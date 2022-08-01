Daiken Medical : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 29, 2022
Company name:
DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
7775
URL
https://www.daiken-iki.co.jp
Representative:
President
Keiichi Yamada
Inquiries:
General Manager Finance and Accounting
Toshikazu Itami
TEL 0725-30-3574
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 1, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
2,196
11.1
288
15.7
288
15.5
202
14.8
Three months ended June 30, 2021
1,977
10.4
249
30.3
249
30.4
176
29.1
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
7.04
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
6.14
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
10,758
6,336
58.8
As of March 31, 2022
10,920
6,446
59.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
9.00
-
11.00
20.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
9.00
-
11.00
20.00
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
4,170
2.1
520
(8.0)
520
(8.0)
360
(10.1)
12.53
September 30, 2022
Full year
8,750
2.5
1,200
4.3
1,200
4.1
840
1.1
29.24
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
31,840,000
shares
As of March 31, 2022
31,840,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
3,111,559
shares
As of March 31, 2022
3,111,559
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
28,728,441
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
28,728,441
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,518,589
2,331,579
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,346,167
1,329,428
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
1,085,208
1,113,270
Finished goods
973,067
997,658
Work in process
72,279
69,955
Raw materials
499,189
500,451
Other
78,024
114,757
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(91)
(91)
Total current assets
6,572,435
6,457,009
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
1,937,619
1,915,716
Land
1,703,670
1,703,670
Other, net
478,110
455,238
Total property, plant and equipment
4,119,400
4,074,626
Intangible assets
15,135
13,440
Investments and other assets
Deferred tax assets
160,449
160,449
Other
78,033
77,288
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(24,650)
(24,650)
Total investments and other assets
213,831
213,087
Total non-current assets
4,348,367
4,301,154
Total assets
10,920,803
10,758,164
3
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
463,151
450,907
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
560,469
548,358
Short-term borrowings
1,000,000
1,200,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
597,826
495,877
Income taxes payable
212,541
94,933
Accrued expenses
70,899
139,246
Other
246,349
266,862
Total current liabilities
3,151,237
3,196,185
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
1,280,033
1,185,038
Other
43,401
40,932
Total non-current liabilities
1,323,434
1,225,970
Total liabilities
4,474,671
4,422,156
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
495,875
495,875
Capital surplus
400,875
400,875
Retained earnings
7,368,595
7,254,909
Treasury shares
(1,826,582)
(1,826,582)
Total shareholders' equity
6,438,763
6,325,077
Share acquisition rights
7,368
10,930
Total net assets
6,446,131
6,336,007
Total liabilities and net assets
10,920,803
10,758,164
4
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
1,977,150
2,196,446
Cost of sales
1,109,054
1,282,114
Gross profit
868,095
914,331
Selling, general and administrative expenses
619,071
626,318
Operating profit
249,024
288,012
Non-operating income
Foreign exchange gains
311
612
Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends
544
261
Compensation income
381
163
Miscellaneous income
239
54
Total non-operating income
1,477
1,092
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
960
978
Total non-operating expenses
960
978
Ordinary profit
249,541
288,126
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
298
0
Total extraordinary losses
298
0
Profit before income taxes
249,243
288,126
Income taxes
72,938
85,800
Profit
176,305
202,326
5
