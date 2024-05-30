Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock exchange code: 5702) June 4, 2024 (Commencement date of measures for electronic provision: May 30, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Shigenori Hayashi
President and Representative Director and
Executive Officer
DAIKI Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd.
6-32 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,
Osaka City, Osaka
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION FOR
THE 97th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
You are hereby informed that the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DAIKI Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision. The matters subject to measures for electronic provision are posted as the "Notice of Convocation for the 97th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" on the following website on the Internet.
The Company's website
(https://www.dik-net.com/ir/meeting/)
In addition to the above, the information is also available on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show)
Please access the above website, enter our company name or stock exchange code to run a search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to find the information.
If you will not attend the meeting on the day, you can exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided in the matters subject to measures for electronic provision and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. (JST) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (JST)
2. Place:
"Peridot" Banquet Hall, 2F, RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka
3-68 Nakanoshima 5-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-
consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 97th Fiscal Year
(April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
2. Results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory
Proposals to be resolved:
Board of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Proposal 1:
Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal 2:
Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Proposal 3:
Election of One (1) Director
Proposal 4:
Election of Two (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Members
- 1 -
〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰
- When attending the meeting, please submit the enclosed voting rights exercise form to the reception desk.
- Any updates to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision will be posted on each of the websites on which they are posted.
- 2 -
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal 1: Appropriation of Surplus
In comprehensive consideration of the results of operations for this fiscal year, the business environment surrounding the Group and other factors, and to express the Company's appreciation for the support of its shareholders, the Company proposes the year-end dividend for this fiscal year as follows.
-
Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property and the total amount thereof 20 yen per share of common stock of the Company
Total amount: 810,232,480 yen
- Effective date of distribution of surplus June 24, 2024
- 3 -
Proposal 2: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
1. Reasons for amendments
- Change to the number of Directors
The number of Directors in Article 21 of the current Articles of Incorporation will be amended from no more than eight (8) to no more than ten (10) in order to allow for an increase in the number of Directors for the purpose of preparing for the promotion of future business development and enhancement of the management base while strengthening the corporate governance structure.
(2) Exemption of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members from liabilities (newly established) In order to enable Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to fully perform their expected
roles and to make it possible to invite capable and diverse human resources, a new provision will be established, pursuant to Article 426, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, to partially exempt Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members from liabilities to the extent permitted by law upon resolution of the Board of Directors.
The consent of each Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been obtained for the establishment of Article 26 (Exemption of Directors from Liabilities), Paragraph 1 of the proposed amendments.
- Liability limitation agreement with non-executive Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members For the same purpose as (2) above, a change will be made so that the Company may enter into a liability
limitation agreement with Directors who are not Executive Directors, etc. and Audit & Supervisory Board Members who are not Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
The consent of each Audit & Supervisory Board Member has been obtained for the establishment of Article 26 (Exemption of Directors from Liabilities), Paragraph 2 of the proposed amendments.
-
Other
In addition to the above changes, the following changes will be made: changes to clarify procedures at
the Company, ensure consistency with the Companies Act, and organize provisions, changes in the number of articles and expressions, wording modifications, and other necessary changes.
- 4 -
2. Details of amendments
The details of the amendments are as follows.
(Amended parts are underlined.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Chapter 1 General Provisions
Chapter 1 General Provisions
(Trade Name)
(Trade Name)
Article 1
The trade name of the Company shall
Article 1
The trade name of the Company shall
be Kabushiki Kaisha Daiki Aruminiumu
be Kabushiki Kaisha Daiki Aluminium
Kogyosho.In English,it shall be rendered as
Kogyosho, andin English, it shall be rendered
DAIKI ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
as DAIKI ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY CO.,
LTD.
(Purpose)
(Purpose)
Article 2
The purpose of the Company shall be
Article 2
The purpose of the Company shall be
to engage in the following businesses:
to engage in the following businesses:
1.
Manufacturing, processing, and buying and
(1)Manufacturing, processing, and buying and
selling of aluminium and its secondary alloy
selling of aluminium and its secondary alloy
ingots, castings, forgings, and rolled products
ingots, castings, forgings, and rolled products
2.
