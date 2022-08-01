Daiken Medical : (Delayed)Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

July 29, 2022 Company name: DAIKEN MEDICAL CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 7775 URL https://www.daiken-iki.co.jp Representative: President Keiichi Yamada Inquiries: General Manager Finance and Accounting Toshikazu Itami TEL 0725-30-3574 Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 1, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2022 2,196 11.1 288 15.7 288 15.5 202 14.8 Three months ended June 30, 2021 1,977 10.4 249 30.3 249 30.4 176 29.1 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 7.04 - Three months ended June 30, 2021 6.14 - (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 10,758 6,336 58.8 As of March 31, 2022 10,920 6,446 59.0 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 9.00 - 11.00 20.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 9.00 - 11.00 20.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Six months ending Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen 4,170 2.1 520 (8.0) 520 (8.0) 360 (10.1) 12.53 September 30, 2022 Full year 8,750 2.5 1,200 4.3 1,200 4.1 840 1.1 29.24

1