Daily Mail & General Trust to Sell RMS to Moody's for GBP1.43 Billion

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Daily Mail & General Trust PLC said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its insurance risk business RMS to Moody's Corp. for 1.43 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash.

The U.K. media group said the price is in line with its expectations when it announced a possible major reorganization of the group on July 12. The deal is expected to close in September.

Chief Executive Paul Zwillenberg said the sale of RMS is the culmination of the company's strategy of investment in businesses combined with active portfolio management.

"Consistent with our objective of delivering compelling returns for our investors, we have decided that now is the right time to monetize our investment in RMS at a premium valuation," Mr. Zwillenberg said.

DMGT said that it continues to expect an special distribution of around 610 pence a share as a result of the current business reorganization, but noted that it isn't possible to be definitive about the exact amount, pending conclusion of discussions with the pension scheme trustees.

Shares in DMGT at 1119 GMT were up 2 pence, or 0.2%, at 1,070 pence.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-05-21 0739ET