Main reasons for increase/decrease

■Net Sales

Increase due to overall increase in production volume and the effect of foreign currency translation, etc., despite decrease in production volume at some of our major customers

■Operating Income

Increase due to higher sales, implementation of cost improvement activities, cost recovery from delay in conversion to 2-shift in North America, and forex impact, etc.

■ Net income attributable to owners of parent

Increase due to gain on sales of shares resulting from transfer of all equity interests in a Chinese equity-method affiliate, despite impairment loss