Daily Mail and General Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 01-Feb-2021 / 16:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ravinder Chandhok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each a) type of instrument GB00BJQZC279 Identification code (i) Realisation of award granted in May 2020 under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares granted was calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8 b) Nature of the April inclusive of GBP6.69. The Award was in the form of conditional shares that transaction were subject to continued service until vesting. (ii) Sale of shares to cover the tax liability arising from the transaction set out above at (i). Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) GBP0 5,567 c) (ii) GBP7.70 2,116

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 92675 EQS News ID: 1164938 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 11:02 ET (16:02 GMT)