Now part of Daikin Applied, Alliance Air's new facility will expand the company's custom HVAC manufacturing capabilities to support the growing demand for HVAC cooling solutions for sustainable data centers

TIJUANA, MEXICO - June 12, 2024 - Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Daikin Applied, a leading global commercial and industrial HVAC manufacturer, today broke ground for the construction of a new energy-efficient manufacturing facility in Tijuana, Mexico to support sustainable data center growth across North America.

The new $121 million USD, 460,000 square-foot facility is expected to support over 1,000 production jobs and over 1,150 total new permanent jobs in the northwest region of Mexico. This investment will expand on the established presence of Alliance Air and Daikin Applied in Tijuana as the company looks to support significant data center market growth in Mexico and North America. Construction of the facility is expected to be complete by Spring 2025 with production ramping up in June 2025.

This expanded facility allows the company to better serve customers in North America with a single supplier for end-to-end HVAC solutions. The expansion builds on the legacy of Alliance Air in Tijuana, which is also celebrating 20 years in the community and now partnered with the 100-year legacy of industry leader Daikin Industries.

"We started manufacturing in Tijuana 20 years ago with 30 employees. We were just a start-up. I'm proud to see this force of 1,000 team members who have become exceptionally talented in the design and production of energy-efficient, custom cooling solutions," said Luis Plascencia, President and General Manager of Alliance Air Products. "We look forward to expanding our role in the community, and bolstering our partnership with the Baja California government and local Tijuana leaders to make this new facility a reality."

The facility is being built to manufacture energy-efficient HVAC cooling solutions specifically for data centers. It is designed for maximum efficiency to meet the company's - and customers' - sustainability goals.

"This is a critical moment for the HVAC industry to meet the demand for data center cooling which is increasing exponentially with trends and economic forces like artificial intelligence and insourcing manufacturing," said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer for Daikin Applied Americas. "Increasing our current capacity allows us to expedite delivery to help customers meet this demand. The combined talent and technology of Alliance Air and Daikin Applied creates a new level of energy efficiency to help customers meet aggressive sustainability goals."

Prioritizing high value industries and talent development, a coalition of Baja California's economic leaders traveled to Japan to meet with Daikin Industries. Baja State Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda welcomes this investment as it aligns with her goals for the state: "Baja California emphasizes foreign investment attraction with innovation and well-paid jobs."

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC solutions for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live - and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices.

Visit www.allianceairproducts.com to learn more about Alliance Air Products, and its equipment and services. To learn more about the full range of Daikin Applied solutions, and to find a local sales representative, visitwww.daikinapplied.com.