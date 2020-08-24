Daikin Industries : Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) 0 08/24/2020 | 12:35am EDT Send by mail :

August 4, 2020 Name of Listed Company: Daikin Industries, Ltd. Listed on TSE Code No.: 6367 (URL: https://www.daikin.co.jp/) Representative: Masanori Togawa, President and CEO Contact: Motoshi Hosomi, General Manager of the Corporate Communication Department of the Head Office (Tel.: +81-6-6373-4320) Planned date of the filing of quarterly report: August 5, 2020 Planned date of start of dividend payment: ― Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials for the settlement of accounts for the first quarter: Yes Holding briefings on the settlement of accounts for the first quarter: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts) 1. Consolidated Business Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020) (1) Consolidated Business Results (Accumulated)Note: Amounts less than one million yen are truncated. Percentages indicate year-over-year increases/decreases. Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2020 581,682 -14.6 54,506 -39.2 55,119 -38.6 33,105 -47.5 June 30, 2019 681,298 3.7 89,619 7.8 89,826 5.1 63,106 5.8 Note: Comprehensive income was ¥47,852 million (137.2%) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and ¥20,170 million (-66.1%) for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2020 113.15 113.08 June 30, 2019 215.74 215.60 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 2,958,304 1,487,079 49.3 As of March 31, 2020 2,667,512 1,462,591 53.8 (Reference) Equity capital was ¥1,458,207 million as of June 30, 2020, and ¥1,434,968 million as of March 31, 2020. Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) 2. Dividends (Annual) Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 ― 80.00 ― 80.00 160.00 Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 ― Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021 ― ― ― ― (forecast) Note: 1. Revisions to the dividend forecast announced most recently: None 2. The forecast of cash dividends for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 have yet to be determined at this point. 3. Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021) Note: Percentages indicate year-over-year increases/decreases. Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per owners of parent share Millions % Millions % Millions % Millions % Yen of yen of yen of yen of yen First half 1,180,000 -12.9 100,000 -40.6 100,000 -41.2 63,000 -46.8 215.32 Full year 2,350,000 -7.9 170,000 -36.0 170,000 -36.8 114,000 -33.2 389.63 Note: Revisions to the consolidated business forecast announced most recently: Yes *Notes Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020: None Adoption of Accounting Treatment Specific to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statement Preparation: Yes Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement Changes in accounting policies relating to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: None Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of Shares Issued (common stock) Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2020 293,113,973 shares As of March 31, 2020 293,113,973 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period As of June 30, 2020 519,060 shares As of March 31, 2020 529,837 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the three months Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 292,587,527 shares Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 292,509,830 shares Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) The Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts is outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. Explanation about the Appropriate Use of the Business Forecast and Other Noteworthy Points The business forecasts are based on information currently available to Daikin Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the business forecast and the notes on its use, please refer to "(3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information Such as Consolidated Business Forecast" of "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Period under Review."

