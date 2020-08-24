Daikin Industries : Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)

Note: Revisions to the consolidated business forecast announced most recently: Yes
Changes in Significant Subsidiaries during the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020: None
Adoption of Accounting Treatment Specific to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statement Preparation: Yes
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatement
Changes in accounting policies relating to revisions to accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in accounting policies other than (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Number of Shares Issued (common stock)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
293,113,973 shares
As of March 31, 2020
293,113,973 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of June 30, 2020
519,060 shares
As of March 31, 2020
529,837 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the three months
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
292,587,527 shares
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
292,509,830 shares
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
The Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts is outside the scope of quarterly review by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanation about the Appropriate Use of the Business Forecast and Other Noteworthy Points
The business forecasts are based on information currently available to Daikin Industries, Ltd. (the "Company") and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts. For the basis of presumption of the business forecast and the notes on its use, please refer to "(3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information Such as Consolidated Business Forecast" of "1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Period under Review."
The Company plans to hold a briefing on business results (conference call) for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Documents and materials distributed in this briefing will be posted on the Company's website soon after the announcement of business results.
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
1. Qualitative Information Regarding Settlement of Accounts for the Period under Review
(1) Explanation of Operating Results
In the three months ended June 30, 2020 (from April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020), the overall world economy slowed significantly as economic activity stagnated due to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The U.S. economy entered a recessionary phase as deteriorating employment and income conditions and stay-at-home orders suppressed consumption. The European economy, despite the gradual lifting of stay-at-home orders from May, experienced serious downward pressure from declines in personal consumption and exports. The growth rate of the economies of Asia and emerging countries slowed substantially as a result of weak service exports due to a sharp decline in foreign tourists and sluggish domestic demand stemming from restrictions on activities imposed by governments. The Chinese economy showed signs of recovery as economic activity resumed quickly and exports and infrastructure investment picked up. The Japanese economy experienced a significant decline in growth rate as a result of a large decrease in exports, sluggish personal consumption due to stay-at-home orders, and a decline in capital investment.
In such a business environment, the Daikin Group focused on business management initiatives in production, procurement, and sales, including the launch of cross-divisional projects, to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the Group and to ensure a rapid recovery upon resolution of the situation. In particular, the Group worked to expand sales of air-related products, such as air purifiers and ventilation products, by capitalizing on the growing awareness for the safety and assurance of air and space. In addition, the Group worked to maintain its product supply system despite procurement being impacted from the sales networks, production sites, and suppliers in each country.
At the same time, the Daikin Group set "Accelerating Our 3 Structures of Collaborative Innovation, Let Us Win in this Era of Change" (3 Structures of Collaborative Innovation: Collaborative Innovation with Customers, Collaborative Innovation with External Bodies, and Collaborative Innovation within the Group) as the slogan for its Annual Group Policy for this year (2020). Aiming to generate results, the Group made efforts to strengthen sales and marketing capabilities; improve product development, production, procurement and quality; enhance human resources capabilities; and reduce both fixed and variable costs in each region around the world.
The Daikin Group's net sales decreased by 14.6% year over year to ¥581,682 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. As for profits, operating profit decreased by 39.2% to ¥54,506 million, ordinary profit decreased by 38.6% to ¥55,119 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent decreased by 47.5% to ¥33,105 million.
Operating results by business segment are as follows:
(i) Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Equipment
Overall sales of the Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Equipment segment decreased by 14.2% year over year to ¥536,692 million. Operating profit decreased by 37.5% to ¥51,600 million.
In the Japanese commercial air-conditioning equipment market, industry demand declined significantly, particularly in the market for stores, as the trend of reviewing and suspending capital investment plans continued unabated due to the contraction in economic activities accompanying COVID-19 prevention measures. Although the Daikin Group worked to maintain its sales function through sales operations utilizing remote work and proposal- based sales performed remotely, net sales of commercial air-conditioning systems were lower year over year.
In the Japanese residential air-conditioning equipment market, despite a sharp fall in April due to the impact of COVID-19, industry demand remained mostly unchanged year over year due to factors including greater time spent at home, increased interest in ventilation and sanitization, and the effects of government benefits from May. The Group's net sales of residential air-conditioning systems increased year over year. This was due in part to the promotion of energy-saving and air purification functions, including the "Urusara X," which has a ventilation function.
