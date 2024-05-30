Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock exchange code: 5702) June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 30, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Shigenori Hayashi

President and Representative Director and

Executive Officer

DAIKI Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd.

6-32 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,

Osaka City, Osaka

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR

THE 97th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

You are hereby informed that the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIKI Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted as the "Notice of Convocation for the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.

The Company's website

(https://www.dik-net.com/ir/meeting/)

In addition to the above, the information is also available on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show)

Please access the above website, enter our company name or stock exchange code to run a search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to find the information.

If you will not attend the meeting on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. (JST) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)

2. Place:

"Peridot" Banquet Hall, 2F, RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka

3-68 Nakanoshima 5-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-

consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 97th Fiscal Year

(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)

2. Results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory

Proposals to be resolved:

Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Proposal 1:

Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal 2:

Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Proposal 3:

Election of One (1) Director

Proposal 4:

Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members

- 1 -

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

  • When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the reception desk.
  • Any updates to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision will be posted on each of the websites on which they are posted.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus

In comprehensive consideration of the results of operations for this fiscal year, the business environment surrounding the Group and other factors, and to express the Company's appreciation for the support of its shareholders, the Company proposes the year-end dividend for this fiscal year as follows.

  1. Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property and the total amount thereof 20 yen per share of common stock of the Company
    Total amount: 810,232,480 yen
  2. Effective date of distribution of surplus June 24, 2024

- 3 -

Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reasons for amendments

  1. Change to the number of Directors

The number of Directors in Article 21 of the current Articles of Incorporation will be amended from no more than eight (8) to no more than ten (10) in order to allow for an increase in the number of Directors for the purpose of preparing for the promotion of future business development and enhancement of the management base while strengthening the corporate governance structure.

(2) Exemption of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members from liabilities (newly established) In order to enable Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to fully perform their expected

roles and to make it possible to invite capable and diverse human resources, a new provision will be established, pursuant to Article 426, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, to partially exempt Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members from liabilities to the extent permitted by law upon resolution of the Board of Directors.

The consent of each Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been obtained for the establishment of Article 26 (Exemption of Directors from Liabilities), Paragraph 1 of the proposed amendments.

  1. Liability limitation agreement with non-executive Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members For the same purpose as (2) above, a change will be made so that the Company may enter into a liability

limitation agreement with Directors who are not Executive Directors, etc. and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are not Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

The consent of each Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been obtained for the establishment of Article 26 (Exemption of Directors from Liabilities), Paragraph 2 of the proposed amendments.

  1. Other
    In addition to the above changes, the following changes will be made: changes to clarify procedures at

the Company, ensure consistency with the Companies Act, and organize provisions, changes in the number of articles and expressions, wording modifications, and other necessary changes.

- 4 -

2. Details of amendments

The details of the amendments are as follows.

(Amended parts are underlined.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Chapter 1 General Provisions

(Trade Name)

(Trade Name)

Article 1

The trade name of the Company shall

Article 1

The trade name of the Company shall

be Kabushiki Kaisha Daiki Aruminiumu

be Kabushiki Kaisha Daiki Aluminium

Kogyosho.In English,it shall be rendered as

Kogyosho, andin English, it shall be rendered

DAIKI ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

as DAIKI ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY CO.,

LTD.

(Purpose)

(Purpose)

Article 2

The purpose of the Company shall be

Article 2

The purpose of the Company shall be

to engage in the following businesses:

to engage in the following businesses:

1.

Manufacturing, processing, and buying and

(1)Manufacturing, processing, and buying and

selling of aluminium and its secondary alloy

selling of aluminium and its secondary alloy

ingots, castings, forgings, and rolled products

ingots, castings, forgings, and rolled products

2.

Manufacturing, processing, and buying and

(2)Manufacturing, processing, and buying and

selling of nonferrous metals such as copper and

selling of nonferrous metals such as copper and

zinc

zinc

3.

Processing and buying and selling of

(3)Processing and buying and selling of

nonferrous scraps, such as aluminium, copper,

nonferrous scraps, such as aluminium, copper,

and zinc

and zinc

4.

