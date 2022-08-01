Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Daiken Medical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7775   JP3482500000

DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.

(7775)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:08 2022-08-01 am EDT
479.00 JPY    0.00%
01:24aDAIKEN MEDICAL : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
05/13Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year 2022; Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable June 6, 2022
CI
05/13Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and Full Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Daiken Medical : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/01/2022 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 29, 2022

Company name:

DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

7775

URL https://www.daiken-iki.co.jp

Representative:

President

Keiichi Yamada

Inquiries:

General Manager Finance and Accounting

Toshikazu Itami

TEL 0725-30-3574

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 1, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

2,196

11.1

288

15.7

288

15.5

202

14.8

Three months ended June 30, 2021

1,977

10.4

249

30.3

249

30.4

176

29.1

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

7.04

-

Three months ended June 30, 2021

6.14

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

10,758

6,336

58.8

As of March 31, 2022

10,920

6,446

59.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

9.00

-

11.00

20.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

9.00

-

11.00

20.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

4,170

2.1

520

(8.0)

520

(8.0)

360

(10.1)

12.53

September 30, 2022

Full year

8,750

2.5

1,200

4.3

1,200

4.1

840

1.1

29.24

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

31,840,000

shares

As of March 31, 2022

31,840,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

3,111,559

shares

As of March 31, 2022

3,111,559

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

28,728,441

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

28,728,441

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,518,589

2,331,579

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,346,167

1,329,428

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,085,208

1,113,270

Finished goods

973,067

997,658

Work in process

72,279

69,955

Raw materials

499,189

500,451

Other

78,024

114,757

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(91)

(91)

Total current assets

6,572,435

6,457,009

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

1,937,619

1,915,716

Land

1,703,670

1,703,670

Other, net

478,110

455,238

Total property, plant and equipment

4,119,400

4,074,626

Intangible assets

15,135

13,440

Investments and other assets

Deferred tax assets

160,449

160,449

Other

78,033

77,288

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(24,650)

(24,650)

Total investments and other assets

213,831

213,087

Total non-current assets

4,348,367

4,301,154

Total assets

10,920,803

10,758,164

3

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

463,151

450,907

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

560,469

548,358

Short-term borrowings

1,000,000

1,200,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

597,826

495,877

Income taxes payable

212,541

94,933

Accrued expenses

70,899

139,246

Other

246,349

266,862

Total current liabilities

3,151,237

3,196,185

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,280,033

1,185,038

Other

43,401

40,932

Total non-current liabilities

1,323,434

1,225,970

Total liabilities

4,474,671

4,422,156

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

495,875

495,875

Capital surplus

400,875

400,875

Retained earnings

7,368,595

7,254,909

Treasury shares

(1,826,582)

(1,826,582)

Total shareholders' equity

6,438,763

6,325,077

Share acquisition rights

7,368

10,930

Total net assets

6,446,131

6,336,007

Total liabilities and net assets

10,920,803

10,758,164

4

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

1,977,150

2,196,446

Cost of sales

1,109,054

1,282,114

Gross profit

868,095

914,331

Selling, general and administrative expenses

619,071

626,318

Operating profit

249,024

288,012

Non-operating income

Foreign exchange gains

311

612

Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends

544

261

Compensation income

381

163

Miscellaneous income

239

54

Total non-operating income

1,477

1,092

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

960

978

Total non-operating expenses

960

978

Ordinary profit

249,541

288,126

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

298

0

Total extraordinary losses

298

0

Profit before income taxes

249,243

288,126

Income taxes

72,938

85,800

Profit

176,305

202,326

5

Disclaimer

DAIKEN Medical Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
01:24aDAIKEN MEDICAL : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Mont..
PU
05/13Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Yea..
CI
05/13Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months..
CI
03/30DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/03Daiken Medical Posts Higher Profit, Net Sales in April-December 2021
MT
02/01DAIKEN MEDICAL : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Month..
PU
02/01Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Non-Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Endin..
CI
02/01Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of Fiscal Ending ..
CI
2021Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Full Year of Fiscal Ending ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 775 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2023 845 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 4,18%
Capitalization 13 761 M 103 M 103 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daiken Medical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 479,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keiichi Yamada Managing Director
Mitsuru Yamada Director
Masayuki Yamada Director
Hiroshi Daikuya Independent Outside Director
Kizo Inagaki Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.-14.46%103
MASIMO CORPORATION-50.62%8 025
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.18.28%7 550
NOVOCURE LIMITED-9.44%7 121
GETINGE AB-42.22%6 100
PENUMBRA, INC.-51.49%5 252