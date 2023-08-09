DaikyoNishikawa Corp is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive resin parts. The Company operates in four geographical segments: Japan, China & Korea, ASEAN, Central America & North America. The Company purchases raw materials and manufacturers automobile equipment such as instrument panels and bumpers, and housing equipment such as bus unit members. The Japan segment has two divisions. The automobile parts manufacture division is involved in the provision of automobile resin parts, the development of production equipment and jigs, and the design and manufacture of molding dies and precision jigs. The others division is involved in the provision of housing equipment, the life insurance and non-life insurance agency business, as well as the environment maintenance business. Other segments are also involved in the design and technical services for automobile parts and staffing business, in addition to the provision of resin parts for automobiles.