Recycling and reuse of metals such as

(4)Recycling and reuse of metals such as

aluminium, copper, zinc, and iron

aluminium, copper, zinc, and iron

5.

Manufacturing, processing, and buying and

(5)Manufacturing, processing, and buying and

selling of hardware products

selling of hardware products

6.

Planning, manufacturing, selling, and repairing

(6)Planning, manufacturing, selling, and repairing

of furnaces and related facilities and equipment

of furnaces and related facilities and equipment

7.

Tile, brick, and block work

(7)

Tile, brick, and block work

Installation of machinery equipment

(8)

Installation of machinery equipment

8.

Manufacturing and selling of solvents, etc.

(9)Manufacturing and selling of solvents, etc.

9.

Any

other business ancillary to any of the

(10)Any other business ancillary to any of the

10.

preceding items

preceding items

(Location)

(Location of the Head Office)

Article 3

The head office of the company shall

Article 3

The head office of the company shall

be located in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture.

be located in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture.

(Organizational Bodies)

(Organizational Bodies)

Article 4

The Company shall have the

Article 4

The Company shall have the

following organizational bodies in addition to

following organizational bodies in addition to

the General Meeting of Shareholders and

the General Meeting of Shareholders and

Directors:

Directors:

1.

Board of Directors

(1)

Board of Directors

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(2)Audit & Supervisory Board Members

2.

Audit & Supervisory Board

(3)Audit & Supervisory Board

3.

Accounting Auditor

(4)

Accounting Auditor

4.

(Method of Public Notice)

(Method of Public Notice)

Article 5

Public notices of the Company shall

Article 5

The method ofpublic notices of the

be madeby method ofelectronic public

Company shall be by electronic public

notifications. However, if an accident or any

notifications. However, if an accident or any

other unavoidable reason prohibits electronic

other unavoidable reason prohibits electronic

transmission, notices shall be posted in the

transmission, notices shall be posted in the

Nihon Keizai Shimbun newspaper.

Nihon Keizai Shimbun newspaper.

- 5 -

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Chapter 2

Shares

Chapter 2 Shares

(Total Number of Authorized Shares)

(Total Number of Authorized Shares)

Article 6

The total number of authorized shares

Article 6

The total number of authorized shares

of the Company shall be 160 million.

of the Company shall be 160,000,000.

(Acquisition of Company's Shares)

(Acquisition of Company's Shares)

Article 7

The Company may acquire its shares

Article 7

The Company may acquire its shares

through market transactions, etc. by a

through market transactions, etc. by a

resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to

resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to

the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the

the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the

Companies Act.

Companies Act.

(The Number of Shares per Share Unit)

(The Number of Shares per Share Unit)

Article 8

The number of shares per share unit of

Article 8

The number of shares per share unit of

the Company shall be 100.

the Company shall be 100.

(Rights Regarding Shares Less Than One Unit)

(Rights Regarding Shares Less Than One Unit)

Article 9

Shareholders of the Company may not

Article 9

Shareholders of the Company may not

exercise rights other than the following with

exercise rights other than the following with

respect to odd lot shares that they own:

respect to odd lot shares that they own:

1. The rights set forth

under each item of

(1)The rights set forth under each item of

Paragraph 2 of Article 189 of the Companies

Paragraph 2 of Article 189 of the Companies

Act;

Act;

2. The right to make a claim pursuant to Article

(2)The right to make a claim pursuant to Article

166, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act; and

166, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act; and

3. The right to receive an allotment of offered

(3)The right to receive an allotment of offered

shares and offered share acquisition rights in

shares and offered share acquisition rights in

accordance with the number of shares held by

accordance with the number of shares held by

the shareholders.

the shareholders.

(Share Handling Rules)

(Share Handling Rules)

Article 10

The handling and fees pertaining to

Article 10

The handling and fees pertaining to

the shares of the Company as well as the

the shares of the Company as well as the

procedures for the exercise of shareholders'

procedures for the exercise of shareholders'

rights shall be governed by the Share Handling

rights shall be governed by the Share Handling

Rules established by the Board of Directors in

Rules established by the Board of Directors in

addition to laws, regulations and these Articles

addition to laws, regulations and these Articles

of Incorporation.

of Incorporation.

