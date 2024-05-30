Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock exchange code: 5702) June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 30, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shigenori Hayashi

President and Representative Director and

Executive Officer

DAIKI Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd.

6-32 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,

Osaka City, Osaka

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR

THE 97th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are hereby informed that the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIKI Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted as the "Notice of Convocation for the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

The Company's website

(https://www.dik-net.com/ir/meeting/)

In addition to the above, the information is also available on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show)

Please access the above website, enter our company name or stock exchange code to run a search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to find the information.

If you will not attend the meeting on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. (JST) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2. Place: "Peridot" Banquet Hall, 2F, RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka 3-68 Nakanoshima 5-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-