The Company plans to hold a briefing on business results (conference call) for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Documents and materials distributed in this briefing will be posted on the Company's website soon after the announcement of business results. Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) Content of Attachment 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Period under Review........................ 2 (1) Explanation of Operating Results .......................................................................................................... 2 (2) Explanation of Financial Position.......................................................................................................... 4 (3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information Such as Consolidated Business Forecast ......................... 4 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes ............................................................................. 6 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet .................................................................................................................. 6 (2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ............... 8 (Consolidated Statement of Income) For the Three Months Ended June 30 ........................................................................................... 8 (Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) For the Three Months Ended June 30 ........................................................................................... 9 (3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ............................................................................................... 10 (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements........................................................................................ 12 Notes on the Premises of the Company as a "Going Concern" ........................................................... 12 Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity........................................................................ 12 Adoption of Accounting Treatment Specific to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statement Preparation ........................................................................................................................................... 12 Additional Information......................................................................................................................... 12 Segment Information, etc. .................................................................................................................... 13 - 1 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Period under Review (1) Explanation of Operating Results In the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020), the overall world economy slowed significantly as economic activity stagnated due to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The U.S. economy entered a recessionary phase as deteriorating employment and income conditions and stay-at-home orders suppressed consumption. The European economy, despite the gradual lifting of stay-at-home orders from May, experienced serious downward pressure from declines in personal consumption and exports. The growth rate of the economies of Asia and emerging countries slowed substantially as a result of weak service exports due to a sharp decline in foreign tourists and sluggish domestic demand stemming from restrictions on activities imposed by governments. The Chinese economy showed signs of recovery as economic activity resumed quickly and exports and infrastructure investment picked up. The Japanese economy experienced a significant decline in growth rate as a result of a large decrease in exports, sluggish personal consumption due to stay-at-home orders, and a decline in capital investment. In such a business environment, the Daikin Group focused on business management initiatives in production, procurement, and sales, including the launch of cross-divisional projects, to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the Group and to ensure a rapid recovery upon resolution of the situation. In particular, the Group worked to expand sales of air-related products, such as air purifiers and ventilation products, by capitalizing on the growing awareness for the safety and assurance of air and space. In addition, the Group worked to maintain its product supply system despite procurement being impacted from the sales networks, production sites, and suppliers in each country. At the same time, the Daikin Group set "Accelerating Our 3 Structures of Collaborative Innovation, Let Us Win in this Era of Change" (3 Structures of Collaborative Innovation: Collaborative Innovation with Customers, Collaborative Innovation with External Bodies, and Collaborative Innovation within the Group) as the slogan for its Annual Group Policy for this year (2020). Aiming to generate results, the Group made efforts to strengthen sales and marketing capabilities; improve product development, production, procurement and quality; enhance human resources capabilities; and reduce both fixed and variable costs in each region around the world. The Daikin Group's net sales decreased by 14.6% year over year to ¥581,682 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. As for profits, operating profit decreased by 39.2% to ¥54,506 million, ordinary profit decreased by 38.6% to ¥55,119 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 47.5% to ¥33,105 million. Operating results by business segment are as follows: (i) Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Equipment Overall sales of the Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Equipment segment decreased by 14.2% year over year to ¥536,692 million. Operating profit decreased by 37.5% to ¥51,600 million. In the Japanese commercial air-conditioning equipment market, industry demand declined significantly, particularly in the market for stores, as the trend of reviewing and suspending capital investment plans continued unabated due to the contraction in economic activities accompanying COVID-19 prevention measures. Although the Daikin Group worked to maintain its sales function through sales operations utilizing remote work and proposal- based sales performed remotely, net sales of commercial air-conditioning systems were lower year over year. In the Japanese residential air-conditioning equipment market, despite a sharp fall in April due to the impact of COVID-19, industry demand remained mostly unchanged year over year due to factors including greater time spent at home, increased interest in ventilation and sanitization, and the effects of government benefits from May. The Group's net sales of residential air-conditioning systems increased year over year. This was due in part to the promotion of energy-saving and air purification functions, including the "Urusara X," which has a ventilation function. In the Americas, net sales decreased year over year as a whole due to the spread of COVID-19. Net sales of residential air-conditioning systems declined year over year owing to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States. This was despite favorable weather conditions and the positive effect on demand from more time spent at home and greater adoption of remote work. Net sales of commercial air-conditioning systems also declined year over year due to the review and suspension of projects in certain industries, including the retail and restaurant industries. In the market for large buildings (Applied Systems), despite market stagnation from the impact of COVID-19, net sales increased year over year as a result of strengthening the sales network and expanding sales, particularly of air handling units (large commercial air-conditioning systems that meet a wide variety of air-conditioning needs depending on the type of business and room application) for which orders were secured before the impact of COVID- 19 was felt. In China, although production returned to normal, sales were affected by COVID-19, and net sales declined year over year as a whole. Markets reopened throughout China from April and started to fully function in June. The Group invested sales resources by prioritizing in regions and markets that had reopened quickly and strengthened Internet - 2 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) sales. As a result of these efforts, sales for the single month of June have recovered to roughly the same level as the same month of the previous year. In the midst of this difficult market environment, the Group not only recovered sales, but it also took advantage of the softening raw material market conditions, reduced fixed costs, and promoted cost reductions to maintain high earnings. In the residential-use market, despite the limitations on traditional sales activities imposed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group worked to recover sales in the retail market through efforts including online events and live broadcasts and by strengthening Internet sales. Furthermore, the Group promoted collaboration with major developers and strengthened sales for projects. In the commercial-use market, the Group reinforced customer visits by leveraging the growing market interest in cleaning, sanitization, and ventilation, as it also strengthened its lineup of air-related products and ventilation systems to offer air solutions (including the visualization [digitalization] of air using air-conditioning operation data and sensors, and the establishment of remote air-conditioning monitoring systems). In the Applied Systems air-conditioning equipment market, the Group strengthened sales in information-related fields such as data centers, where demand is growing due to the accelerating pace of online systematization and digitalization. In Asia and Oceania, sales dropped significantly due to the suspension of business activities in many countries in April as a result of governmental decrees in response to the spread of COVID-19. In residential air-conditioning systems, despite restrictions on business activities that have remained in place from May onward, the Group captured seasonal residential demand, including a rebound, as restrictions were eased from the decline in demand in April when business activities were suspended. In addition, the Group promoted sales through its own dealer channels as shopping malls leasing space to home electronics retailers were closed in many countries due to restrictions on business activities. On the other hand, in commercial air-conditioning systems, the situation was difficult as a result of the spread of COVID-19 at construction sites and the lockdowns of cities, which caused construction delays and postponements of projects. As described above, net sales of both residential and commercial air-conditioning systems decreased year over year as a whole due to the economic slowdown and decline in personal consumption affected by COVID-19. In Europe, net sales decreased year over year as a whole due to the significant decline in sales affected by COVID- 19. Net sales of residential air-conditioning systems decreased year over year, despite a production and supply response that took advantage of the nearest factories in the Czech Republic and Turkey, and online sales during the lockdown. Despite the continuation of sales activities such as online 'spec-in' activities and the introduction of air- related products during the lockdown, net sales of commercial air-conditioning systems decreased year over year due in part to the impact of a ban on operations