In the Americas, net sales decreased year over year as a whole due to the spread of COVID-19. Net sales of residential air-conditioning systems declined year over year owing to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States. This was despite favorable weather conditions and the positive effect on demand from more time spent at home and greater adoption of remote work. Net sales of commercial air-conditioning systems also declined year over year due to the review and suspension of projects in certain industries, including the retail and restaurant industries. In the market for large buildings (Applied Systems), despite market stagnation from the impact of COVID-19, net sales increased year over year as a result of strengthening the sales network and expanding sales, particularly of air handling units (large commercial air-conditioning systems that meet a wide variety of air-conditioning needs depending on the type of business and room application) for which orders were secured before the impact of COVID- 19 was felt.
In China, although production returned to normal, sales were affected by COVID-19, and net sales declined year over year as a whole. Markets reopened throughout China from April and started to fully function in June. The Group invested sales resources by prioritizing in regions and markets that had reopened quickly and strengthened Internet
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
sales. As a result of these efforts, sales for the single month of June have recovered to roughly the same level as the same month of the previous year. In the midst of this difficult market environment, the Group not only recovered sales, but it also took advantage of the softening raw material market conditions, reduced fixed costs, and promoted cost reductions to maintain high earnings. In the residential-use market, despite the limitations on traditional sales activities imposed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group worked to recover sales in the retail market through efforts including online events and live broadcasts and by strengthening Internet sales. Furthermore, the Group promoted collaboration with major developers and strengthened sales for projects. In the commercial-use market, the Group reinforced customer visits by leveraging the growing market interest in cleaning, sanitization, and ventilation, as it also strengthened its lineup of air-related products and ventilation systems to offer air solutions (including the visualization [digitalization] of air using air-conditioning operation data and sensors, and the establishment of remote air-conditioning monitoring systems). In the Applied Systems air-conditioning equipment market, the Group strengthened sales in information-related fields such as data centers, where demand is growing due to the accelerating pace of online systematization and digitalization.
In Asia and Oceania, sales dropped significantly due to the suspension of business activities in many countries in April as a result of governmental decrees in response to the spread of COVID-19. In residential air-conditioning systems, despite restrictions on business activities that have remained in place from May onward, the Group captured seasonal residential demand, including a rebound, as restrictions were eased from the decline in demand in April when business activities were suspended. In addition, the Group promoted sales through its own dealer channels as shopping malls leasing space to home electronics retailers were closed in many countries due to restrictions on business activities. On the other hand, in commercial air-conditioning systems, the situation was difficult as a result of the spread of COVID-19 at construction sites and the lockdowns of cities, which caused construction delays and postponements of projects. As described above, net sales of both residential and commercial air-conditioning systems decreased year over year as a whole due to the economic slowdown and decline in personal consumption affected by COVID-19.
In Europe, net sales decreased year over year as a whole due to the significant decline in sales affected by COVID-
19. Net sales of residential air-conditioning systems decreased year over year, despite a production and supply response that took advantage of the nearest factories in the Czech Republic and Turkey, and online sales during the lockdown. Despite the continuation of sales activities such as online 'spec-in' activities and the introduction of air- related products during the lockdown, net sales of commercial air-conditioning systems decreased year over year due in part to the impact of a ban on operations of hotels, restaurants, stores, and other facilities under the lockdown.
In the Middle and Near East and Africa, net sales decreased year over year due to the impact of COVID-19 and the economic downturn caused by falling crude oil prices.
In the filter business, sales of residential filters grew in the United States due to rising demand for ventilation amid the spread of COVID-19, and sales of high-performance filters for hospitals and clean rooms increased in Asia and Europe. In Asia, the Group also began selling products such as negative pressure units that prevent viruses from spreading outside the patient hospital rooms. Furthermore, in industrial applications, filter replacement services mainly for filters for offshore oil fields, which can significantly reduce running costs, performed well against a backdrop of contraction in capital investment by major customers. However, overall sales for both commercial and industrial applications declined due to the impact of the lockdown in response to the spread of COVID-19, especially in European countries, and net sales decreased year over year.
