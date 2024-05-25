Daikaffil Chemicals India Limited is a chemical manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of organic chemicals and intermediaries and trading of chemicals. Its clientele caters the industries, such as Clariant, KIWA, ERCA spa, DAIKA (Japan) and other. The main products are various types of stilbene derivatives, optical brighteners for textiles/paper/detergent industries, naphthol grounders for pigments and intermediates for pigment red 170. The Company is a producer of optical brightening agents (OBAs), used in cellulosic fibers, pulp and paper, detergent and soap. The Company offers a range of OBA, which consists of FB 24, 71, 86, 90, 113, 134, 220 and 357. The Company has set up a modern plant at Tarapur near Mumbai with Japanese Collaboration. The Company exports United States, Europe and Southeast Asian countries. Installed capacity of various OBA's is around 2000 megatons (MT) per annum, including Carboxylic acid and Carbon Amides.

Sector Specialty Chemicals