Manufacturing, processing, and buying and
(2)Manufacturing, processing, and buying and
selling of nonferrous metals such as copper and
selling of nonferrous metals such as copper and
zinc
zinc
3.
Processing and buying and selling of
(3)Processing and buying and selling of
nonferrous scraps, such as aluminium, copper,
nonferrous scraps, such as aluminium, copper,
and zinc
and zinc
4.
Recycling and reuse of metals such as
(4)Recycling and reuse of metals such as
aluminium, copper, zinc, and iron
aluminium, copper, zinc, and iron
5.
Manufacturing, processing, and buying and
(5)Manufacturing, processing, and buying and
selling of hardware products
selling of hardware products
6.
Planning, manufacturing, selling, and repairing
(6)Planning, manufacturing, selling, and repairing
of furnaces and related facilities and equipment
of furnaces and related facilities and equipment
7.
Tile, brick, and block work
(7)
Tile, brick, and block work
Installation of machinery equipment
(8)
Installation of machinery equipment
8.
Manufacturing and selling of solvents, etc.
(9)Manufacturing and selling of solvents, etc.
9.
Any
other business ancillary to any of the
(10)Any other business ancillary to any of the
10.
preceding items
preceding items
(Location)
(Location of the Head Office)
Article 3
The head office of the company shall
Article 3
The head office of the company shall
be located in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture.
be located in Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture.
(Organizational Bodies)
(Organizational Bodies)
Article 4
The Company shall have the
Article 4
The Company shall have the
following organizational bodies in addition to
following organizational bodies in addition to
the General Meeting of Shareholders and
the General Meeting of Shareholders and
Directors:
Directors:
1.
Board of Directors
(1)
Board of Directors
Audit & Supervisory Board Members
(2)Audit & Supervisory Board Members
2.
Audit & Supervisory Board
(3)Audit & Supervisory Board
3.
Accounting Auditor
(4)
Accounting Auditor
4.
(Method of Public Notice)
(Method of Public Notice)
Article 5
Public notices of the Company shall
Article 5
The method ofpublic notices of the
be madeby method ofelectronic public
Company shall be by electronic public
notifications. However, if an accident or any
notifications. However, if an accident or any
other unavoidable reason prohibits electronic
other unavoidable reason prohibits electronic
transmission, notices shall be posted in the
transmission, notices shall be posted in the
Nihon Keizai Shimbun newspaper.
Nihon Keizai Shimbun newspaper.
- 5 -
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Chapter 2
Shares
Chapter 2 Shares
(Total Number of Authorized Shares)
(Total Number of Authorized Shares)
Article 6
The total number of authorized shares
Article 6
The total number of authorized shares
of the Company shall be 160 million.
of the Company shall be 160,000,000.
(Acquisition of Company's Shares)
(Acquisition of Company's Shares)
Article 7
The Company may acquire its shares
Article 7
The Company may acquire its shares
through market transactions, etc. by a
through market transactions, etc. by a
resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to
resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to
the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the
the provision of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the
Companies Act.
Companies Act.
(The Number of Shares per Share Unit)
(The Number of Shares per Share Unit)
Article 8
The number of shares per share unit of
Article 8
The number of shares per share unit of
the Company shall be 100.
the Company shall be 100.
(Rights Regarding Shares Less Than One Unit)
(Rights Regarding Shares Less Than One Unit)
Article 9
Shareholders of the Company may not
Article 9
Shareholders of the Company may not
exercise rights other than the following with
exercise rights other than the following with
respect to odd lot shares that they own:
respect to odd lot shares that they own:
1. The rights set forth
under each item of
(1)The rights set forth under each item of
Paragraph 2 of Article 189 of the Companies
Paragraph 2 of Article 189 of the Companies
Act;
Act;
2. The right to make a claim pursuant to Article
(2)The right to make a claim pursuant to Article
166, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act; and
166, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act; and
3. The right to receive an allotment of offered
(3)The right to receive an allotment of offered
shares and offered share acquisition rights in
shares and offered share acquisition rights in
accordance with the number of shares held by
accordance with the number of shares held by
the shareholders.
the shareholders.