In the marine vessels business, net sales declined year over year due to a decrease in unit sales of marine container refrigeration units.
(ii) Chemicals
Overall sales of the Chemicals segment decreased by 19.6% year over year to ¥35,567 million. Operating profit decreased by 57.7% to ¥2,655 million.
The general condition regarding overall sales of fluorochemical products was harsh due to a decline in demand mainly in the semiconductor and automotive fields, a significant drop in demand affected by the spread of COVID- 19, and a decline in market conditions and lower demand in the gas market.
Net sales of fluoropolymers decreased year over year mainly due to a decline in demand for semiconductor and automotive-related applications in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Asia, as well as lower LAN cables and aircraft-related demand in the United States. Net sales of fluoroelastomers also decreased substantially year over year due to the impact of falling demand in the automotive field in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Asia.
Among specialty chemicals, net sales of oil and water repellents grew year over year as a result of the growth in demand for medical-related applications. In addition, net sales of semiconductor etching agents increased year over year due to sales expansion in Japan, Asia, and China. Despite a difficult demand environment, net sales of anti- fouling surface coating agents remained at the same level year over year thanks to sales expansion in Japan and China.
As for fluorocarbon gas, the impact of the decline in global sales was significant, and as a result, overall sales of gas decreased substantially year over year.
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
(iii) Other Divisions
Overall sales of the "Others" segment decreased by 19.8% year over year to ¥9,422 million. Operating profit decreased by 69.9% to ¥248 million.
In oil hydraulic equipment, net sales of oil hydraulic equipment for industrial machinery and oil hydraulic equipment for construction machinery and vehicles declined year over year as a result of a decline in capital investment in Japan and the lockdown in Europe and the United States triggered by the spread of COVID-19.
In defense systems-related products, net sales grew year over year as a result of robust sales of home oxygen equipment, thanks to a temporary increase in demand for oxygen concentrators as patients with respiratory diseases shifted to home care as some hospitals accepted COVID-19 patients.
In the electronics business, net sales remained at the same level year over year as a result of an increase in sales of CG creation software and molecular design software sold to the game market and the university and public sector markets, where the impact of COVID-19 is relatively low. This occurred despite a decline in sales of "SpaceFinder," a database system for design and development sectors, which is sold mainly to manufacturers, resulting from a decline in investment associated with the spread of COVID-19.
(2) Explanation of Financial Position
(i) Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets
Total assets increased by ¥290,791 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥2,958,304 million. Current assets increased by ¥278,539 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,582,966 million, mainly due to an increase in cash and deposits. Non-current assets increased by ¥12,252 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,375,337 million, primarily due to an increase in investment securities resulting from market value fluctuation.
Liabilities increased by ¥266,303 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,471,225 million, mainly due to an increase in long-term borrowings. Interest bearing debt ratio rose to 27.7% from 20.8% at the end of the previous fiscal year.
Net assets increased by ¥24,487 million from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥1,487,079 million, primarily due to an increase caused by posting of profit attributable to owners of parent.
(ii) Cash Flows
During the three months ended June 30, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was ¥59,202 million, a decrease of ¥4,496 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year, principally due to a decrease in profit before income taxes. Net cash used in investing activities was ¥33,276 million, a decrease of ¥3,322 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease in payment for acquisition of consolidated subsidiaries. Net cash provided by financing activities was ¥234,388 million, an increase of ¥214,100 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in proceeds from long-term borrowings. After including the effect of foreign exchange rate change to these results, net increase in cash and cash equivalents for the three months ended June 30, 2020, amounted to ¥262,925 million, an increase of ¥228,967 million from the same period of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Explanation of Future Forecast Information Such as Consolidated Business Forecast
With regard to the future world economy, despite the continued spread of COVID-19, social and economic activities have resumed, mainly in developed countries, as measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the infection. However, as the infection continues, the Daikin Group expects restrictions on human contact to continue in the future as well, including small-scale regional lockdowns and suspension of, or refraining from, business activities. Furthermore, the spread of the infection in the United States, Asia, and Latin American countries has not yet been stopped, and there are also risk factors such as concerns about a second wave and a deterioration in corporate earnings. For these reasons, the situation is expected to remain uncertain.
