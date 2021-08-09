Log in
    DMGT   GB00BJQZC279

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC

(DMGT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/06 11:35:22 am
1082 GBX   -0.37%
Extension of the PUSU Deadline
DJ
Extension of the PUSU Deadline
DJ
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST : & General Trust To Sell Insurance Unit For $2 Billion
MT
Extension of the PUSU Deadline -2-

08/09/2021 | 02:01am EDT
forward-looking statements in this document could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although it is believed that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of this document. Neither DMGT nor RCL assumes any obligation to update or correct the information contained in this document (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law.

There are several factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are changes in the global, political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory forces, future exchange and interest rates, changes in tax rates and future business combinations or dispositions. These factors include uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on general economic conditions. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  OUP 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   119452 
EQS News ID:    1224781 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 146 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
Net income 2021 111 M 155 M 155 M
Net cash 2021 393 M 544 M 544 M
P/E ratio 2021 60,4x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 2 471 M 3 427 M 3 427 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 950
Free-Float 56,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 082,00 GBX
Average target price 1 050,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul A. Zwillenberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Guy Collier Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Viscount Rothermere Chairman
Rob Chandhok Group Chief Technology Officer
Dominique Trempont Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC45.23%3 427
SCHIBSTED ASA31.48%11 892
INFORMA PLC-6.48%10 694
PEARSON PLC17.37%8 341
LAGARDÈRE S.A.13.96%3 844
SANOMA OYJ14.26%3 015