(Share Handling Rules)
(Share Handling Rules)
Article 10
The handling and fees pertaining to
Article 10
The handling and fees pertaining to
the shares of the Company as well as the
the shares of the Company as well as the
procedures for the exercise of shareholders'
procedures for the exercise of shareholders'
rights shall be governed by the Share Handling
rights shall be governed by the Share Handling
Rules established by the Board of Directors in
Rules established by the Board of Directors in
addition to laws, regulations and these Articles
addition to laws, regulations and these Articles
of Incorporation.
of Incorporation.
(Shareholder Register Administrator)
(Shareholder Register Administrator)
Article 11
The Company shall have a
Article 11
The Company shall have a
shareholder register administrator.
shareholder register administrator.
The shareholder register administrator and
2The shareholder register administrator and the
the administrative office shall be decided by a
administrative office shall be decided by a
resolution of the Board of Directors, and the
resolution of the Board of Directors, and the
decision shall be announced to the public.
decision shall be announced to the public.
The creation of the register of shareholders
3The creation of the register of shareholders and
and the register of share acquisition rights of
the register of share acquisition rights of the
the Company, and the keeping and other
Company, and the keeping and other clerical
clerical duties pertaining to the register of
duties pertaining to the register of shareholders
shareholders and the register of share
and the register of share acquisition rights shall
acquisition rights shall be delegated to the
be delegated to the share register administrator
share register administrator and shall not be
and shall not be handled by the Company.
handled by the Company.
Chapter 3 General Meetings of Shareholders
Chapter 3 General Meetings of Shareholders
- 6 -
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Types of General Meetings of Shareholders)
(Deleted)
Article 12 There shall be two types of General
Meetings of Shareholders: Annual General
Meetings of Shareholders and Extraordinary
General Meetings of Shareholders.
(Timing of General Meetings of Shareholders)
(Convocation)
Article 13
Annual
General
Meetings
of
Article 12
Annual
General
Meetings
of
Shareholders shall be held within three months
Shareholders of the Companyshall be
after the end of each fiscal year.
convened in June of each year, and
Extraordinary
General
Meetings
of
Extraordinary
General
Meetings
of
Shareholders shall be held when the need
Shareholders shall be convened whenever
arises.
necessary.
(Record Date of Annual General Meetings of
(Record date of Annual General Meetings of
Shareholders)
Shareholders)
Article 14The record date for voting rights for
Article 13The record date for voting rights for
the Company's Annual General Meetings of
the Company's Annual General Meetings of
Shareholders shall be March 31 of each year.
Shareholders shall be March 31 of each year.
(Convener of General Meetings of Shareholders)
(Convener and Chairperson)
Article 15
General
Meetings
of Shareholders
Article 14
General
Meetings
of Shareholders
shall be convened by President upon resolution
shall be convened by President upon resolution
of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise
of the Board of Directors, unless otherwise
prescribed by law.
prescribed by law, and President shall act as
If President is in an accident, Vice President
Chairperson.
oranother Director shall act in his/her placein
2If President is in an accident, another Director
the order determined by the Board of Directors.
shall convene the General Meeting of
Shareholders and act as Chairpersonin the
order previously determined the Board of
Directors.
(Chairperson of the General Meetings of
(Deleted)
Shareholders)
Article 16 President shall act as Chairperson at
General Meetings of Shareholders.
If the post of President is vacant or President
is unavailable, another Director shall act in
his/her place in the order previously
determined by the Board of Directors.
(Electronic Provision Measures, etc.)
(Electronic Provision Measures, etc.)
Article 17The Company shall, when convening
Article 15The Company shall, when convening
a General Meeting of Shareholders, provide
a General Meeting of Shareholders, provide
information contained in the Reference
information contained in the Reference
Documents for the General Meeting of
Documents for the General Meeting of
Shareholders, etc. electronically.
Shareholders, etc. electronically.
Among the matters to be provided
2Among the matters to be provided
electronically, the Company may choose not to
electronically, the Company may choose not to
include all or part of the matters stipulated in
include all or part of the matters stipulated in
the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice in the
the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice in the
paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have
paper copy to be sent to shareholders who have
requested it by the record date for voting rights.
requested it by the record date for voting rights.
