Daiken : Consults for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31. 2023 〔Under Japanese GAAP〕（Consolidated Accounting）(303KB)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
228,826
2.4
9,856
(43.2)
13,008
(30.5)
10,325
31.2
March 31, 2022
223,377
12.1
17,361
97.8
18,725
88.5
7,872
40.1
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
¥14,787 million
[(13.6)%]
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥17,123 million
[4.5 %]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
March 31, 2023
396.10
－
12.9
7.0
4.3
March 31, 2022
302.18
－
10.9
10.5
7.8
Reference:
Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
¥1,914 million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥46 million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
185,797
92,318
45.0
3,203.58
March 31, 2022
183,391
90,563
41.7
2,935.31
Reference:
Equity
As of March 31, 2023:
¥83,523 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥76,487 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2023
(107)
575
247
15,936
March 31, 2022
16,834
(6,636)
(10,737)
17,407
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
dividends
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
－
45.00
－
55.00
100.00
2,605
33.1
3.6
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
－
50.00
－
60.00
110.00
2,867
27.8
3.6
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
60.00
60.00
120.00
52.1
March 31, 2024
－
－
(Forecast)
3. Earnings forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending march 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Profit per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
114,000
(5.2)
2,800
(66.3)
4,200
(57.7)
1,900
(75.6)
72.88
September 30, 2023
Full year
235,000
2.7
8,000
(18.8)
10,900
(16.2)
6,000
(41.9)
230.13
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2022
27,080,043 shares
27,080,043 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
As of March 31, 2022
1,008,155 shares
1,022,456 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
26,068,349 shares
26,054,391 shares