(Shareholder Register Administrator)

(Shareholder Register Administrator)

Article 11

The Company shall have a

Article 11

The Company shall have a

shareholder register administrator.

shareholder register administrator.

The shareholder register administrator and

2The shareholder register administrator and the

the administrative office shall be decided by a

administrative office shall be decided by a

resolution of the Board of Directors, and the

resolution of the Board of Directors, and the

decision shall be announced to the public.

decision shall be announced to the public.

The creation of the register of shareholders

3The creation of the register of shareholders and

and the register of share acquisition rights of

the register of share acquisition rights of the

the Company, and the keeping and other

Company, and the keeping and other clerical

clerical duties pertaining to the register of

duties pertaining to the register of shareholders

shareholders and the register of share

and the register of share acquisition rights shall

acquisition rights shall be delegated to the

be delegated to the share register administrator

share register administrator and shall not be

and shall not be handled by the Company.

handled by the Company.

Chapter 3 General Meetings of Shareholders

Chapter 3 General Meetings of Shareholders

- 6 -

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

(Types of General Meetings of Shareholders)

(Deleted)

Article 12 There shall be two types of General

Meetings of Shareholders: Annual General

Meetings of Shareholders and Extraordinary

General Meetings of Shareholders.

(Timing of General Meetings of Shareholders)

(Convocation)

Article 13

Annual

General

Meetings

of

Article 12

Annual

General

Meetings

of

Shareholders shall be held within three months

Shareholders of the Companyshall be

after the end of each fiscal year.

convened in June of each year, and

Extraordinary

General

Meetings

of

Extraordinary

General

Meetings

of

Shareholders shall be held when the need

Shareholders shall be convened whenever

arises.

necessary.

(Record Date of Annual General Meetings of

(Record date of Annual General Meetings of

Shareholders)

Shareholders)

Article 14The record date for voting rights for

Article 13The record date for voting rights for

the Company's Annual General Meetings of

the Company's Annual General Meetings of

Shareholders shall be March 31 of each year.

Shareholders shall be March 31 of each year.

(Convener of General Meetings of Shareholders)

(Convener and Chairperson)

Article 15

General

Meetings

of Shareholders

Article 14

General

Meetings

of Shareholders

shall be convened by President upon resolution

shall be convened by President upon resolution

of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise

of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise

prescribed by law.

prescribed by law, and President shall act as

If President is in an accident, Vice President

Chairperson.

oranother Director shall act in his/her placein

2If President is in an accident, another Director

the order determined by the Board of Directors.

shall convene the General Meeting of

Shareholders and act as Chairpersonin the

order previously determined the Board of

Directors.

(Chairperson of the General Meetings of

(Deleted)

Shareholders)

Article 16 President shall act as Chairperson at

General Meetings of Shareholders.

If the post of President is vacant or President

is unavailable, another Director shall act in

his/her place in the order previously

determined by the Board of Directors.

(Electronic Provision Measures, etc.)

(Electronic Provision Measures, etc.)

Article 17The Company shall, when convening

Article 15The Company shall, when convening

a General Meeting of Shareholders, provide

a General Meeting of Shareholders, provide

information contained in the Reference

information contained in the Reference

Documents for the General Meeting of

Documents for the General Meeting of

Shareholders, etc. electronically.

Shareholders, etc. electronically.

Among the matters to be provided

2Among the matters to be provided

electronically, the Company may choose not to

electronically, the Company may choose not to

include all or part of the matters stipulated in

include all or part of the matters stipulated in

the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice in the

the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice in the

paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have

paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have

requested it by the record date for voting rights.

requested it by the record date for voting rights.

