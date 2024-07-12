Daikin Industries, Ltd. (hereafter: the Company) hereby announces that the following details of Share Acquisition Rights to be issued as Stock Options have been finalized. The issuance of Share Acquisition Rights was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 27, 2024.

1. Total Number of Stock Options to Be Issued 577 (The number of shares purchasable per Option is one hundred (100) shares.)

2．Persons to whom Stock Acquisition Rights are allotted (hereafter referred to as "Grantee") and the number of Stock Acquisition Rights to be allotted to the Grantee

3．Cash Amount to be Paid in Exchange for Options (Payment Amount)

¥2,106,100 per share acquisition rights