    6367   JP3481800005

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.

(6367)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:23 2022-06-29 am EDT
21705.00 JPY   -1.68%
06/28Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares weigh
RE
06/27UBS Upgrades Daikin Industries to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to 25,000 Yen From 26,500 Yen
MT
06/24Tech helps Japanese shares rise after solid Wall Street gains
RE
Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares weigh

06/28/2022 | 11:47pm EDT
TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index snapped a four-session rally on Wednesday, tracking overnight weakness on the Wall Street, with heavyweight technology stocks leading the losses.

The Nikkei share average was down 1.07% to 26,759.99.

The broader Topix had slipped 0.77% to 1,892.74.

"Today's market decline is solely due to Wall Street's loss, which was driven by concerns over consumption," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Oil price hikes also weigh on sentiment. Globally, the solution for this has not be identified."

Wall Street closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off overnight, as dire consumer confidence data dampened investor optimism and fuelled worries over recession and the looming earnings season.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 4.73% and technology investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.79%. Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries lost 1.56%.

Liquid crystal display maker Nippon Electric Glass fell 4.71% and was the top loser on the Nikkei, followed by delivery services provider Nippon Express Holdings, which fell 4.29%.

Bucking the trend, the utility sector advanced 0.99% after Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the nation would make greatest possible use of nuclear power and secure enough power supply in Japan.

His remark was made as Tokyo's heat broke nearly 150-year-old records for June and authorities warned power supply remained tight enough to raise the spectre of cuts.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings jumped 4.73%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. -1.74% 21705 Delayed Quote.-16.25%
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. -2.70% 2629 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. -0.13% 7450 Delayed Quote.10.42%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.66% 5328 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 5.27% 580 Delayed Quote.72.73%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -3.79% 45800 Delayed Quote.-27.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 012 B 22 101 M 22 101 M
Net income 2022 219 B 1 606 M 1 606 M
Net cash 2022 152 B 1 114 M 1 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,5x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 6 461 B 47 413 M 47 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 84 870
Free-Float 91,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 22 075,00 JPY
Average target price 25 073,53 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masanori Togawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Koichi Takahashi GM-Accounting, Finance & Manager-Budget
Noriyuki Inoue Director
Takashi Matsuzaki Senior Managing Executive Officer
Jiro Tomita Executive Officer & GM-Air Conditioning Production
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-16.25%46 188
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-40.17%34 053
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-33.43%30 791
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-34.92%30 750
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-44.56%14 390
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-35.73%8 708