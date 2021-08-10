Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Daily Mail and General Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMGT   GB00BJQZC279

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

(DMGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/10 07:15:22 am
1082 GBX   +1.69%
07:07aDirector/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
08/09Extension of the PUSU Deadline -2-
DJ
08/09Extension of the PUSU Deadline
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Director/PDMR Shareholding

08/10/2021 | 07:07am EDT
Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
10-Aug-2021 / 12:06 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
 
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse 
Regulation No 596/2014. 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                               K J Beatty 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                   Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment    Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                              Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                               4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial      A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)            instrument, type of instrument 
              Identification code               GB00BJQZC279 
b)            Nature of the transaction         Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of 
                                                the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan. 
 
 
                                                Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                £10.76         14

Aggregated information 

              -             Aggregated volume 
d) 
              -             Price               Not applicable, single transaction.

e) Date of the transaction 9 August 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   119633 
EQS News ID:    1225312 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225312&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 07:06 ET (11:06 GMT)