(Method of Adopting Resolutions)

(Method of Adopting Resolutions)

- 7 -

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 18

Resolutions at General Meetings of

Article 16

Resolutions at General Meetings of

Shareholders shall be adopted by a majority

Shareholders shall be adopted by a majority

vote of shareholders present at such meetings

vote of shareholders present at such meetings

who are entitled to exercise voting rights,

who are entitled to exercise voting rights,

unless otherwise prescribed by law or by these

unless otherwise prescribed by law or by these

Articles of Incorporation.

Articles of Incorporation.

Resolutions at General Meetings of

2Resolutions at General Meetings of Shareholders

Shareholders prescribed in Paragraph 2 of

prescribed in Paragraph 2 of Article 309 of the

Article 309 of the Companies Act shall be

Companies Act shall be adopted by at least

adopted by at least two-thirds (2/3) majority

two-thirds (2/3) majority vote of shareholders

vote of shareholders present at such meeting

present at such meeting and holding the shares

and holding the shares representing one-third

representing one-third (1/3) or more of the

(1/3) or more of the voting rights granted to all

voting rights granted to all shareholders.

shareholders.

(Exercise of Voting Rights by Proxy)

(Exercise of Voting Rights by Proxy)

Article 19

Ifa shareholder wishes to exercise

Article 17

A shareholder may exercise that

voting rights by proxy, the proxy must be a

shareholder's voting rights by use as a proxy of

shareholder of the Company with voting rights.

one (1) other shareholder who has voting rights

The shareholder or the proxy must submit to

of the Company.

the Company at each General Meeting of

2The shareholder or the proxy must submit to

Shareholders a written instrument that proves

the Company at each General Meeting of

the proxy right thereof.

Shareholders a written instrument that proves

the proxy right thereof.

(Minutes)

(Deleted)

Article 20 The main points of the proceedings and results of General Meetings of Shareholders and other matters stipulated by law shall be recorded in the minutes, and Chairperson and Directors in attendance shall affix their signatures and seals.

Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors

Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors

(Number of Directors)

(Number of Directors)

Article 21The number of Directors of the

Article 18The number of Directors of the

Company shall not exceed eight (8).

Company shall not exceed ten (10).

(Election)

(Election Method)

Article 22Directors shall be elected at a General

Article 19Directors shall be elected at a General

Meeting of Shareholders.

Meeting of Shareholders.

The resolution for the election provided for

2The resolution for the election of Directors

in the preceding paragraphshall be made with

shall be made with shareholders present at a

shareholders present at a meeting who hold

meeting who hold shares representing one-

shares representing one-third (1/3) or more of

third (1/3) or more of the voting rights of

the voting rights of shareholders who are

shareholders who are entitled to exercise

entitled to exercise voting rights, by a majority

voting rights, by a majority of the voting rights

of the voting rights of the attending

of the attending shareholders.

shareholders.

3Resolutions for the election of Directors shall

Resolutions for the election of Directors

not be conducted by cumulative voting.

shall not be conducted by cumulative voting.

(Term of Office)

(Term of Office)

- 8 -

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 23The term of office of Directors shall

Article 20The term of office of Directors shall

expire at the conclusion of the Annual General

expire at the conclusion of the Annual General

Meeting of Shareholders held with respect to

Meeting of Shareholders held with respect to

the last business year ending within two (2)

the last business year ending within two (2)

years after their election.

years after their election.

The term of office of a Director elected to

2The term of office of a Director elected to

fill a vacancyor increase the number of

increase the number of Directorsor fill a

Directorsshall expire at the end of the term of

vacancyshall expire at the end of the term of

office of the other Directors in office.

office of the other Directors in office.

(Representative Directors)

(Representative Directors and Directors with

Article 24

The

Board

of

Directors,

by

its

Special Titles)

Article 21The

Board

of Directors, by its

resolution,

shall

appoint Representative

resolution,

shall

appoint Representative

Directors.

Directors.

2 The Board of Directors, by its resolution, may

appoint Chairperson of the Board.

(Titled Directors)

(Deleted)

Article 25

The

Board

of

Directors,

by

its

resolution, may appoint one (1) Chairperson of

the board.

