DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

(DMGT)
Daily Mail and General Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/01/2021 | 11:03am EST
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
01-Feb-2021 / 16:01 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse 
Regulation No 596/2014. 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                      Ravinder Chandhok 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status          Chief Technology Officer 
b)            Initial notification/    Initial notification 
              Amendment 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                     Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                      4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the 
              financial instrument,    A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)            type of instrument 
                                       GB00BJQZC279 
              Identification code 
                                       (i) Realisation of award granted in May 2020 under the Daily Mail and General 
                                       Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017.  The number of shares granted was 
                                       calculated by reference to the average share price for the 3 days 6 April to 8 
b)            Nature of the            April inclusive of GBP6.69.  The Award was in the form of conditional shares that 
              transaction              were subject to continued service until vesting. 
                                        (ii) Sale of shares to cover the tax liability arising from the transaction set 
                                       out above at (i). 
              Price(s) and volume(s)                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
                                       (i)            GBP0       5,567 
c) 
                                       (ii)           GBP7.70    2,116

Aggregated

information 

              -             Aggregated 
d)                       volume 
                                       Not applicable, single transaction. 
              -             Price

e) Date of the 29 January 2021

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   92675 
EQS News ID:    1164938 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 11:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

