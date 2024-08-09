Breakdown of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 :

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024)

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

Holding of financial results briefing: None

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025(April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit attributable to Basic Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit earnings per owners of parent share Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Six months ending 84,000 8.4 5,400 26.0 5,500 19.1 3,400 15.2 47.81 September 30, 2024 Full year 169,000 6.3 10,700 23.1 10,200 16.2 7,000 21.1 98.41 (Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes

The Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the sixth-month period ending September 30,2024 and for the fiscal year ending March 31,2025,which were most recently announced on May 14,2024.

* Notes: (1) Significant changes in the scope of consolidation during the period: None Newly included: - (Company name: ) Excluded: - (Company name: )

Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement: None Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2024: 73,896,400 shares March 31, 2024: 73,896,400 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period: June 30, 2024: 2,791,737 shares March 31, 2024: 2,791,736 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three months ended June 30, 2024: 71,104,664 shares Three months ended June 30, 2023: 71,072,095 shares

Review of the Japanese-language originals of the attached quarterly consolidated financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes(voluntary)

Japanese-language originals of the attached quarterly consolidated financial statements by certified public accountants or an audit firm: Yes(voluntary) Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

(Caution concerning forward-looking statements)

The earnings forecasts and other descriptions of the future presented in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. Actual results may differ substantially due to various factors.

(Supplementary materials for financial results) Supplementary materials will be posted on our website later.