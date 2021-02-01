Daily Mail and General Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT)
Director/PDMR Shareholding
01-Feb-2021 / 16:01 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse
Regulation No 596/2014.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ravinder Chandhok
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer
b) Initial notification/ Initial notification
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc
b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each
a) type of instrument
GB00BJQZC279
Identification code
(i) Realisation of award granted in May 2020 under the Daily Mail and General
Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The number of shares granted was
calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8
b) Nature of the April inclusive of GBP6.69. The Award was in the form of conditional shares that
transaction were subject to continued service until vesting.
(ii) Sale of shares to cover the tax liability arising from the transaction set
out above at (i).
Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
(i) GBP0 5,567
c)
(ii) GBP7.70 2,116
Aggregated
information
- Aggregated
d) volume
Not applicable, single transaction.
- Price
e) Date of the 29 January 2021
transaction
f) Place of the Outside a trading venue
transaction
Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00BJQZC279
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: DMGT
LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 92675
EQS News ID: 1164938
End of Announcement EQS News Service
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 01, 2021 11:02 ET (16:02 GMT)