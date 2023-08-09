Presentation Material for Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

August 2023

©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.

Table of contents

1.

1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (YoY change)

P.2

2.

1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (QoQ change)

P.8

3.

FY2023 Financial Forecast

P.12

©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.

P.1

1. 1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (YoY change)

©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.

P.2

1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (YoY change)

  • Net sales increased due to higher production volume at major customers.
  • Operating income increased due to the impact of higher sales and cost improvement, despite the impact of surging raw material and energy costs at all locations.

(Million Yen)

FY2022

FY2023

YoY change

Q1

Q1

Amount

Rate

Net Sales

30,074

37,217

7,143

23.8%

Operating Income

-1,241

1,339

2,581

Operating Income Margin

-4.1%

3.6%

7.7pts

Ordinary Income

-1,008

1,749

2,757

Profit Attributable to

-1,127

1,150

2,277

Owners of Parent

©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.

P.3

Net sales increase or decrease factor (YoY change)

Million Yen

40,000

35,000

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

-1,849

1,968

129

6,894

Impact of conversion to the Japanese currency

AmericasApprox. 1.12 billion yen

ASEANApprox. 0.33 billion yen

Increase in production volume at

China/KoreaApprox. 0.06 billion yen

Impact of exchange rate in Central America

major customers

Approx. 0.45 billion yen

37,217

30,074

FY2022 Net sales

Product sales

Tool sales

Other sales

Exchange Rate Fluctuations

FY2023 Net sales

©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.

P.4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 09:46:02 UTC.