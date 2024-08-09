Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
[Japanese GAAP]
Company name: DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
August 8, 2024
Listing: Tokyo
Securities code: 4246
URL: https://www.daikyonishikawa.co.jp/en/
Representative: Ikuo Sugiyama
Representative Director and President
Inquiries: Hironori Matsuo
Managing Executive Officer and Corporate Planning Division Manager
Telephone: +81-82-493-5610
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes
Holding of financial results briefing: None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2024
40,568
9.0
2,675
99.7
3,357
92.0
2,331
102.7
June 30, 2023
37,217
23.8
1,339
-
1,749
-
1,150
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
¥
3,397 million
[
184.4%]
¥
1,194 million
[
248.1%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2024
32.80
-
June 30, 2023
16.19
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2024
165,601
85,442
50.0
March 31, 2024
161,225
83,254
50.1
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2024:
¥
82,795 million
As of
March 31, 2024:
¥
80,711 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2024
-
15.00
-
17.00
32.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2025
17.00
-
17.00
34.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends
announced most
recently:
None
Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 :
Commemorative dividend
2.00
yen
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit attributable to
Basic
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Six months ending
84,000
8.4
5,400
26.0
5,500
19.1
3,400
15.2
47.81
September 30, 2024
Full year
169,000
6.3
10,700
23.1
10,200
16.2
7,000
21.1
98.41
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
Yes
The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the sixth-month period ending September 30,2024 and for the fiscal year ending March 31,2025,which were most recently announced on May 14,2024.
* Notes:
(1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period:
None
Newly included:
-
(Company name:
)
Excluded:
-
(Company name:
)
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2024:
73,896,400
shares
March 31, 2024:
73,896,400
shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2024:
2,791,737
shares
March 31, 2024:
2,791,736
shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2024:
71,104,664
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2023:
71,072,095
shares
- Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached quarterly consolidated financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes(voluntary)
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)
The earnings forecasts and other descriptions of the future presented in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.
(Supplementary materials for financial results) Supplementary materials will be posted on our website later.
