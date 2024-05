Daikin Industries is a diversified group organized around 3 areas of activity: - manufacturing of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and systems (89.6% of net sales); - manufacturing of fluorinated chemicals (8%): polymers, elastomers, solvents, coatings, additives, lubricants, etc.; - other (2.4%): primarily sale of hydraulic equipment. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (23.7%), China (16.7%), Asia and Oceania (15.2%), Americas (24.1%), Europe (14.5%) and other (5.8%).

Related indices Nikkei 225