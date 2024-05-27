OSAKA, Japan, May 27, 2024 - Daikin Industries, Ltd. has formulated a new "Daikin Group Philosophy."

With operations in more than 170 countries and regions globally, Daikin has evolved into a corporate group with approximately 100,000 employees worldwide. In 2024, marking the 100th anniversary since its founding, the company used the opportunity to review "Our Group Philosophy", which was established in 2002, with the aim of understanding, passing on, and evolving our strengths, sincerely responding to the expectations and demands of society and our stakeholders.

In the review, Daikin focused on creating a philosophy that clearly communicates to both internal and external stakeholders what it wants to be and what it is aiming for, while also indicating what it should value and what it should change in the midst of a drastically changing corporate environment. Daikin places importance on ensuring that its Group employees with diverse values working around the world can understand, feel sympathy and accept the new philosophy, then utilize it as a guide to their own actions.

Daikin Group Philosophy begins with its Purpose, and the specifics have been restructured from previously being ten chapters to a simple six chapters. In addition, the company has newly formulated "PCM Behaviors," a set of action guidelines based on People-Centered Management (PCM), which it expects each and every employee of the Group to follow.

PCM Behaviors Take Bold Action and Seek GrowthInnovation & Growth People who strive to grow, challenge established norms, and lead innovation Build Genuine Trustworthy Relationships and TeamworkTrust & Teamwork People who share the Daikin Group's dreams and value dialogue and teamwork Strive for ResultWinning & Achievement People who aspire to achieve great results with passion, strong will, perseverance, and action

As a corporate group that continues to grow while earning the trust and satisfaction of its customers, the Daikin Group will further enhance its corporate value and pioneer a sustainable and prosperous future.