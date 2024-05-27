Code Number: 6367 May 31, 2024 (Commencement date of electronic provision measure: May 27, 2024)

To Shareholders:

Masanori Togawa

President and CEO Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South, 1-13-1, Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka

Convocation Notice of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby inform you of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Daikin Industries, Ltd. ("Daikin" or the "Company") to be held as indicated below.

For the convocation of this general meeting of shareholders, the Company takes an electronic provision measure for information that constitutes the content of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (matters for electronic provision measure), and posts this information on the Company website as "Convocation Notice of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders."

[Company website] https://www.daikin.com/investor/stock/meeting

Matters for electronic provision measure are posted on the following website, in addition to the Company website.

[Website on which general shareholder meeting materials are posted] https://d.sokai.jp/6367/teiji/

[Website of Tokyo Stock Exchange (Listed Company Search)]* https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020030Action.do

*Please access the TSE website using the URL above, enter "Daikin Industries" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or "6367" in "Code", and perform a search. Please select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information." The documents will be available from the "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Information Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" section under "Filed information available for public inspection."

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing (the Voting Rights Exercise Form) or via electronic means (the Internet). Please review the "Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders" attached hereto, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in accordance with "5. Guidance on Exercising Voting Rights" on the following page.