of hotels, restaurants, stores, and other facilities under the lockdown. In the Middle and Near East and Africa, net sales decreased year over year due to the impact of COVID-19 and the economic downturn caused by falling crude oil prices. In the filter business, sales of residential filters grew in the United States due to rising demand for ventilation amid the spread of COVID-19, and sales of high-performance filters for hospitals and clean rooms increased in Asia and Europe. In Asia, the Group also began selling products such as negative pressure units that prevent viruses from spreading outside the patient hospital rooms. Furthermore, in industrial applications, filter replacement services mainly for filters for offshore oil fields, which can significantly reduce running costs, performed well against a backdrop of contraction in capital investment by major customers. However, overall sales for both commercial and industrial applications declined due to the impact of the lockdown in response to the spread of COVID-19, especially in European countries, and net sales decreased year over year. In the marine vessels business, net sales declined year over year due to a decrease in unit sales of marine container refrigeration units. (ii) Chemicals Overall sales of the Chemicals segment decreased by 19.6% year over year to ¥35,567 million. Operating profit decreased by 57.7% to ¥2,655 million. The general condition regarding overall sales of fluorochemical products was harsh due to a decline in demand mainly in the semiconductor and automotive fields, a significant drop in demand affected by the spread of COVID- 19, and a decline in market conditions and lower demand in the gas market. Net sales of fluoropolymers decreased year over year mainly due to a decline in demand for semiconductor and automotive-related applications in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Asia, as well as lower LAN cables and aircraft-related demand in the United States. Net sales of fluoroelastomers also decreased substantially year over year due to the impact of falling demand in the automotive field in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Asia. Among specialty chemicals, net sales of oil and water repellents grew year over year as a result of the growth in demand for medical-related applications. In addition, net sales of semiconductor etching agents increased year over year due to sales expansion in Japan, Asia, and China. Despite a difficult demand environment, net sales of anti- fouling surface coating agents remained at the same level year over year thanks to sales expansion in Japan and China. As for fluorocarbon gas, the impact of the decline in global sales was significant, and as a result, overall sales of gas decreased substantially year over year. - 3 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) (iii) Other Divisions Overall sales of the "Others" segment decreased by 19.8% year over year to ¥9,422 million. Operating profit decreased by 69.9% to ¥248 million. In oil hydraulic equipment, net sales of oil hydraulic equipment for industrial machinery and oil hydraulic equipment for construction machinery and vehicles declined year over year as a result of a decline in capital investment in Japan and the lockdown in Europe and the United States triggered by the spread of COVID-19. In defense systems-related products, net sales grew year over year as a result of robust sales of home oxygen equipment, thanks to a temporary increase in demand for oxygen concentrators as patients with respiratory diseases shifted to home care as some hospitals accepted COVID-19 patients. In the electronics business, net sales remained at the same level year over year as a result of an increase in sales of CG creation software and molecular design software sold to the game market and the university and public sector markets, where the impact of COVID-19 is relatively low. This occurred despite a decline in sales of "SpaceFinder," a database system for design and development sectors, which is sold mainly to manufacturers, resulting from a decline in investment associated with the spread of COVID-19. (2) Explanation of Financial Position (i) Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets Total assets increased by ¥290,791 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥2,958,304 million. Current assets increased by ¥278,539 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,582,966 million, mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits. Non-current assets increased by ¥12,252 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,375,337 million, primarily due to an increase in investment securities resulting from market value fluctuation. Liabilities increased by ¥266,303 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,471,225 million, mainly due to an increase in long-term borrowings. Interest bearing debt ratio rose to 27.7% from 20.8% at the end of the previous fiscal year. Net assets increased by ¥24,487 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,487,079 million, primarily due to an increase caused by posting of profit attributable to owners of parent. (ii) Cash Flows During the three months ended June 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was ¥59,202 million, a decrease of ¥4,496 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year, principally due to a decrease in profit before income taxes. Net cash used in investing activities was ¥33,276 million, a decrease of ¥3,322 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease in payment for acquisition of consolidated subsidiaries. Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥234,388 million, an increase of ¥214,100 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in proceeds from long-term borrowings. After including the effect of foreign exchange rate change to these results, net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the three months ended June 30, 2020, amounted to ¥262,925 million, an increase of ¥228,967 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year. (3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information Such as Consolidated Business Forecast With regard to the future world economy, despite the continued spread of COVID-19, social and economic activities have resumed, mainly in developed countries, as measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the infection. However, as the infection continues, the Daikin Group expects restrictions on human contact to continue in the future as well, including small-scale regional lockdowns and suspension of, or refraining from, business activities. Furthermore, the spread of the infection in the United States, Asia, and Latin American countries has not yet been stopped, and there are also risk factors such as concerns about a second wave and a deterioration in corporate earnings. For these reasons, the situation is expected to remain uncertain. Initially, it was assumed that the impact of COVID-19 would be felt generally through the first half of the fiscal year. During this first quarter, although there was an early resumption of economic activity and a boost in demand for residential air-conditioning systems due to remote work, the Group expects the impact on demand in the second quarter onward to be prolonged in Asia and other emerging countries. In addition, under the new normal in post- coronavirus society, the Group expects that it will take time for demand for commercial air-conditioning systems to recover in retail, restaurant, lodging, and office-related markets. In light of the above, the business forecast announced on May 12, 2020 has been revised as follows. Please note that this forecast does not assume large-scale city lockdowns or suspension of production and sales activities caused by a so-called second wave of COVID-19. - 4 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) The Group will continue both defensive and offensive short-term measures in response to COVID-19 and use this challenge as an opportunity to strengthen and reform its business structure as it flexibly responds to rapidly changing conditions and reviews its plans from time to time going forward. The estimated exchange rate from the second quarter onward is based on the assumption that US$1 equals ¥108 and 1 euro equals ¥120. Revisions to Consolidated Business Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020) Profit attributable Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to owners of Earnings per share parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous forecasts (A) 1,070,000 40,000 40,000 23,000 78.61 Revised forecasts (B) 1,180,000 100,000 100,000 63,000 215.32 Increase/decrease (B - A) 110,000 60,000 60,000 40,000 ― Increase/decrease (%) 10.3 150.0 150.0 173.9 ― (Reference) Results for the six months 1,354,201 168,291 170,056 118,513 405.14 ended September 30, 2019 Revisions to Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021) Profit attributable Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit to owners of Earnings per share parent Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Yen Previous forecasts (A) 2,330,000 150,000 150,000 100,000 341.78 Revised forecasts (B) 2,350,000 170,000 170,000 114,000 389.63 Increase/decrease (B - A) 20,000 20,000 20,000 14,000 ― Increase/decrease (%) 0.9 13.3 13.3 14.0 ― (Reference) Results for the fiscal year 2,550,305 265,513 269,025 170,731 583.61 ended March 31, 2020 The business forecasts are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. A number of factors, some major ones of which are explained below, could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forecasts. Changes in the market environment including political conditions, the economy, unseasonable weather, and product demand

Fluctuations in the exchange rates, fund-raising environment, and market value of securities

fund-raising environment, and market value of securities Emergence of new products, services, and competitors

Progress after acquisitions and alliances with other companies

Quality issues of products and services, changes in the procurement environment for parts, and laws and regulations

Information leaks due to unauthorized access or cyber attacks

Strengthening of environment-related regulations and the occurrence of environmental problems

environment-related regulations and the occurrence of environmental problems Impairment of non-current assets, natural disasters, and epidemics of new infectious diseases

non-current assets, natural disasters, and epidemics of new infectious diseases 5 -

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet (Millions of yen) FY2019 First Quarter of FY2020 (As of March 31, 2020) (As of June 30, 2020) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 370,793 638,064 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 440,755 454,565 Merchandise and finished goods 292,579 292,843 Work in process 49,686 40,307 Raw materials and supplies 91,517 101,235 Other 69,657 67,173 Allowance for doubtful accounts (10,561) (11,223) Total current assets 1,304,427 1,582,966 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 579,980 589,032 Intangible assets Goodwill 281,969 272,129 Other 260,687 257,106 Total intangible assets 542,656 529,235 Investments and other assets Investment securities 157,328 169,715 Other 84,326 88,562 Allowance for doubtful accounts (1,206) (1,208) Total investments and other assets 240,448 257,069 Total non-current assets 1,363,085 1,375,337 Total assets 2,667,512 2,958,304 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 189,843 186,548 Short-term borrowings 48,937 91,231 Current portion of