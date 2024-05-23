Consolidated Financial Results
Ended March 31, 2024
DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
May, 2024
Table of Contents
1. Financial Results for Fiscal 2023
2. Financial Forecasts for Fiscal 2024
1. Financial Results for Fiscal 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (compare with the forecast)
Sales and income down vs. consolidated earnings forecast for FY2023 (announced on November 7, 2023)
■ Net sales and operating income and ordinary income fell short of forecasts, mainly due to lower production volume by major customers in the fourth quarter. Net income, on the other hand, exceeded forecasts.
(Millions of yen)
Forecast for FY2023
Financial results for the
Changes
year ended March 31,
（as of November, 7tb, 2023）
(YonY)
2023
Net sales
165,000
100%
159,019
100%
-5,980
(-3.6%)
Operating income
10,300
6.2%
8,690
5.5%
-1,609
(-15.6%)
Ordinary income
9,800
5.9%
8,775
5.5%
-1,024
(-10.5%)
Net income attributable to
5,200
3.2%
5,782
3.6%
582
owners of parent
(11.2%)
Main reasons for increase/decrease
■ Net Sales
Decrease in sales due to lower production volume at major customers, etc.
■ Operating Income
Decrease due to lower sales, etc. ■ Ordinary Income
Foreign exchange gains from revaluation
■ Net income attributable to owners of parent
Increase due to lower impairment losses as a result of fair value assessment of fixed assets than incorporated in the earnings forecast
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2023 (Year-on-Year)
Full-year results for FY2023 show an increase in both revenue and income compared to the same period last year. In the fourth quarter alone, production volume at major customers declined compared to the same period last year.
(Millions of yen)
Financial results for
Financial results for
the year ended
the year ended
Changes (YonY)
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
Net sales
145,744
159,019
13,274
(9.1%)
Operating income
3,453
8,690
5,236
(151.6%)
Operating profit ratio
2.4%
5.5%
3.1pts
Ordinary income
2,864
8,775
5,910
(206.3%)
Net income
518
5,782
5,264
attributable to
(－)
owners of parent
Main reasons for increase/decrease
■Net Sales
Increase due to overall increase in production volume and the effect of foreign currency translation, etc., despite decrease in production volume at some of our major customers
■Operating Income
Increase due to higher sales, implementation of cost improvement activities, cost recovery from delay in conversion to 2-shift in North America, and forex impact, etc.
■ Net income attributable to owners of parent
Increase due to gain on sales of shares resulting from transfer of all equity interests in a Chinese equity-method affiliate, despite impairment loss
Net Sales Increase/Decrease Factors (Year on Year)
Despite some decrease in production volume at our major customers, net sales for FY2023 increased due to the overall increase in production volume and the impact of the Japanese currency conversion, etc.
(Millions of yen)
170,000
Impact of translation into Japanese yen
Central America and North America: approx. 2.49 billion yen
Increase in production
ASEAN: approx. 790 million yen
160,000
volume mainly in Central and
-1,468
China and Korea: approx. 150 million yen
North America
-594
4,397
150,000
10,940
140,000
159,019
130,000
145,744
120,000
110,000
100,000
Net Sales for
Product sales
Sales of tools
Other sales
Exchange rate
Net Sales for
FY2022
fluctuations
FY2023
Operating Income Increase/Decrease Factors (Year on Year)
Increase due to overall increase in production volume and foreign exchange effects, etc., despite decrease in production volume at some major customers
(Millions of yen)
・Currency Impact in Central America
・Increase in development costs
10,000
・Effect of translation into Japanese yen
・Increase man-power investment
9,000
1,662
-771
8,000
・Production/Operational Efficiency
628
7,000
・Energy-saving activities
400
6,000
・Production units
2,023
MAZDA
＋6.6％
Daihatsu
-29.8％
5,000
・Price pass-through
4,000
1,291
8,690
3,000
2,000
3,453
1,000
0
Depreciation
Operating Income
Volume and
Cost
Launch cost
Exchange rate
Other costs
Operating Income
for FY2022
product mix
Improvement
expenses
fluctuations
for FY2023
Sales by Segment (Year on Year)
External sales in FY2023 will increase due to higher production volume in Central America and North America
(Millions of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Changes (YoY)
Domestic
Japan
102,957
103,292
334
(component ratio)
[70.6%]
[65.0%]
(0.3%)
Central and North
26,036
38,181
12,145
America
(46.6%)
ASEAN
12,287
11,965
-321
Over-
(-2.6%)
seas
China & Korea
4,464
5,580
1,116
(25.0%)
Subtotal
42,787
55,727
12,939
(component ratio)
[29.4%]
[35.0%]
(30.2%)
Total
145,744
159,019
13,274
(9.1%)
Main reasons for increase/decrease
■ Japan
Increase due to overall customer production volume
■ Central and North America
Increase due to higher production volume, recovery of costs such as delay in conversion to 2-shift in North America, impact of foreign currency translation, and exchange rate effects
■ ASEAN
Decrease due to lower production volume
■ China & Korea
Increase due to increase in production volume for China domestic market
Operating Income by Segment (Year on Year)
Operating income for FY2023 increased due to the impact of increased sales in Central America and North America and the impact of foreign exchange rates, etc.
(Millions of yen)
FY2022
FY2023
Changes (YoY)
Domestic
Japan
4,098
4,713
615
(component ratio)
[－]
[53.6%]
(15.0%)
Central and North
-2,750
3,697
6,448
America
(－)
ASEAN
1,034
742
-292
Over-
(△28.2%)
seas
China & Korea
-81
-352
-271
(－)
Subtotal
-1,797
4,086
5,884
(component ratio)
[－]
[46.4%]
(－)
Consolidation adjustment
1,152
△110
Consolidated operating
3,453
8,690
5,236
income/loss
(151.6%)
Main reasons for increase/decrease
■ Japan
Increase due to cost improvement activities, etc.
■ Central and North America
Improved significantly due to the impact of increased sales, cost recovery in North America due to the delay in the shift to a two-shift production system, and the impact of exchange rate fluctuations
■ ASEAN
Decrease due to lower sales, etc. ■ China & Korea
Decrease due to initial quality control of transferred products, etc.
2. Financial Forecasts for Fiscal 2024
