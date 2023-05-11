Advanced search
Daiken : Consults for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31. 2023 〔Under Japanese GAAP〕（Consolidated Accounting）(303KB)
PU
03/30DAIKEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/30DAIKEN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Daiken : Consults for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31. 2023 〔Under Japanese GAAP〕（Consolidated Accounting）(303KB)

05/11/2023 | 03:47am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 11, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

DAIKEN CORPORATION

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

7905

URL:

https://www.daiken.jp/

Representative:

Masanori Okuda, Representative Director, President

Inquiries:

Yasunori Koga, General Manager Accounting Department

Telephone:

+81-6-6205-7194

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 23, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

June 26, 2023

Scheduled date to file annual securities report:

June 26, 2023

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

March 31, 2023

228,826

2.4

9,856

(43.2)

13,008

(30.5)

10,325

31.2

March 31, 2022

223,377

12.1

17,361

97.8

18,725

88.5

7,872

40.1

Note: Comprehensive income

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

¥14,787 million

[(13.6)%]

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥17,123 million

[4.5 %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

per share

per share

profit to total assets

profit to net sales

Fiscal year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

March 31, 2023

396.10

12.9

7.0

4.3

March 31, 2022

302.18

10.9

10.5

7.8

Reference:

Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:

¥1,914 million

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:

¥46 million

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2023

185,797

92,318

45.0

3,203.58

March 31, 2022

183,391

90,563

41.7

2,935.31

Reference:

Equity

As of March 31, 2023:

¥83,523 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥76,487 million

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal year ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

March 31, 2023

(107)

575

247

15,936

March 31, 2022

16,834

(6,636)

(10,737)

17,407

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash

Ratio of

Payout ratio

dividends to

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

dividends

Total

(Consolidated)

net assets

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

(Total)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

%

%

Fiscal year ended

45.00

55.00

100.00

2,605

33.1

3.6

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ended

50.00

60.00

110.00

2,867

27.8

3.6

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

60.00

60.00

120.00

52.1

March 31, 2024

(Forecast)

3. Earnings forecast of consolidated financial results for fiscal year ending march 31, 2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Profit per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

114,000

(5.2)

2,800

(66.3)

4,200

(57.7)

1,900

(75.6)

72.88

September 30, 2023

Full year

235,000

2.7

8,000

(18.8)

10,900

(16.2)

6,000

(41.9)

230.13

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2022

27,080,043 shares

27,080,043 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2022

1,008,155 shares

1,022,456 shares

(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

26,068,349 shares

26,054,391 shares

* Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

  • Explanation for the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other special notes: (Cautionary note on forward-looking statement)
    The statements regarding forecast of financial results in this report are based on the information that is available to the Company, as well as certain assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable by management, and they are not meant to be a commitment by the Company. Therefore, there might be cases in which actual results differ materially from forecast values due to various factors.

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,881

19,574

Notes receivable - trade

1,161

1,214

Electronically recorded monetary claims -

9,077

13,941

operating

Accounts receivable - trade

28,655

28,801

Contract assets

1,423

2,162

Merchandise and finished goods

20,212

22,167

Work in process

3,072

3,513

Raw materials and supplies

11,203

10,650

Other

4,729

5,372

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(132)

(161)

Total current assets

102,286

107,236

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

11,970

8,874

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

19,166

14,508

Land

14,310

12,995

Construction in progress

1,292

912

Other, net

2,712

2,475

Total property, plant and equipment

49,451

39,765

Intangible assets

Goodwill

12,415

10,145

Software

1,165

1,360

Other

1,391

2,000

Total intangible assets

14,972

13,506

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

11,719

19,621

Retirement benefit asset

2,529

2,959

Deferred tax assets

1,033

1,263

Other

1,414

1,479

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(42)

(43)

Total investments and other assets

16,654

25,280

Total non-current assets

81,077

78,552

Deferred assets

Bond issuance costs

27

7

Total deferred assets

27

7

Total assets

183,391

185,797

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

20,672

15,738

Electronically recorded obligations -

6,978

12,096

operating

Short-term borrowings

5,983

11,252

Current portion of bonds payable

8,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,860

5,817

Lease liabilities

110

68

Accounts payable - other

19,434

21,313

Income taxes payable

1,325

698

Accrued consumption taxes

116

121

Provision for bonuses

2,723

2,383

Provision for product warranties

282

258

Provision for loss on litigation

27

Other

5,764

5,191

Total current liabilities

74,280

74,939

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

5,000

5,000

Long-term borrowings

6,360

7,500

Lease liabilities

184

62

Deferred tax liabilities

1,627

861

Provision for product warranties

691

609

Retirement benefit liability

3,573

3,426

Provision for loss on litigation

358

447

Negative goodwill

13

10

Other

738

622

Total non-current liabilities

18,547

18,539

Total liabilities

92,828

93,478

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

15,300

15,300

Capital surplus

13,958

13,965

Retained earnings

38,501

46,089

Treasury shares

(1,364)

(1,345)

Total shareholders' equity

66,395

74,009

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

3,924

2,902

sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

459

(40)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

4,380

4,934

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

1,327

1,717

Total accumulated other comprehensive

10,091

9,513

income

Non-controlling interests

14,075

8,794

Total net assets

90,563

92,318

Total liabilities and net assets

183,391

185,797