long-term borrowings 105,900 105,696 Income taxes payable 19,893 20,626 Provision for product warranties 52,849 53,844 Other 276,532 271,608 Total current liabilities 693,957 729,555 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 90,000 90,000 Long-term borrowings 233,184 453,985 Retirement benefit liability 13,219 13,593 Other 174,559 184,090 Total non-current liabilities 510,963 741,669 Total liabilities 1,204,921 1,471,225 - 6 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) (Millions of yen) FY2019 First Quarter of FY2020 (As of March 31, 2020) (As of June 30, 2020) Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 85,032 85,032 Capital surplus 83,898 83,941 Retained earnings 1,254,072 1,263,771 Treasury shares (2,264) (2,218) Total shareholders' equity 1,420,739 1,430,526 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 29,764 38,499 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (2,797) (460) Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,051) (2,768) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (7,687) (7,589) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 14,228 27,680 Share acquisition rights 1,886 1,851 Non-controlling interests 25,736 27,021 Total net assets 1,462,591 1,487,079 Total liabilities and net assets 2,667,512 2,958,304 - 7 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) (2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income) For the Three Months Ended June 30 (Millions of yen) First Three Months of First Three Months of FY2019 FY2020 (April 1, 2019, to (April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2019) June 30, 2020) Net sales 681,298 581,682 Cost of sales 436,702 380,458 Gross profit 244,595 201,224 Selling, general and administrative expenses 154,976 146,717 Operating profit 89,619 54,506 Non-operating income Interest income 1,796 1,373 Dividend income 2,665 2,233 Other 908 1,150 Total non-operating income 5,369 4,756 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 3,506 2,253 Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method 22 2 Foreign exchange losses 755 750 Other 879 1,138 Total non-operating expenses 5,162 4,144 Ordinary profit 89,826 55,119 Extraordinary income Gain on disposal of non-current assets 529 ― Gain on sales of land 100 ― Gain on insurance claims 198 ― Total extraordinary income 828 ― Extraordinary losses Loss on disposal of non-current assets ― 164 Loss on sales of land ― 53 Loss on valuation of investment securities 491 102 Other 5 1 Total extraordinary losses 496 322 Profit before income taxes 90,158 54,796 Income taxes 25,051 19,902 Profit 65,106 34,894 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 1,999 1,789 Profit attributable to owners of parent 63,106 33,105 - 8 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) (Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income) For the Three Months Ended June 30 (Millions of yen) First Three Months of First Three Months of FY2019 FY2020 (April 1, 2019, to (April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2019) June 30, 2020) Profit 65,106 34,894 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (7,198) 8,734 Deferred gains or losses on hedges (1,002) 2,336 Foreign currency translation adjustment (37,225) 2,195 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans 250 98 Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method 240 (407) Total other comprehensive income (44,936) 12,957 Comprehensive income 20,170 47,852 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 18,913 46,556 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,257 1,296 - 9 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) (3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) First Three Months of First Three Months of FY2019 FY2020 (April 1, 2019, to (April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2019) June 30, 2020) I. Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 90,158 54,796 Depreciation 22,539 25,047 Amortization of goodwill 6,936 7,413 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts 961 663 Interest and dividend income (4,461) (3,606) Interest expenses 3,506 2,253 Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using equity method 22 2 Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets (529) 164 Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities 491 102 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (44,705) (12,742) Decrease (increase) in inventories (12,589) 1,278 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 10,349 (3,518) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability (229) 216 Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset (530) (252) Other, net 12,548 1,034 Subtotal 84,466 72,853 Interest and dividends received 4,903 3,665 Interest paid (4,187) (2,783) Income taxes paid (21,483) (14,533) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 63,698 59,202 II. Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (21,944) (25,561) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 2,119 928 Purchase of investment securities (55) (256) Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates (141) ― Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (9,765) ― Decrease (increase) in time deposits 545 (4,645) Other, net (7,358) (3,742) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (36,599) (33,276) - 10 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) (Millions of yen) First Three Months of First Three Months of FY2019 FY2020 (April 1, 2019, to (April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2019) June 30, 2020) III. Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings (3,279) 41,682 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 74,105 243,048 Repayments of long-term borrowings (19,286) (21,745) Dividends paid (26,326) (23,336) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (27) (28) Repayments of lease obligations (4,864) (5,284) Other, net (33) 52 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 20,287 234,388 IV. Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (13,428) 2,611 V. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 33,957 262,925 VI. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 367,189 321,151 VII. Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents resulting from change in accounting period of subsidiaries (7) (58) VIII. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 401,139 584,019 - 11 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements Notes on the Premises of the Company as a "Going Concern" None applicable Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity None applicable Adoption of Accounting Treatment Specific to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statement Preparation [Calculation of tax expenses] The Company and some of its consolidated subsidiaries, reasonably estimate the effective income tax rate after the adoption of tax-effect accounting for profit before income taxes for the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, and multiply profit before income taxes for the reporting period by the estimated effective tax rate. However, if as a result of the computation using the estimated effective income tax rate lacks rationality to a remarkable extent, the Company adopts the method of using the legal effective tax rate. Additional Information [Application of tax effect accounting for transition from consolidated taxation system to group tax sharing system] With regard to the items for which a review of the non-consolidated taxation system was made in accordance with the transition to the group tax sharing system established under the "Act for Partial Revision of the Income Tax Act, etc." (Act No. 8 of 2020) and the transition to the group tax sharing system, pursuant to the treatment of Paragraph 3 of "Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System" (PITF No. 39, March 31, 2020), the provisions of Paragraph 44 of "Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018) do not apply to the Company and some domestic consolidated subsidiaries, and the amounts of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are based on the provisions of the tax law before amendment. [Accounting estimates related to the impact of COVID-19] There are no significant changes to the presumption related to the impact of COVID-19 stated in Additional Information of the securities report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. - 12 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) Segment Information, etc. I. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019) 1. Information on net sales and profit or loss amounts by reported segment (Millions of yen) Reported segment Amount Air- recorded on Conditioning Others Total Adjustment Consolidated and Chemicals Subtotal (Note 1) (Note 2) Statement of Refrigeration Income Equipment (Note 3) Net sales Sales to outside customers 625,285 44,261 669,547 11,750 681,298 ― 681,298 Intersegment sales 813 3,982 4,796 203 4,999 (4,999) ― Total 626,099 48,244 674,343 11,953 686,297 (4,999) 681,298 Segment profit 82,507 6,283 88,791 825 89,617 2 89,619 Notes:1. The "Others" segment is a business segment not included in reported segments. It includes the oil hydraulic equipment business, the defense systems-related product business, and the electronics business. The adjustment of ¥2 million to segment profit comprises the elimination of intersegment transactions. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the Consolidated Statement of Income. 2. Information related to impairment loss of non-current assets and goodwill by reported segment (Significant impairment loss of non-current assets) None applicable (Significant change in goodwill amount) None applicable (Significant gain on bargain purchase) None applicable - 13 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020)

1. Information on net sales and profit or loss amounts by reported segment (Millions of yen) Reported segment Amount Air- recorded on Conditioning Others Total Adjustment Consolidated and Chemicals Subtotal (Note 1) (Note 2) Statement of Refrigeration Income Equipment (Note 3) Net sales Sales to outside customers 536,692 35,567 572,260 9,422 581,682 ― 581,682 Intersegment sales 561 2,260 2,822 152 2,974 (2,974) ― Total 537,254 37,828 575,082 9,574 584,656 (2,974) 581,682 Segment profit 51,600 2,655 54,255 248 54,504 2 54,506 Notes:1. The "Others" segment is a business segment not included in reported segments. It includes the oil hydraulic equipment business, the defense systems-related product business, and the electronics business. The adjustment of ¥2 million to segment profit comprises the elimination of intersegment transactions. Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the Consolidated Statement of Income. 2. Information related to impairment loss of non-current assets and goodwill by reported segment (Significant impairment loss of non-current assets) None applicable (Significant change in goodwill amount) None applicable (Significant gain on bargain purchase) None applicable The above represents a translation, for reference and convenience only, of the original notice issued in Japanese. We did our utmost to ensure accuracy in our translation and believe it to be of the highest standard. However, due to differences of accounting, legal and other systems as well as of language, this English version might contain inaccuracies, and therefore might be inconsistent with the original intent imported from the Japanese. In the event of any discrepancies between the Japanese and English versions, the former shall prevail as the official version. - 14 - Attachments Original document

