fiscal year (2,913 million yen in the previous corresponding period) in extraordinary income from various subsidies, such as employment adjustment subsidies

and subsidies for shorter business hours.

The Group also plans to record approximately 1.2 billion yen from subsidies on the financial statements for the second quarter and beyond of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

(Millions of yen) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-year change % change June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 Net sales 20,397 30,276 9,878 48.4% Operating income (1,149) 3,021 4,170 ― Ordinary income (602) 3,237 3,840 ― Net income attributable to (324) 3,390 3,715 ― owners of parent

Operating results by segment are as follows.

(Commercial karaoke business)

In the commercial karaoke business, due to the lifting of various requests followed by the resumption of operation of our customers' facilities and an increase in new store openings, the business environment was in the recovery trend primarily in stores operating at night, such as snack bars, which are our main market.

In such an environment, in order to recover the number of DAM units in operation, which is the key challenge in the three months under review, we opened a website to help owners of stores operating at night introduce karaoke equipment "Karaoke no Madoguchi (Consultation desk for karaoke)" in the previous fiscal year and a website providing property information "Yorumise Navi (Search navigation for properties for night entertainment)" in April. In addition to face-to-face sales that is our strength, we also strived to build a sales system online by holding online events at nursing facilities in the seniors' market and taking other steps.

In addition, we strived to improve our Karaoke DAM products by further expanding our visual contents such as live videos, animated videos and music videos including "Liview!," which was released in October last year and with which users can enjoy the atmosphere of live performances in karaoke cabins.

As a result, net sales and operating income increased by 10.8% and 19.9%, respectively, year on year.