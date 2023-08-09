Delayed Japan Exchange -
DaikyoNishikawa : Presentation Material for Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Presentation Material for Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
August 2023
©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.
1.
1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (YoY change)
P.2
2.
1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (QoQ change)
P.8
3.
FY2023 Financial Forecast
P.12
©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.
P.1
1. 1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (YoY change)
©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.
P.2
1st quarter FY2023 Financial Results (YoY change)
Net sales increased due to higher production volume at major customers. Operating income increased due to the impact of higher sales and cost improvement, despite the impact of surging raw material and energy costs at all locations.
(Million Yen)
FY2022
FY2023
YoY change
Q1
Q1
Amount
Rate
Net Sales
30,074
37,217
7,143
23.8%
Operating Income
-1,241
1,339
2,581
－
Operating Income Margin
-4.1%
3.6%
7.7pts
Ordinary Income
-1,008
1,749
2,757
－
Profit Attributable to
-1,127
1,150
2,277
－
Owners of Parent
©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.
P.3
Net sales increase or decrease factor (YoY change)
（Million Yen ）
40,000
35,000
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
-1,849
1,968
129
6,894
・Impact of conversion to the Japanese currency ：
Americas
：Approx. 1.12 billion yen
ASEAN
：Approx. 0.33 billion yen
・Increase in production volume at
China/Korea
：Approx. 0.06 billion yen
・Impact of exchange rate in Central America ：
major customers
Approx. 0.45 billion yen
37,217
30,074
FY2022 Net sales
Product sales
Tool sales
Other sales
Exchange Rate Fluctuations
FY2023 Net sales
©DaikyoNishikawa Corporation All rights reserved.
P.4
Disclaimer DaikyoNishikawa Corporation published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
DaikyoNishikawa Corp is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automotive resin parts. The Company operates in four geographical segments: Japan, China & Korea, ASEAN, Central America & North America. The Company purchases raw materials and manufacturers automobile equipment such as instrument panels and bumpers, and housing equipment such as bus unit members. The Japan segment has two divisions. The automobile parts manufacture division is involved in the provision of automobile resin parts, the development of production equipment and jigs, and the design and manufacture of molding dies and precision jigs. The others division is involved in the provision of housing equipment, the life insurance and non-life insurance agency business, as well as the environment maintenance business. Other segments are also involved in the design and technical services for automobile parts and staffing business, in addition to the provision of resin parts for automobiles.