(Convocation of Meetings of the Board of

(Notice ofConvocation of Meetings of the Board

Directors)

of Directors)

Article 27 In conveninga meeting of the Board

Article 22 Notice of convocation ofa meeting of

of Directors, noticeshall be sent to each

the Board of Directors shall be sent to each

Director and each Audit & Supervisory Board

Director and each Audit & Supervisory Board

Member at least three (3) days prior to the date

Member at least three (3) days prior to the date

of the meeting. However, if there is unanimous

of the meeting. However, this period may be

consent of Directors and Audit & Supervisory

shortened in case of emergency.

Board Members, this period may be shortened,

2 If there is unanimous consent of Directors and

or a meeting may be held without following the

Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the

convocation procedures.

meeting of the Board of Directors may be held

without following the convocation procedures.

(Omission of Resolutions at Meetings of the Board

(Omission of Resolutions at Meetings of the Board

of Directors)

of Directors)

Article 28In the event that a Director submits a

Article 23In the event that a Director submits a

proposal regarding a matter, which is the

proposal regarding a matter, which is the

subject of a resolution by the Board of

subject of a resolution by the Board of

Directors, if all of the Directors (limited to

Directors, if all of the Directors (limited to

those who can participate in the voting on the

those who can participate in the voting on the

matter) express their consent to the proposal in

matter) express their consent to the proposal in

writing or by electromagnetic record, and if

writing or by electromagnetic record, and if

Audit & Supervisory Board Members do not

Audit & Supervisory Board Members do not

express their objection to the proposal, the

express their objection to the proposal, the

Company shall deem that the Board of

Company shall deem that the Board of

Directors has passed a resolution to approve

Directors has passed a resolution to approve

the matter.

the matter.

(Minutes)

(Deleted)

- 9 -

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

Article 29 The main points of the proceedings and results of meetings of the Board of Directors and other matters stipulated by law shall be recorded in the minutes, and Chairperson, Directors Audit & Supervisory Board Members in attendance shall affix their signatures and seals.

(Regulations of the Board of Directors)

(Regulations of the Board of Directors)

Article 31

Matters concerning the Board of

Article 24

Matters concerning the Board of

Directors shall be in accordance with law, these

Directors shall be in accordance with law, these

Articles of Incorporation, and the Regulations

Articles of Incorporation, and the Regulations

of the Board of Directors established by the

of the Board of Directors established by the

Board of Directors.

Board of Directors.

(Remuneration, etc. of Directors)

(Remuneration, etc.)

Article 30

Directors' remuneration, bonuses, and

Article 25

Directors' remuneration, bonuses, and

other property benefits to be received from the

other property benefits to be received from the

Company as compensation for the execution of

Company as compensation for the execution of

duties

(hereinafter

referred

to

as

duties

(hereinafter

referred

to

as

"Remuneration, etc.") shall be determined by a

"Remuneration, etc.") shall be determined by a

resolution of a General Meeting of

resolution of a General Meeting of

Shareholders.

Shareholders.

(Liability Limitation Agreement with Outside

(Exemption ofDirectors from Liabilities)

Directors)

Article 33

(Newly established)

Article 26

The Company, pursuant to Article

426, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, by a

resolution of the Board of Directors, may

exempt Directors (including former Directors)

from liabilities for damages due to negligence

of their duties to the extent permitted by law.

The Company, pursuant to Article 427,

2The

company, pursuant to Article 427,

Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, may enter

Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, may enter

into an agreement with OutsideDirectors to

into an agreement with Directors (excluding

limit their liabilities as stipulated in Article

those who are Executive Directors, etc.)to limit

423, Paragraph 1 of the said Act. However, the

their liabilities for damages due to negligence

maximum amount of liabilities based on the

of duties. However, the maximum amount of

said agreement shall be the minimum liability

liabilities based on said agreement shall be the

amount stipulated by law.

minimum liability amount stipulated by law.

(Advisers and Counselors)

(Deleted)

Article 32

The Board of Directors, by its

resolution, may appoint Advisors and

Counselors.

(Executive Officers and Executive Officers with

(Executive Officers and Executive Officers with

Special Titles)

Special Titles)

- 10 -

