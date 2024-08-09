Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name: DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

August 8, 2024

Listing: Tokyo

Securities code: 4246

URL: https://www.daikyonishikawa.co.jp/en/

Representative: Ikuo Sugiyama

Representative Director and President

Inquiries: Hironori Matsuo

Managing Executive Officer and Corporate Planning Division Manager

Telephone: +81-82-493-5610

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes

Holding of financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

40,568

9.0

2,675

99.7

3,357

92.0

2,331

102.7

June 30, 2023

37,217

23.8

1,339

-

1,749

-

1,150

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

¥

3,397 million

[

184.4%]

¥

1,194 million

[

248.1%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2024

32.80

-

June 30, 2023

16.19

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2024

165,601

85,442

50.0

March 31, 2024

161,225

83,254

50.1

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2024:

¥

82,795 million

As of

March 31, 2024:

¥

80,711 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024

-

15.00

-

17.00

32.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025

17.00

-

17.00

34.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

announced most

recently:

None

Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 :

Commemorative dividend

2.00

yen

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to

Basic

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Six months ending

84,000

8.4

5,400

26.0

5,500

19.1

3,400

15.2

47.81

September 30, 2024

Full year

169,000

6.3

10,700

23.1

10,200

16.2

7,000

21.1

98.41

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

Yes

The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the sixth-month period ending September 30,2024 and for the fiscal year ending March 31,2025,which were most recently announced on May 14,2024.

* Notes:

(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period:

None

Newly included:

-

(Company name:

)

Excluded:

-

(Company name:

)

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2024:

73,896,400

shares

March 31, 2024:

73,896,400

shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2024:

2,791,737

shares

March 31, 2024:

2,791,736

shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2024:

71,104,664

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2023:

71,072,095

shares

  • Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached quarterly consolidated financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes(voluntary)
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The earnings forecasts and other descriptions of the future presented in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

(Supplementary materials for financial results) Supplementary materials will be posted on our website later.

