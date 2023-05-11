Daiken : Consults for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31. 2023 〔Under Japanese GAAP〕（Consolidated Accounting）(303KB)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

May 11, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name: DAIKEN CORPORATION Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 7905 URL: https://www.daiken.jp/ Representative: Masanori Okuda, Representative Director, President Inquiries: Yasunori Koga, General Manager Accounting Department Telephone: +81-6-6205-7194 Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 23, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: June 26, 2023 Scheduled date to file annual securities report: June 26, 2023 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % March 31, 2023 228,826 2.4 9,856 (43.2) 13,008 (30.5) 10,325 31.2 March 31, 2022 223,377 12.1 17,361 97.8 18,725 88.5 7,872 40.1

Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥14,787 million [(13.6)%] For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥17,123 million [4.5 %] Basic earnings Diluted earnings Return on equity Ratio of ordinary Ratio of operating per share per share profit to total assets profit to net sales Fiscal year ended Yen Yen % % % March 31, 2023 396.10 － 12.9 7.0 4.3 March 31, 2022 302.18 － 10.9 10.5 7.8