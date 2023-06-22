Daikin Industries, Ltd. has recently relocated its Washington, D.C. office and opened the Daikin Sustainability & Innovation Center with the aim of further promoting environmental technologies and accelerating open innovation.

Located near the White House, the Daikin Sustainability & Innovation Center demonstrates Daikin's commitment to high-efficiency and sustainability-focused HVAC systems equipped with energy-saving technologies such as inverters and heat pumps, and our transition to the low-global-warming-potential refrigerant R32. The exhibition shows the corporate direction to strengthen communication and create open innovation with various stakeholders, including governments, industry groups, other HVAC manufacturers, startups, environmental NGOs, and academic institutions.

As a global leading HVAC company, Daikin will take the initiative to work with various stakeholders to promote environmental technologies and contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality in the United States.