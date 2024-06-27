Code Number 6367
June 27, 2024
To Shareholders
Naofumi Takenaka
President and COO
Daikin Industries, Ltd.
Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South,
1-13-1 Umeda, Kita-ku, Osaka
Resolution Notice of the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
The following matters were reported and resolved at the 121st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Daikin Industries, Ltd. (the Company), held today.
Items reported on:
First Item:
Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and the Non-Consolidated
Financial Statements for the 121st fiscal year（from April 1, 2023, to March 31,
2024）
The contents of the above documents were reported.
Second Item:
Audit Reports on the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 121st fiscal year
(from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) by Accounting Auditors and the Audit &
Supervisory Board.
The above results were reported.
Items resolved:
First Item:
Appropriation of Surplus
This proposal was approved as originally proposed. The dividend was
determined to be 130 yen per share.
Second Item:
Election of Ten (10) Directors
This proposal was approved as originally proposed, and the seven (7)
members of Masanori Togawa, Tatsuo Kawada, Akiji Makino, Shingo Torii,
Yuko Arai, Takashi Matsuzaki, and Kanwal Jeet Jawa were appointed and re-
elected. Three (3) new members, Naofumi Takenaka, Koichi Takahashi, and
Keiko Mori, were appointed and elected. All of the aforementioned have
assumed office as Director.
Tatsuo Kawada, Akiji Makino, Shingo Torii, and Yuko Arai were
elected External Director.
Third Item:
Election of One (1) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
This proposal was approved as originally proposed. Fumi Takatsuki was
newly appointed and elected as Audit & Supervisory Board Member and assumed
office.
Fumi Takatsuki was elected External Audit & Supervisory Board
Member.
Fourth Item:
Election of One (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member (external)
In accordance with Article 329, Paragraph 3, of the Corporation Act,
Ichiro Ono was elected as Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
(external).
Fifth Item:
Awarding of Distinguished Service Compensation to Retiring Director
This proposal was approved as originally proposed. A special
distinguished service compensation of 4.3 billion yen will be presented to retiring
director Noriyuki Inoue in light of his achievements and efforts during his term of
office. The timing and method of presentation will be left to the discretion of the
Board of Directors.
At a meeting of the Board of Directors held upon the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, Representative Directors and Directors with Titles were elected and assumed office as stated below.
(Representative Director)
(Representative Director)
Chairman of the Board and CEO
President and COO
Masanori Togawa
Naofumi Takenaka
Payment of the End of the Term Dividend
Because an end of the term dividend for the 121st fiscal year is to be distributed based on the resolution of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, please remember to take acceptance within the payment period (from June 28, 2024, to July 31, 2024) by the enclosed "Receipt of End of the Term Dividend" at the nearest main office or branch of the Japan Post Bank or at the post office.
Additionally, for those who wish to stipulate transfer to a bank or financial institution, please confirm receipt and details of "End of the Term Dividend Statement" and "Confirmation of Account for Electronic Transfer of Dividend."
