Offer new value for the environment and air to realize both contributions to a sustainable society and Group growth

Founded in 1924, Daikin has continued to expand with a focus on

its air-conditioning and fluorochemicals businesses. We are the world's only general air-conditioning equipment manufacturer with in-house divisions covering both air-conditioning and refrigerants.

In keeping with our Core Values of Absolute Credibility, Enterprising Management, and Harmonious Personal Relations, and based on our very own approach to diversity management,

we have continued to grow and develop as an organization by ambitiously pursuing our goals together as a Group and demonstrating the ability to fully carry out our duties.

In light of the drastically changing business environment, the Daikin Group will work to