Initially, it was assumed that the impact of COVID-19 would be felt generally through the first half of the fiscal year. During this first quarter, although there was an early resumption of economic activity and a boost in demand for residential air-conditioning systems due to remote work, the Group expects the impact on demand in the second quarter onward to be prolonged in Asia and other emerging countries. In addition, under the new normal in post- coronavirus society, the Group expects that it will take time for demand for commercial air-conditioning systems to recover in retail, restaurant, lodging, and office-related markets.
In light of the above, the business forecast announced on May 12, 2020 has been revised as follows. Please note that this forecast does not assume large-scale city lockdowns or suspension of production and sales activities caused by a so-called second wave of COVID-19.
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
The Group will continue both defensive and offensive short-term measures in response to COVID-19 and use this challenge as an opportunity to strengthen and reform its business structure as it flexibly responds to rapidly changing conditions and reviews its plans from time to time going forward.
The estimated exchange rate from the second quarter onward is based on the assumption that US$1 equals ¥108 and 1 euro equals ¥120.
Revisions to Consolidated Business Forecast for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020)
Profit attributable
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
Earnings per share
parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecasts (A)
1,070,000
40,000
40,000
23,000
78.61
Revised forecasts (B)
1,180,000
100,000
100,000
63,000
215.32
Increase/decrease (B - A)
110,000
60,000
60,000
40,000
―
Increase/decrease (%)
10.3
150.0
150.0
173.9
―
(Reference)
Results for the six months
1,354,201
168,291
170,056
118,513
405.14
ended September 30, 2019
Revisions to Consolidated Business Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021)
Profit attributable
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
to owners of
Earnings per share
parent
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Yen
Previous forecasts (A)
2,330,000
150,000
150,000
100,000
341.78
Revised forecasts (B)
2,350,000
170,000
170,000
114,000
389.63
Increase/decrease (B - A)
20,000
20,000
20,000
14,000
―
Increase/decrease (%)
0.9
13.3
13.3
14.0
―
(Reference)
Results for the fiscal year
2,550,305
265,513
269,025
170,731
583.61
ended March 31, 2020
The business forecasts are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that are deemed reasonable. A number of factors, some major ones of which are explained below, could cause actual results to differ significantly from these forecasts.
Changes in the market environment including political conditions, the economy, unseasonable weather, and product demand
Fluctuations in the exchange rates, fund-raising environment, and market value of securities
Emergence of new products, services, and competitors
Progress after acquisitions and alliances with other companies
Quality issues of products and services, changes in the procurement environment for parts, and laws and regulations
Information leaks due to unauthorized access or cyber attacks
Strengthening of environment-related regulations and the occurrence of environmental problems
Impairment of non-current assets, natural disasters, and epidemics of new infectious diseases
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
First Quarter of FY2020
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
370,793
638,064
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
440,755
454,565
Merchandise and finished goods
292,579
292,843
Work in process
49,686
40,307
Raw materials and supplies
91,517
101,235
Other
69,657
67,173
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(10,561)
(11,223)
Total current assets
1,304,427
1,582,966
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
579,980
589,032
Intangible assets
Goodwill
281,969
272,129
Other
260,687
257,106
Total intangible assets
542,656
529,235
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
157,328
169,715
Other
84,326
88,562
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,206)
(1,208)
Total investments and other assets
240,448
257,069
Total non-current assets
1,363,085
1,375,337
Total assets
2,667,512
2,958,304
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
189,843
186,548
Short-term borrowings
48,937
91,231
Current portion of long-term borrowings
105,900
105,696
Income taxes payable
19,893
20,626
Provision for product warranties
52,849
53,844
Other
276,532
271,608
Total current liabilities
693,957
729,555
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
90,000
90,000
Long-term borrowings
233,184
453,985
Retirement benefit liability
13,219
13,593
Other
174,559
184,090
Total non-current liabilities
510,963
741,669
Total liabilities
1,204,921
1,471,225
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
(Millions of yen)
FY2019
First Quarter of FY2020
(As of March 31, 2020)
(As of June 30, 2020)
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
85,032
85,032
Capital surplus
83,898
83,941
Retained earnings
1,254,072
1,263,771
Treasury shares
(2,264)
(2,218)
Total shareholders' equity
1,420,739
1,430,526
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
29,764
38,499
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(2,797)
(460)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(5,051)
(2,768)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(7,687)
(7,589)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
14,228
27,680
Share acquisition rights
1,886
1,851
Non-controlling interests
25,736
27,021
Total net assets
1,462,591
1,487,079
Total liabilities and net assets
2,667,512
2,958,304
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
