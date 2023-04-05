Advanced search
    6367   JP3481800005

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6367)
04/05 pm EDT
22070.00 JPY   -4.04%
04/05Japan's Nikkei touches more than a week low as tech shares fall
RE
04/05Daikin relocates its tokyo office to tokyo midtown yaesu
AQ
04/03Japan's Nikkei rises as energy-related shares track S&P higher
RE
Japan's Nikkei touches more than a week low as tech shares fall

04/05/2023 | 11:15pm EDT
TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit more than one-week low, as investors sold exporters on the back of yen's overnight strength, while heavyweight chip-related stocks tracked the Nasdaq weakness.

The Nikkei index fell to as low as 27,467.59, its lowest since March 28, before ending the morning session at 27,513.68, down 1.08%.

The broader Topix lost 0.9% to 1,965.91.

The S&P 500 dipped and the Nasdaq ended sharply lower overnight after a growing wave of weak economic data deepened worries that the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Overnight, the dollar held near two-month lows after the weak data supported the view that the Federal Reserve may not need to raise rates much further, propping the yen up.

A stronger yen tends to squeeze Japanese firms' overseas profits.

"The yen gained overnight, which prompted investors to sell exporters, and the chip-related shares tracked the Nasdaq weakness," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"Japanese shares will be under pressure from a sign of slowdown of the U.S. economy for a while. But towards the end of the month, there may be some domestic market moving cues as companies start reporting outlook, and the Bank of Japan will have a policy meeting."

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd slipped 4.78% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.

Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries Ltd lost 3.57%, leading the losses in the machinery makers' 2.57% loss, which was the worst among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Game and audio-equipment maker Sony Group Corp lost and a robot maker Keyence Corp fell 3.39%, sending the electronic machinery makers 2.19% lower.

Computer maker Fujitsu Ltd lost 3.90%.

The utility sector gained 1.55% to become the best performer among the sector indexes, with Chubu Electric Power Co Ltd rising 1.92% to become the best performer on the Nikkei. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Varun H K)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.04% 87.901 Delayed Quote.0.50%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.09% 163.296 Delayed Quote.3.60%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.12% 1.24451 Delayed Quote.2.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.00% 97.316 Delayed Quote.1.77%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.74147 Delayed Quote.0.84%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 1.71% 1428 Delayed Quote.3.08%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. -4.04% 22070 Delayed Quote.13.86%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.14% 142.926 Delayed Quote.2.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.08929 Delayed Quote.2.39%
FUJITSU LIMITED -3.68% 17285 Delayed Quote.3.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.02% 1.602025 Delayed Quote.1.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.01221 Delayed Quote.0.65%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.12% 0.6913 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -3.50% 59840 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.07% 11996.86 Real-time Quote.15.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.14% 82.588 Delayed Quote.0.11%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.33% 0.62938 Delayed Quote.-0.77%
NIKKEI 225 -1.68% 27813.26 Real-time Quote.8.40%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -2.62% 11505 Delayed Quote.17.69%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.92% 5292 Delayed Quote.0.87%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -5.07% 14985 Delayed Quote.21.77%
TOPIX INDEX -1.18% 1960.07 Delayed Quote.6.93%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.23% 131.249 Delayed Quote.0.92%
Financials
Sales 2023 3 884 B 29 662 M 29 662 M
Net income 2023 258 B 1 971 M 1 971 M
Net cash 2023 24 454 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2023 26,1x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 6 733 B 51 420 M 51 420 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 88 698
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Daikin Industries, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 23 000,00 JPY
Average target price 26 552,94 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masanori Togawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Koichi Takahashi GM-Accounting, Finance & Manager-Budget
Noriyuki Inoue Director
Takashi Matsuzaki Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yuji Yoneda Manager-Technology Innovation Center
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.08%52 531
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC3.39%39 809
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-10.50%39 361
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION3.98%35 811
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)18.54%22 566
WATSCO, INC.24.56%11 301
