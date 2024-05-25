Daikaffil Chemicals India Limited at its board of directors meeting held on May 25, 2024, announced that Mr. Sunil Bhaurao Shedge, will retire from the position of the Chief Financial Officer (?CFO?) of the Company with effect from closing hours of May 31, 2024 and consequently will cease to be Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from May 31, 2024. The Board has taken the note of the aforesaid retirement of Mr. Sunil Bhaurao Shedge at this Meeting.