(2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
(Millions of yen)
First Three Months of
First Three Months of
FY2019
FY2020
(April 1, 2019, to
(April 1, 2020, to
June 30, 2019)
June 30, 2020)
Net sales
681,298
581,682
Cost of sales
436,702
380,458
Gross profit
244,595
201,224
Selling, general and administrative expenses
154,976
146,717
Operating profit
89,619
54,506
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,796
1,373
Dividend income
2,665
2,233
Other
908
1,150
Total non-operating income
5,369
4,756
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
3,506
2,253
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity
method
22
2
Foreign exchange losses
755
750
Other
879
1,138
Total non-operating expenses
5,162
4,144
Ordinary profit
89,826
55,119
Extraordinary income
Gain on disposal of non-current assets
529
―
Gain on sales of land
100
―
Gain on insurance claims
198
―
Total extraordinary income
828
―
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
―
164
Loss on sales of land
―
53
Loss on valuation of investment securities
491
102
Other
5
1
Total extraordinary losses
496
322
Profit before income taxes
90,158
54,796
Income taxes
25,051
19,902
Profit
65,106
34,894
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1,999
1,789
Profit attributable to owners of parent
63,106
33,105
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
(Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
(Millions of yen)
First Three Months of
First Three Months of
FY2019
FY2020
(April 1, 2019, to
(April 1, 2020, to
June 30, 2019)
June 30, 2020)
Profit
65,106
34,894
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(7,198)
8,734
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(1,002)
2,336
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(37,225)
2,195
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
250
98
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
accounted for using equity method
240
(407)
Total other comprehensive income
(44,936)
12,957
Comprehensive income
20,170
47,852
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
18,913
46,556
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
interests
1,257
1,296
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
(3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
First Three Months of
First Three Months of
FY2019
FY2020
(April 1, 2019, to
(April 1, 2020, to
June 30, 2019)
June 30, 2020)
I. Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
90,158
54,796
Depreciation
22,539
25,047
Amortization of goodwill
6,936
7,413
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
961
663
Interest and dividend income
(4,461)
(3,606)
Interest expenses
3,506
2,253
Share of loss (profit) of entities accounted for using
equity method
22
2
Loss (gain) on disposal of non-current assets
(529)
164
Loss (gain) on valuation of investment securities
491
102
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(44,705)
(12,742)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(12,589)
1,278
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
10,349
(3,518)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
(229)
216
Decrease (increase) in retirement benefit asset
(530)
(252)
Other, net
12,548
1,034
Subtotal
84,466
72,853
Interest and dividends received
4,903
3,665
Interest paid
(4,187)
(2,783)
Income taxes paid
(21,483)
(14,533)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
63,698
59,202
II. Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(21,944)
(25,561)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
2,119
928
Purchase of investment securities
(55)
(256)
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates
(141)
―
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in
scope of consolidation
(9,765)
―
Decrease (increase) in time deposits
545
(4,645)
Other, net
(7,358)
(3,742)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(36,599)
(33,276)
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
(Millions of yen)
First Three Months of
First Three Months of
FY2019
FY2020
(April 1, 2019, to
(April 1, 2020, to
June 30, 2019)
June 30, 2020)
III. Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
(3,279)
41,682
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
74,105
243,048
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(19,286)
(21,745)
Dividends paid
(26,326)
(23,336)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(27)
(28)
Repayments of lease obligations
(4,864)
(5,284)
Other, net
(33)
52
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
20,287
234,388
IV. Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash
equivalents
(13,428)
2,611
V. Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
33,957
262,925
VI. Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
367,189
321,151
VII. Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
resulting from change in accounting period of
subsidiaries
(7)
(58)
VIII. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
401,139
584,019
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
(4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes on the Premises of the Company as a "Going Concern"
None applicable
Notes on Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity
None applicable
Adoption of Accounting Treatment Specific to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statement Preparation
[Calculation of tax expenses]
The Company and some of its consolidated subsidiaries, reasonably estimate the effective income tax rate after the adoption of tax-effect accounting for profit before income taxes for the consolidated fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, and multiply profit before income taxes for the reporting period by the estimated effective tax rate. However, if as a result of the computation using the estimated effective income tax rate lacks rationality to a remarkable extent, the Company adopts the method of using the legal effective tax rate.
