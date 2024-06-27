Keiko Mori, were appointed and elected. All of the aforementioned have

elected. Three (3) new members, Naofumi Takenaka, Koichi Takahashi, and

Yuko Arai, Takashi Matsuzaki, and Kanwal Jeet Jawa were appointed and re-

This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and the seven (7)

determined to be 130 yen per share.

This proposal was approved as originally proposed. The dividend was

The above results were reported.

(from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) by Accounting Auditors and the Audit &

Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 121st fiscal year

The contents of the above documents were reported.

Financial Statements for the 121st fiscal year（from April 1, 2023, to March 31,

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated

The following matters were reported and resolved at the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Daikin Industries, Ltd. (the Company), held today.

Resolution Notice of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Third Item: Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member This proposal was approved as originally proposed. Fumi Takatsuki was newly appointed and elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Member and assumed office. Fumi Takatsuki was elected External Audit & Supervisory Board Member. Fourth Item: Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member (external) In accordance with Article 329, Paragraph 3, of the Corporation Act, Ichiro Ono was elected as Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member (external). Fifth Item: Awarding of Distinguished Service Compensation to Retiring Director This proposal was approved as originally proposed. A special distinguished service compensation of 4.3 billion yen will be presented to retiring director Noriyuki Inoue in light of his achievements and efforts during his term of office. The timing and method of presentation will be left to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held upon the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors and Directors with Titles were elected and assumed office as stated below.

(Representative Director) (Representative Director) Chairman of the Board and CEO President and COO Masanori Togawa Naofumi Takenaka

Payment of the End of the Term Dividend

Because an end of the term dividend for the 121st fiscal year is to be distributed based on the resolution of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, please remember to take acceptance within the payment period (from June 28, 2024, to July 31, 2024) by the enclosed "Receipt of End of the Term Dividend" at the nearest main office or branch of the Japan Post Bank or at the post office.

Additionally, for those who wish to stipulate transfer to a bank or financial institution, please confirm receipt and details of "End of the Term Dividend Statement" and "Confirmation of Account for Electronic Transfer of Dividend."

2