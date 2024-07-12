Daikin Industries : Notice Concerning Determination of Details of the Issuance of Share Acquisition Rights (Share-Based Remuneration Type Stock Option)
July 12, 2024 at 04:10 am EDT
Daikin Industries, Ltd. (hereafter: the Company) hereby announces that the following details of Share Acquisition Rights to be issued as Stock Options have been finalized. The issuance of Share Acquisition Rights was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 27, 2024.
1. Total Number of Stock Options to Be Issued
577 (The number of shares purchasable per Option is one hundred (100) shares.)
2．Persons to whom Stock Acquisition Rights are allotted (hereafter referred to as "Grantee") and the number of Stock Acquisition Rights to be allotted to the Grantee
3．Cash Amount to be Paid in Exchange for Options (Payment Amount)
¥2,106,100 per share acquisition rights
(Note 1)
The above amount was calculated using the Black-Scholes model based on the allotment date (July 12, 2024).
(Note 2)
A monetary compensation equal to the total payment amount to be paid for the share acquisition rights shall be rewarded to the grantee. In lieu of actual payment, the payment amount shall be deemed to be paid by way of offsetting the claim of the grantee for such remuneration.
Daikin Industries is a diversified group organized around 3 areas of activity:
- manufacturing of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment and systems (89.6% of net sales);
- manufacturing of fluorinated chemicals (8%): polymers, elastomers, solvents, coatings, additives, lubricants, etc.;
- other (2.4%): primarily sale of hydraulic equipment.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (23.7%), China (16.7%), Asia and Oceania (15.2%), Americas (24.1%), Europe (14.5%) and other (5.8%).