Additional Information
[Application of tax effect accounting for transition from consolidated taxation system to group tax sharing system]
With regard to the items for which a review of the non-consolidated taxation system was made in accordance with the transition to the group tax sharing system established under the "Act for Partial Revision of the Income Tax Act, etc." (Act No. 8 of 2020) and the transition to the group tax sharing system, pursuant to the treatment of Paragraph 3 of "Practical Solution on the Treatment of Tax Effect Accounting for the Transition from the Consolidated Taxation System to the Group Tax Sharing System" (PITF No. 39, March 31, 2020), the provisions of Paragraph 44 of "Implementation Guidance on Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Guidance No. 28, February 16, 2018) do not apply to the Company and some domestic consolidated subsidiaries, and the amounts of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities are based on the provisions of the tax law before amendment.
[Accounting estimates related to the impact of COVID-19]
There are no significant changes to the presumption related to the impact of COVID-19 stated in Additional Information of the securities report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
Segment Information, etc.
I. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 (From April 1, 2019, to June 30, 2019) 1. Information on net sales and profit or loss amounts by reported segment
(Millions of yen)
Reported segment
Amount
Air-
recorded on
Conditioning
Others
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
and
Chemicals
Subtotal
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
Statement of
Refrigeration
Income
Equipment
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to outside customers
625,285
44,261
669,547
11,750
681,298
―
681,298
Intersegment sales
813
3,982
4,796
203
4,999
(4,999)
―
Total
626,099
48,244
674,343
11,953
686,297
(4,999)
681,298
Segment profit
82,507
6,283
88,791
825
89,617
2
89,619
Notes:1. The "Others" segment is a business segment not included in reported segments. It includes the oil hydraulic equipment business, the defense systems-related product business, and the electronics business.
The adjustment of ¥2 million to segment profit comprises the elimination of intersegment transactions.
Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the Consolidated Statement of Income.
2. Information related to impairment loss of non-current assets and goodwill by reported segment
(Significant impairment loss of non-current assets) None applicable
(Significant change in goodwill amount) None applicable
(Significant gain on bargain purchase) None applicable
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (6367), Brief Report on the Settlement of Accounts (Consolidated) for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (J-GAAP)
For the three months ended June 30, 2020 (From April 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020)
1. Information on net sales and profit or loss amounts by reported segment
(Millions of yen)
Reported segment
Amount
Air-
recorded on
Conditioning
Others
Total
Adjustment
Consolidated
and
Chemicals
Subtotal
(Note 1)
(Note 2)
Statement of
Refrigeration
Income
Equipment
(Note 3)
Net sales
Sales to outside customers
536,692
35,567
572,260
9,422
581,682
―
581,682
Intersegment sales
561
2,260
2,822
152
2,974
(2,974)
―
Total
537,254
37,828
575,082
9,574
584,656
(2,974)
581,682
Segment profit
51,600
2,655
54,255
248
54,504
2
54,506
Notes:1. The "Others" segment is a business segment not included in reported segments. It includes the oil hydraulic equipment business, the defense systems-related product business, and the electronics business.
The adjustment of ¥2 million to segment profit comprises the elimination of intersegment transactions.
Segment profit is adjusted with operating profit in the Consolidated Statement of Income.
2. Information related to impairment loss of non-current assets and goodwill by reported segment
(Significant impairment loss of non-current assets) None applicable
(Significant change in goodwill amount) None applicable
(Significant gain on bargain purchase) None applicable
