Consolidated Financial Results

Ended March 31, 2024

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

May, 2024

Table of Contents

1. Financial Results for Fiscal 2023

2. Financial Forecasts for Fiscal 2024

1. Financial Results for Fiscal 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (compare with the forecast)

Sales and income down vs. consolidated earnings forecast for FY2023 (announced on November 7, 2023)

Net sales and operating income and ordinary income fell short of forecasts, mainly due to lower production volume by major customers in the fourth quarter. Net income, on the other hand, exceeded forecasts.

(Millions of yen)

Forecast for FY2023

Financial results for the

Changes

year ended March 31,

as of November, 7tb, 2023

(YonY)

2023

Net sales

165,000

100%

159,019

100%

-5,980

(-3.6%)

Operating income

10,300

6.2%

8,690

5.5%

-1,609

(-15.6%)

Ordinary income

9,800

5.9%

8,775

5.5%

-1,024

(-10.5%)

Net income attributable to

5,200

3.2%

5,782

3.6%

582

owners of parent

(11.2%)

Main reasons for increase/decrease

Net Sales

Decrease in sales due to lower production volume at major customers, etc.

Operating Income

Decrease due to lower sales, etc. Ordinary Income

Foreign exchange gains from revaluation

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Increase due to lower impairment losses as a result of fair value assessment of fixed assets than incorporated in the earnings forecast

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (Year-on-Year)

Full-year results for FY2023 show an increase in both revenue and income compared to the same period last year. In the fourth quarter alone, production volume at major customers declined compared to the same period last year.

(Millions of yen)

Financial results for

Financial results for

the year ended

the year ended

Changes (YonY)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Net sales

145,744

159,019

13,274

(9.1%)

Operating income

3,453

8,690

5,236

(151.6%)

Operating profit ratio

2.4%

5.5%

3.1pts

Ordinary income

2,864

8,775

5,910

(206.3%)

Net income

518

5,782

5,264

attributable to

()

owners of parent

Main reasons for increase/decrease

■Net Sales

Increase due to overall increase in production volume and the effect of foreign currency translation, etc., despite decrease in production volume at some of our major customers

■Operating Income

Increase due to higher sales, implementation of cost improvement activities, cost recovery from delay in conversion to 2-shift in North America, and forex impact, etc.

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Increase due to gain on sales of shares resulting from transfer of all equity interests in a Chinese equity-method affiliate, despite impairment loss

Net Sales Increase/Decrease Factors (Year on Year)

Despite some decrease in production volume at our major customers, net sales for FY2023 increased due to the overall increase in production volume and the impact of the Japanese currency conversion, etc.

(Millions of yen)

170,000

Impact of translation into Japanese yen

Central America and North America: approx. 2.49 billion yen

Increase in production

ASEAN: approx. 790 million yen

160,000

volume mainly in Central and

-1,468

China and Korea: approx. 150 million yen

North America

-594

4,397

150,000

10,940

140,000

159,019

130,000

145,744

120,000

110,000

100,000

Net Sales for

Product sales

Sales of tools

Other sales

Exchange rate

Net Sales for

FY2022

fluctuations

FY2023

Operating Income Increase/Decrease Factors (Year on Year)

Increase due to overall increase in production volume and foreign exchange effects, etc., despite decrease in production volume at some major customers

(Millions of yen)

Currency Impact in Central America

Increase in development costs

10,000

Effect of translation into Japanese yen

Increase man-power investment

9,000

1,662

-771

8,000

Production/Operational Efficiency

628

7,000

Energy-saving activities

400

6,000

Production units

2,023

MAZDA

6.6

Daihatsu

-29.8

5,000

Price pass-through

4,000

1,291

8,690

3,000

2,000

3,453

1,000

0

Depreciation

Operating Income

Volume and

Cost

Launch cost

Exchange rate

Other costs

Operating Income

for FY2022

product mix

Improvement

expenses

fluctuations

for FY2023

Sales by Segment (Year on Year)

External sales in FY2023 will increase due to higher production volume in Central America and North America

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Changes (YoY)

Domestic

Japan

102,957

103,292

334

(component ratio)

[70.6%]

[65.0%]

(0.3%)

Central and North

26,036

38,181

12,145

America

(46.6%)

ASEAN

12,287

11,965

-321

Over-

(-2.6%)

seas

China & Korea

4,464

5,580

1,116

(25.0%)

Subtotal

42,787

55,727

12,939

(component ratio)

[29.4%]

[35.0%]

(30.2%)

Total

145,744

159,019

13,274

(9.1%)

Main reasons for increase/decrease

Japan

Increase due to overall customer production volume

Central and North America

Increase due to higher production volume, recovery of costs such as delay in conversion to 2-shift in North America, impact of foreign currency translation, and exchange rate effects

ASEAN

Decrease due to lower production volume

China & Korea

Increase due to increase in production volume for China domestic market

Operating Income by Segment (Year on Year)

Operating income for FY2023 increased due to the impact of increased sales in Central America and North America and the impact of foreign exchange rates, etc.

(Millions of yen)

FY2022

FY2023

Changes (YoY)

Domestic

Japan

4,098

4,713

615

(component ratio)

[]

[53.6%]

(15.0%)

Central and North

-2,750

3,697

6,448

America

()

ASEAN

1,034

742

-292

Over-

(28.2%)

seas

China & Korea

-81

-352

-271

()

Subtotal

-1,797

4,086

5,884

(component ratio)

[]

[46.4%]

()

Consolidation adjustment

1,152

110

Consolidated operating

3,453

8,690

5,236

income/loss

(151.6%)

Main reasons for increase/decrease

Japan

Increase due to cost improvement activities, etc.

Central and North America

Improved significantly due to the impact of increased sales, cost recovery in North America due to the delay in the shift to a two-shift production system, and the impact of exchange rate fluctuations

ASEAN

Decrease due to lower sales, etc. China & Korea

Decrease due to initial quality control of transferred products, etc.

2. Financial Forecasts for Fiscal 2024