(Method of Adopting Resolutions)
(Method of Adopting Resolutions)
- 7 -
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 18
Resolutions at General Meetings of
Article 16
Resolutions at General Meetings of
Shareholders shall be adopted by a majority
Shareholders shall be adopted by a majority
vote of shareholders present at such meetings
vote of shareholders present at such meetings
who are entitled to exercise voting rights,
who are entitled to exercise voting rights,
unless otherwise prescribed by law or by these
unless otherwise prescribed by law or by these
Articles of Incorporation.
Articles of Incorporation.
Resolutions at General Meetings of
2Resolutions at General Meetings of Shareholders
Shareholders prescribed in Paragraph 2 of
prescribed in Paragraph 2 of Article 309 of the
Article 309 of the Companies Act shall be
Companies Act shall be adopted by at least
adopted by at least two-thirds (2/3) majority
two-thirds (2/3) majority vote of shareholders
vote of shareholders present at such meeting
present at such meeting and holding the shares
and holding the shares representing one-third
representing one-third (1/3) or more of the
(1/3) or more of the voting rights granted to all
voting rights granted to all shareholders.
shareholders.
(Exercise of Voting Rights by Proxy)
(Exercise of Voting Rights by Proxy)
Article 19
Ifa shareholder wishes to exercise
Article 17
A shareholder may exercise that
voting rights by proxy, the proxy must be a
shareholder's voting rights by use as a proxy of
shareholder of the Company with voting rights.
one (1) other shareholder who has voting rights
The shareholder or the proxy must submit to
of the Company.
the Company at each General Meeting of
2The shareholder or the proxy must submit to
Shareholders a written instrument that proves
the Company at each General Meeting of
the proxy right thereof.
Shareholders a written instrument that proves
the proxy right thereof.
(Minutes)
(Deleted)
Article 20 The main points of the proceedings and results of General Meetings of Shareholders and other matters stipulated by law shall be recorded in the minutes, and Chairperson and Directors in attendance shall affix their signatures and seals.
Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors
Chapter 4 Directors and Board of Directors
(Number of Directors)
(Number of Directors)
Article 21The number of Directors of the
Article 18The number of Directors of the
Company shall not exceed eight (8).
Company shall not exceed ten (10).
(Election)
(Election Method)
Article 22Directors shall be elected at a General
Article 19Directors shall be elected at a General
Meeting of Shareholders.
Meeting of Shareholders.
The resolution for the election provided for
2The resolution for the election of Directors
in the preceding paragraphshall be made with
shall be made with shareholders present at a
shareholders present at a meeting who hold
meeting who hold shares representing one-
shares representing one-third (1/3) or more of
third (1/3) or more of the voting rights of
the voting rights of shareholders who are
shareholders who are entitled to exercise
entitled to exercise voting rights, by a majority
voting rights, by a majority of the voting rights
of the voting rights of the attending
of the attending shareholders.
shareholders.
3Resolutions for the election of Directors shall
Resolutions for the election of Directors
not be conducted by cumulative voting.
shall not be conducted by cumulative voting.
(Term of Office)
(Term of Office)
- 8 -
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 23The term of office of Directors shall
Article 20The term of office of Directors shall
expire at the conclusion of the Annual General
expire at the conclusion of the Annual General
Meeting of Shareholders held with respect to
Meeting of Shareholders held with respect to
the last business year ending within two (2)
the last business year ending within two (2)
years after their election.
years after their election.
The term of office of a Director elected to
2The term of office of a Director elected to
fill a vacancyor increase the number of
increase the number of Directorsor fill a
Directorsshall expire at the end of the term of
vacancyshall expire at the end of the term of
office of the other Directors in office.
office of the other Directors in office.
(Representative Directors)
(Representative Directors and Directors with
Article 24
The
Board
of
Directors,
by
its
Special Titles)
Article 21The
Board
of Directors, by its
resolution,
shall
appoint Representative
resolution,
shall
appoint Representative
Directors.
Directors.
2 The Board of Directors, by its resolution, may
appoint Chairperson of the Board.
(Titled Directors)
(Deleted)
Article 25
The
Board
of
Directors,
by
its
resolution, may appoint one (1) Chairperson of
the board.
(Convocation of Meetings of the Board of
(Notice ofConvocation of Meetings of the Board
Directors)
of Directors)
Article 27 In conveninga meeting of the Board
Article 22 Notice of convocation ofa meeting of
of Directors, noticeshall be sent to each
the Board of Directors shall be sent to each
Director and each Audit & Supervisory Board
Director and each Audit & Supervisory Board
Member at least three (3) days prior to the date
Member at least three (3) days prior to the date
of the meeting. However, if there is unanimous
of the meeting. However, this period may be
consent of Directors and Audit & Supervisory
shortened in case of emergency.
Board Members, this period may be shortened,
2 If there is unanimous consent of Directors and
or a meeting may be held without following the
Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the
convocation procedures.
meeting of the Board of Directors may be held
without following the convocation procedures.
(Omission of Resolutions at Meetings of the Board
(Omission of Resolutions at Meetings of the Board
of Directors)
of Directors)
Article 28In the event that a Director submits a
Article 23In the event that a Director submits a
proposal regarding a matter, which is the
proposal regarding a matter, which is the
subject of a resolution by the Board of
subject of a resolution by the Board of
Directors, if all of the Directors (limited to
Directors, if all of the Directors (limited to
those who can participate in the voting on the
those who can participate in the voting on the
matter) express their consent to the proposal in
matter) express their consent to the proposal in
writing or by electromagnetic record, and if
writing or by electromagnetic record, and if
Audit & Supervisory Board Members do not
Audit & Supervisory Board Members do not
express their objection to the proposal, the
express their objection to the proposal, the
Company shall deem that the Board of
Company shall deem that the Board of
Directors has passed a resolution to approve
Directors has passed a resolution to approve
the matter.
the matter.
(Minutes)
(Deleted)
- 9 -
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
Article 29 The main points of the proceedings and results of meetings of the Board of Directors and other matters stipulated by law shall be recorded in the minutes, and Chairperson, Directors Audit & Supervisory Board Members in attendance shall affix their signatures and seals.
(Regulations of the Board of Directors)
(Regulations of the Board of Directors)
Article 31
Matters concerning the Board of
Article 24
Matters concerning the Board of
Directors shall be in accordance with law, these
Directors shall be in accordance with law, these
Articles of Incorporation, and the Regulations
Articles of Incorporation, and the Regulations
of the Board of Directors established by the
of the Board of Directors established by the
Board of Directors.
Board of Directors.
(Remuneration, etc. of Directors)
(Remuneration, etc.)
Article 30
Directors' remuneration, bonuses, and
Article 25
Directors' remuneration, bonuses, and
other property benefits to be received from the
other property benefits to be received from the
Company as compensation for the execution of
Company as compensation for the execution of
duties
(hereinafter
referred
to
as
duties
(hereinafter
referred
to
as
"Remuneration, etc.") shall be determined by a
"Remuneration, etc.") shall be determined by a
resolution of a General Meeting of
resolution of a General Meeting of
Shareholders.
Shareholders.
(Liability Limitation Agreement with Outside
(Exemption ofDirectors from Liabilities)
Directors)
Article 33
(Newly established)
Article 26
The Company, pursuant to Article
426, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, by a
resolution of the Board of Directors, may
exempt Directors (including former Directors)
from liabilities for damages due to negligence
of their duties to the extent permitted by law.
The Company, pursuant to Article 427,
2The
company, pursuant to Article 427,
Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, may enter
Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, may enter
into an agreement with OutsideDirectors to
into an agreement with Directors (excluding
limit their liabilities as stipulated in Article
those who are Executive Directors, etc.)to limit
423, Paragraph 1 of the said Act. However, the
their liabilities for damages due to negligence
maximum amount of liabilities based on the
of duties. However, the maximum amount of
said agreement shall be the minimum liability
liabilities based on said agreement shall be the
amount stipulated by law.
minimum liability amount stipulated by law.
(Advisers and Counselors)
(Deleted)
Article 32
The Board of Directors, by its
resolution, may appoint Advisors and
Counselors.
(Executive Officers and Executive Officers with
(Executive Officers and Executive Officers with
Special Titles)
Special Titles)
- 10 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
DAIKI Aluminium Industry Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 23:08:36 UTC.